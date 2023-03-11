ASHWAUBENON — Kettle Moraine became the first girls basketball team in area history to repeat as state champions, never trailing en route to a 47-40 victory over county rival Brookfield East in the WIAA Division 1 final Saturday at the Resch Center.
Junior Briana Binagi scored with 15 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the first half to give the third-seeded Lasers (28-1) the lead for good, and that would kick-start an 8-0 run to start the game as senior forward Grace Grocholski followed that up with back-to-back 3s.
Grocholski was the only constant on the offensive end for KM, but it was all it needed. Finishing with nearly 2,300 points in her career, the 5-foot-10 forward led all scorers with 24 points on 9 of 17 shooting. Not only that, but she was the primary defender on East’s top scorer, senior guard Annika Pluemer, who was limited to four points.
The Spartans got within a basket multiple times before halftime but KM would open up a 25-17 lead. It briefly reached double figures on a 3-pointer by senior guard Braelyn Torres, making it 28-18 with 15:05 remaining.
Pluemer was held scoreless for just over 24 minutes, while freshman guard Maya Kovacic scored her first points at the free-throw line with 9:12 left. Junior guard Shae Kelley would step up offensively for the top-seeded Spartans (27-3), finishing with a team-high 18 points, but East couldn’t pull within any closer than five the rest of the way.
Torres had a double-double, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. The Spartans were held to 28.3% shooting from the field.
