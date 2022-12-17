BROOKFIELD — When Brookfield Central desperately needed someone to rise to the occasion, Anthony Rise stayed true to his namesake.
The sophomore guard scored the go-ahead basket with 40 seconds left in overtime, then iced the game away at the free-throw line to help the Lancers, who let an 18-point second-half lead slip away, escape with a 62-58 road victory over Brookfield East in a Greater Metro Conference clash Friday night.
“It’s great feeling,” Rise said. “Crosstown rivalry. It’s an awesome feeling. We’ve been working for it. It’s a great team to do it with.”
Rise buried a runner to put Central (4-1 overall, 2-1 conference) in front for good at 58-56. Then after East senior Nollenn Tabaska went 1 of 2 from the line on the other end, Rise stepped up to the charity stripe with 12.4 seconds to go. He may have been the calmest person in the gym, knocking down both tries with the Lancers in the double bonus. Then BC coach Dan Wandrey had his team foul on purpose to prevent East from getting off a potential game-tying 3, and senior Joe Stewart also split his tries to make it 60-58.
Again, Rise was fouled, and again, he blocked out the screaming patrons to go 2for-2 with 6.1 seconds left to seal the win over the secondranked Spartans (3-2, 2-2).
“It’s tough but it’s just me in the gym, shooting free throws like always,” Rise said.
Wandrey has coached his fair share of underclassmen at the varsity level in the past and knows he has to take the good with the bad. But he got the “good” from Rise in a clutch situation, as the sophomore led four Lancers in double figures with 18 points.
“He’s a good shooter and he’s a basketball junkie,” Wandrey said.
The fact that overtime was necessary in the first place came as a shock to just about anyone who watched the first three-quarters of regulation play out. Central built a 45-27 lead when junior Brady Bluhm curled off a screen and converted his in-close look with 8 minutes, 32 seconds remaining. As it turned out, that was the last field goal the Lancers made for over seven minutes.
“You don’t want to know that they’re coming, but you know, and we couldn’t do it either way. We couldn’t get a stop and we couldn’t make a basket,” Wandrey said.
The Spartans ratcheted up the pressure and BC began turning the ball over ad nauseam. Having made just one 3 over the first 27-plus minutes of action, senior Ben Schneider (12 points) knocked down back-to-back treys to ignite East’s furious rally. Suddenly, after a three-point play by senior Nollenn Tabaska, who had a game-high 25 points off the bench, the Spartans were within 45-40 at the 5:23 mark.
“I thought our defense was really good for that first 25-30 minutes,” Wandrey said. “I think we started getting a little tired. I think we started to not follow the rules of how we were playing and and then they made plays.”
The lead had fully evaporated when junior Andrew Graf (16 points) knocked down a jumper with a minute left to tie it at 49-49. BC junior Brady Bluhm answered with a driving layup, but out of a timeout, East got the ball to Tabaska with a mismatch, and he was true on his game-tying jumper in the lane with 2 seconds to go, forcing the extra period.
“We could have threw the tent in the back of the truck pretty easily when they tied it up at the buzzer,” Wandrey said.
But the Lancers didn’t, nor did they ever trail at any point of the game. Perhaps just as impressive as their resolve in overtime was their run to end the first half after standout junior forward Jack Daugherty (12 points) exited with two fouls with around 5 minutes remaining until halftime. Central went into the break on a 10-2 run, as Rise found junior Charlie Geske (11 points) with under a minute left to push its lead to 32-17.
“Our balance was really good,” Wandrey said. “Everybody’s gonna pay a lot of attention to (Jack), so it was nice that we got three other guys in double figures.
“Brady Bluhm (11 points) was really good,” Wandrey said. “I thought Charlie Geske defensively did a great job. You knew after what happened to them on Wednesday ... then obviously we couldn’t have drawn it up any better to start and then they came back.”
Watching East get blown out by Hamilton two days prior was the last thing Wandrey wanted to see, knowing Central’s crosstown rival would come out hungry on Friday. But the Lancers started the game on a 14-2 run and were set to never look back until the Spartans, led by the 6-foot-6 Tabaska’s presence down low, refused to say die in the second half.
Just another thrilling chapter in the battle for Brookfield.
“We talked about that,” said Wandrey of the quirky nature of rivalry games. “So really proud of the guys for the way they finished this.”