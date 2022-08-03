PEWAUKEE — Heading into the upcoming final day of the regular season this Saturday and the postseason playoffs set to begin next week, one question needs to be asked. Who’s the hottest team in the 22-team Land O’ Lakes circuit right now?
That’s an easy one. It’s the Pewaukee Muskies.
After spinning its wheels early in the season, Pewaukee is currently riding a league-best seven game win streak. And they have a great chance to make it eight straight on Saturday as they play at the Milwaukee Jaguars at noon.
Pewaukee has improved to 12-5 overall and 7-3 in the Lake Country Division, tying them with Sussex for second place behind division champion Monches.(12-4). They’ll play a Jaguars team that is 7-10 but can be dangerous at times.
The Muskies will share the weekend spotlight with defending champion Sussex, who also sits at 12-5 on the season and 7-3 in division play. Sussex will host the Milwaukee Beavers (6-10) on Saturday. Sussex has won its last six games in a row, scoring a whopping 86 runs in those victories. All of the Saturday games start at noon.
So, depending on who wins or loses on Saturday, Sussex will get a two seed or it will be the Muskies. If both win, it will go to the fifth tiebreaker (runs allowed) to determine the second place finisher.
Pewaukee has outscored its last seven opponents by an impressive 81-12 margin. Five of those wins came with shutouts and in another game they allowed just two runs. Patrick Tomfohrde and Carl Renz have been the workhorses of the mound staff. At the plate, Adam Baade, Vince Zipperer and Trent Borgardt have been the hottest hitters in that run.
Sussex has been a powerhouse on offense the last half of the season. Top hitters include Chris Barnes, Micah Overley, Seth Kroenke, Connor and Tanner Moroder and JJ Vargas. Barnes and Lucas Keller have done the bulk of the pitching in the late-season winning streak.
The post-season playoffs, which includes all 22 teams, will begin with a pair of playin games on Tuesday, Aug. 9. That night Merton and Stone Bank will play at Lannon at 7 p.m. The second play-in game will find East Troy playing at Genoa City at 7:30 p.m.
From there the playoffs will continue on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lannon and Oconomowoc. Two games will be played at both sites.
The survivors of those games will play at four regional sites on Sunday, Aug. 14. Three games will be played at Genesee, Lannon, Waterford and Menomonee Falls. The winners at those sites will advance to the four-team semifinals at Monches on Saturday, Aug. 20.
With the final games of the season set for Saturday, Parker Sniatynski of the Brookfield Bulldogs appears to be the 2022 batting champion. He’s hitting .552 and Matt Korman of Waterford is second at .500.
Those two are followed in the top 10 by Matt Miller of West Bend at .459, Luke Dubnicka of Monches .444, Logan Kozak of Rome .444, Sean Meyer of Oconomowoc .439, Reyshawn Sprewer of the Brookfield Blue Sox .434, Tyler Williams of Genoa City .423, Drew Knecht of Kenosha .414 and Tim Frerking of Stone Bank .410.
Tanner Williams of Monches has had a big season. He leads the home run race with six. JJ Vargas of Sussex is next with 5.
Williams will also finish as the RBI champion with 29. Joe Zuleger of Burlington is a distant second with 17. Tony Neuman of Kenosha, TJ Pfaffle of Genesee and Tom Zimmerman of Rome are tied with 17 each. Mitch Dubnicka of Monches, Kyle Sagan of Racine and Sniatynski are next with 16 each.
Sprewer has stolen a leaguebest 20 bases.
Matt Sullivan of Waterford is the ERA leader at 1.50. He’s followed by Jonah Landowski of Oconomowoc at 1.71, Kaden Pfeffer of Racine at 1.71 and Patrick Tomfohrde of Pewaukee at 1.93. Andy Smith of Monches has the most wins with nine.
Jake Tuttle of Rome has the most strikeouts with 66. He’s followed by Landowski with 63 and Luke Schraufnagel of Merton 62.