MADISON — Senior center Ben Lubbers erupted in the second half, finishing with a career-high 22 points as Lake Country Lutheran won its first gold ball in program history with a 67-56 victory over West Salem in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Lubbers scored 16 of his 22 points after halftime, as the second-seeded Lightning (28-2) began the second half on a 10-0 run and never truly looked back.
A transition 3 by senior guard Noah Howard made it 34-31 with 15 minutes, 45 seconds remaining to give the Lightning the lead for good. Howard then came back and completed a three-point play before a second-chance layup by Lubbers gave LCL a 39-31 edge.
In all, the Lightning scored 18 of the first 20 points in the second half, a 3 by Howard making it 47-33 with 10:16 to go.
Another key stretch came over the final three minutes of the first half. A 3-point make by sophomore guard Tammarrein Henderson gave the Panthers a 28-20 lead with 3:19 left until the intermission. But LCL reeled off the next seven points and even tied the game on a basket by senior forward Luke Haertle before settling for a 31-29 halftime deficit.
The top-seeded Panthers (27-2), led by 23 points from junior Peter Lattos, made a few different runs in the second half but never got within closer than six. Lubbers put an exclamation point on the victory with a dunk in the closing seconds, as the Lightning avenged their runner-up finish to Racine St. Catherine’s a year ago.
Howard had 14 of his 16 points after halftime. Haertle stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
