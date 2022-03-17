MADISON — Lake Country Lutheran scored 22 unanswered points during a run that spanned both halves, and the Lightning are returning to the WIAA Division 3 championship game after a dominating 70-43 victory over St. Thomas More Thursday at the Kohl Center.
Given the No. 2 seed in the D3 field, LCL (27-2) came out and made a statement that it deserved one better. After the Cavaliers (25-4) scored the first basket of the game, the Lightning went on a 9-0 run, six of which came from senior forward Luke Haertle. The University of Wisconsin commit looked more than comfortable on the floor he’ll call home one day, going off for a game-high 35 points on 12 of 21 shooting and notching a double-double as he added 11 rebounds.
After falling behind by eight, Thomas More crawled back to within 22-19 on a 3-pointer by Evan Oleson with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first half. The Cavs wouldn’t get any closer from there.
Senior guard Noah Howard kick-started LCL’s 22-point flurry with a jumper before senior forward Ty Schneider scored five straight. Sophomore forward Sam Hans capped the half with a second-chance layup, making it 34-19.
The Lightning didn’t let up in the second half. Howard and Haertle combined for the first eight points out of the break, and the lead grew as high as 27 when a Haertle free throw made it 55-28 with 9:56 remaining.
Howard added 17 points for the Lightning. Sekou Konneh and Amari McCottry had 12 and 11 respectively, for Thomas More.
