TOWN OF LISBON — No one can pull off a Lou Holtz impersonation quite like Dan Wandrey.
Brookfield Central’s boys basketball coach will tell anyone who listens that his team doesn’t have the horses. That his Lancers don’t match up with many of their foes.
Then, Central makes an annual habit of throttling most teams on their schedule and making deep postseason runs.
Wandrey and the Lancers are up their old tricks.
After losing all-state wing Andrew Rohde from last year’s state runner-up team, many — including Wandrey himself — expected Central to take a step backwards this season. But the Lancers haven’t missed a beat, and showed Thursday night they could eventually be even better than the 2022 team.
Central went to Sussex Hamilton, put five players in double figures and toppled the Chargers, 84-73, in a Greater Metro Conference showdown. Sophomore guard Anthony Rise led the Lancers with 23 points and five steals, junior guard Jkien Forney added 19 points, while junior forward Charlie Geske had 15 points, junior forward Jack Daugherty had 12 points and eight rebounds, and senior point guard Drew Edmond had 11 points and six assists.
The Lancers’ balance more than made up for the remarkable show that Hamilton’s Luther Smith put on. Smith, a senior guard, scored a career-high 44 points and did so on an efficient 27 shots.
“That’s just who I am,” Wandrey said of always trying to play the underdog. “A good friend of mine and of my mentors taught me that good coaches know their weaknesses way better than anyone else and they focus on everybody else’s really good stuff. And when you do that, you convince yourself into thinking you’re not going to beat anybody.”
The Lancers, who have now won seven straight games, are beating plenty of people these days.
Central improved to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the Greater Metro Conference and is tied atop the league with Marquette. The Chargers, who began the year 60, fell to 8-4, 6-2.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to them,” said Hamilton coach Andy Cerroni. “They’re almost better than they were last year — and they were really damn good last year. But right now, I think they can hurt you in more ways.”
Many of the Lancers heard the buzz through the offseason that they could take a step back. Heck, it might have been Wandrey himself tempering expectations.
But after a successful summer and a productive fall, many of Central’s players started believing they could be a surprise team this winter.
“All of our coaches, especially coach Wandrey, always find a way to get us ready to win,” Edmond said. “And every year I feel like we lose guys and people think we might not be as good. But (Wandrey) finds a way to get us prepared and we always have young guys working hard and newcomers ready to come help us win.”
Rise, one of those newcomers who’s in the middle of a breakout season, agreed with Edmond.
“I feel like once again, starting in November, everybody had us under the radar,” Rise said. “It’s kind of a good feeling to prove ‘em all wrong. We knew with the returning players we had, we’d all have to step up and do a little bit more. And so far, that’s what’s happened.”
That certainly happened against Hamilton in a game the Lancers never trailed.
Central shot a blistering 61.9% in the first half (13-of-21) when they built a 42-33 lead at the break. And the Lancers finished the night shooting 54.5% (24-of-44), forced 20 Hamilton turnovers and never let the Chargers creep closer than four points in the second half.
Central also shot 80.0% from the foul line (28-of-35), which helped stymie the Chargers’ comeback hopes.
“We just couldn't get over the hump,” Cerroni said.
Smith did his best to get the Chargers there.
Hamilton’s sensational senior knocked down six 3pointers and had 28 of his 44 points in the second half. But the Chargers couldn't find another consistent scorer to take some of the load off of Smith.
“He’s an amazing player,” Edmond said of Smith. “There were some shots he made where great offense just beats good defense. But I think what helped us is we just more balanced.”
They sure were. Hamilton, which trailed, 92 early, crept back within 2825 with 4 minutes left in the first half. But the Lancers used a 9-0 run — highlighted by five points from Rise — to take a 37-25 lead.
“I think we set the tone early,” Rise said. “It’s a tough place to play and we wanted to get up on them quick. So to do that and keep that lead was big.”
Hamilton — and the dynamic Smith — made a handful of mini-runs in the second half. But each time the Lancers answered.
Smith drilled a deep 3pointer with 13:20 left to pull the Chargers within 51-47. But Central immediately responded with a 7-2 burst that included five points from Rise to go ahead, 58-49.
The Chargers crept back within six points twice in the final 2 1/2 minutes. But the Lancers scored on seven of their final nine possessions and went 9-of-12 from the line down the stretch.
Whether it was the evenhanded Edmond, the sharpshooting Daugherty, dynamic all-around players such as Rise or Forney, or a silent killer like Geske, the Lancers always had an answer.
And now, they’re in a familiar position of leading the GMC.
“This is huge,” Edmond said. “We wanted to embrace that this was a big game, but not too big because it’s still early in the year. But it means a lot to come over here, where they’re a storied program, and get a win.”
As Wandrey was exiting the building, even the Lancers’ boss admitted his team is much, much better than he’s been letting on.
“We’re winning games with a lot of different guys doing god things,” said Wandrey, who coached the Lancers’ girls for 16 years and now has 397 career wins between the two programs. “We’ve shown that we’re pretty good and I think we can still get better.”