MADISON — Part III of the trilogy played out on Wisconsin high school basketball’s grandest stage Friday.
And the stakes were high. Greater Metro Conference champion Menomonee Falls and runner-up Brookfield Central clashed for the third time this season in a WIAA Division-1 state semi-final at the Kohl Center.
The Lancers, who scored a 76-65 victory over the Phoenix on Dec. 14, rallied from 10 points down with 3 minutes, 43 seconds remaining to win the rubber match 51-50 and earn a spot in today’s 8:15 p.m. D-1 championship game. Central senior forward Bennett Murray sank two foul shots with 3.8 seconds to play to put the Lancers ahead, and Falls senior guard Seth Trimble’s 20-foot runner banked off as time expired to seal the deal.
Central, seeded third in the D-1 bracket, will take on first-seeded Neenah (28-1), a 60-52 semifinal victor over fourth-seeded Racine Case (22-7). Falls, seeded second in the state bracket, wound up 25-4.
“If you’re a high school basketball fan, I think that’s about as good a game as you can ask for,” central coach Dan Wandrey said. “It wasn’t all super well-played, but it was two teams that have played each other a lot of times. We know each other very well. Both teams we’re fighting for every inch and ever loose ball. I have a lot of respect for Menomonee Falls and their players and coaches. It was just a great game.
“I’d probably be lying if I said it was a lot of fun, because it wasn’t always a lot of fun, but I’m just so proud of our guys. It’s kind of who they’ve become. They believe in each other. They fight. I guess that’s not always pretty.”
Rhode, who scored a game-high 21 points, was driving around his defender on Central’s final possession when he appeared to slip and passed off to junior guard Drew Edmond, who touch-passed it to Murray, who drew a foul and coolly sank both shots.
“I knew they were by far the biggest free throws of my life coming up,” Murray said. “So I took a deep breath, took my time, trusted myself and dropped the shots and believed in myself.
“It was a great feeling, but I knew there was still time on the clock, and with those players on that team — a great team, credit to them — we had to get back on defense. It’s not over until there are zeroes on the clock.”
Wandrey truly appreciated the sequence.
“What can you say about Andrew Rohde?” the coach said. “I don’t want to overexaggerate things, but on the biggest play of his young life, he’s willing to make a pass to his teammate to win the game. If you have any questions about our team believing in each other or being a one-man show or this or that, that’s our team right there. Andrew epitomizes that.” Rohde also drew the assignment of guarding Trimble on the final play.
“A lot was going through my mind for sure,” Rohde said. “I just didn’t want to foul. I don’t want Seth Trimble at the line shooting two. I kind of stayed contained and maintained. When that shot went up, my life life flashed before my eyes. It just happened to roll off.”
Trimble shared his perspective of the last play.
“You miss shots,” he said. “Players miss shots. We got downhill. We got the look that we wanted. It hit the rim and went out.”
Rohde, Edmond and Murray all delivered clutch baskets during Central’s closing rally, and the Lancers got the stops they needed to go with them.
Trimble drilled a 3-pointer 1 minute, 52 seconds into the contest, then stole the ball and threw down a dunk 28 seconds later to spark a 9-1 opening run by Falls.
The University of North Carolina commit hit another trey 5 minutes later, but picked up his second and third fouls within a minute span.
Falls coach Jason Hallenbeck took a risk and kept Trimble in the game, and he left senior standout Steven Clay in as well after he was whistled for two fouls.
Central made its move, pulling within 20-18 on a bucket with 3:09 left in the half by senior Andrew Rohde, who scored 11 first half points.
The Phoenix had the last word to close out the half, though, as senior Evan Redding had a bucket before Clay completed a six-point run with two hoops in the final 28 seconds including a putback at the buzzer.
Trimble exhibited superior mental toughness by staying in the game to its completion after picking up his fourth foul with 9:14 to go. His team extended its lead to double digits before Central stormed back.
Now the Lancers, whose last of 12 state trips resulted in a championship in 2019, get to play for another.
“One of our sayings is, ‘We’re built for this,’ and we deserve to be in this position,” Murray said. “We’ve got a lot of preparation to do between now and game time Saturday, but we’ll be ready.”
Falls coach Jason Hallenbeck expressed great pride in his squad.
“I’m extremely proud of this group,” he said. “How they played, the desire, the effort. ... We saw that all season long and I think it carried over to the playoffs. I think it carried over here tonight. I think those last couple minutes just just felt like we had 10 out of 10 things go wrong.
“Sometimes everything life doesn’t go exactly the way you want it and I still feel very strongly and extremely proud of this basketball team. They made history at Menomonee Falls. They’ll never be forgotten.”
Clay, who collected game highs of 22 points and nine rebounds, and Trimble, who totaled 11 points and eight boards, certainly won’t forget making history.
“As kids growing up we always talked about how we can how good we would be senior year, how good we’ll be when we get to high school, how we want to win a state title and just to make it here, be with the boys you’ve been playing with since we were little kids,” Clay said. “It meant a lot and then the community was so supportive, everyone at school was so supportive, so it really made us excited.”
Trimble said, “It means everything. This community has been so supportive these last four years I’ve been in high school. Freshmen year, we were terrible. But just the way we brought this community together and being able to make history is really special.
“I think, of course, we’ll go down as the best Falls team of all time. Unfortunately, we couldn’t go all the way and get it done. But honestly, the experience that we’ve been able to go through is one of a kind. I really wouldn’t change a thing.”
