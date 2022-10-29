WALES — A slow start didn’t faze the Kettle Moraine High School football team Friday.
Trailing by a touchdown after the first quarter it was all Lasers the rest of the game.
After the early deficit, KM scored 34 unanswered points and the Lasers went on to defeat Waukesha West 34-7 in a WIAA Division 2 Level 2 playoff game at Vock Field.
The top-seeded Lasers (8-3 overall) will now face No. 2 seed Sun Prairie East in a state quarterfinal game next Friday. East defeated DeForest 56-21 to advance. West’s season ended at 5-6.
Kettle Moraine went threeand- out on its first possession and after West’s first drive stalled in the Lasers’ half of the field, the Wolverines went 67 yards in six plays that ended with a 22yard TD pass from junior quarterback Cael Eide to senior wide receiver Brady Foster. The extra point gave West a 7-0 lead with 2:44 left in the first quarter.
KM then slowly took over the game.
The Lasers responded to the West score with an 8play, 65-yard touchdown drive after a 4-yard TD run by senior Nolan Schopp with 11:11 left in the first half.
Following a punt by the Wolverines, the next drive for KM resulted in a 42-yard field goal by Jacob Eifert and a 10-7 lead for the Lasers.
Later, senior quarterback Chase Spellman found senior wide receiver Mason Reynolds for a 35-yard score with under a minute left until halftime, pushing the KM lead to 17-7.
West had a chance for points on the final play of the first half as an untimed down due to a KM penalty gave the Wolverines the ball at the Lasers 8-yard line. However, an incomplete pass for West allowed KM to take a 10-point lead into halftime.
Kettle Moraine took nearly six minutes off the clock on the first drive of the second half and went 74-yards all on the ground that ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by sophomore Dylan Portz to push the Lasers lead to 247.
“A little bit of a slow start for us,” KM coach Matt McDonnell said. “They (West) came out and played really well and we made some mistakes. They came out in some unique formations and our kids adjusted and took control from there, especially in the second half.
“Second quarter we started to feel good and right out of halftime was pretty much perfect football right there with a six-minute touchdown drive to start the third. That’s as perfect as you draw it up.”
McDonnell believed the final play of the first half was a pivotal one.
“For sure that play was huge,” he said. “That was a momentum shifter for sure. I think they made the right call going for the touchdown. I would have went for it. Then we come out and get that long drive to start the second half.”
Kettle Moraine added an 18yard TD pass from Spellman to senior Chad Kohlmann early in the fourth quarter and another field goal by Eifert to close out the scoring.
KM scored on six of its final nine possessions after its slow start on both sides of the ball.
After the West touchdown on its second drive of the game, the Wolverines’ final nine possessions ended with five punts, twice turning the ball over on downs, an interception and the end of the game.
“They are a great football team,” West coach Steve Rux said of KM. “They are better athletically and they’ve got size and speed. Our guys played super hard in the first half and hung with it. We got the start we wanted and we knew we could play with them. We just had to have a couple of things go right.
“I think we had to score right before the half. We had a chance there to come out of half 17-14 and have a little momentum but we didn’t get it done. I tip my hat to Kettle Moraine with how they played and I always thought they were the most talented team in the Classic 8 so I hope they win it.”