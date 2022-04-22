BROOKFIELD — Luke Langjahr has never seen the movie, “Cool Hand Luke.”
That hasn’t stopped Langjahr’s coaches at Brookfield Central from giving him that nickname.
Langjahr, a senior center fielder with the Lancers, plays with the same confidence and certainty that Paul Newman displays in the timeless classic. And that was never more evident than Thursday evening.
With Central and visiting Wauwatosa West tied, 4-4, and two outs in the seventh, Langjahr was as cool as it gets. Langjahr drove a 2-1 fastball from Trojans reliever Isaac Brewer into left field and Aren Robinson raced home from second to give the Lancers a 5-4 walkoff win.
“We call him, ‘Cool Hand Luke,’ ” Central coach Jeff Bigler said of Langjahr. “He’s a senior, he’s been through a lot here and he’s the guy we’d want up in that situation.”
Central improved to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the Greater Metro Conference, one game behind leagueleading Marquette (5-0, 7-0). West slipped to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the league.
“A walk-off win like this, that’s just a big confidence booster,” said Langjahr, who will play at Milwaukee School of Engineering next season. “We all believe this is going to be a big year and we have great brotherhood. And wins like this just bring you closer together.”
Central trailed, 4-3, heading to the bottom of the seventh. With Billy Joel’s “Pressure” blasting from the speakers, Bigler called his team together and had a simple message.
“Coach Bigler talked to us and said, ‘Hey boys, let’s win this game,’ ” said senior right fielder Noah Hoffman. “That’s really what we were looking for.”
Hoffman certainly did his part leading off with a double to center. Trojans center fielder Seth Thomas initially broke in on the ball, then couldn’t get back fast enough and Hoffman’s hit went over his head.
“I got the pitch I wanted,” said Hoffman, a Carroll University recruit. “I was a little surprised by the outcome. I didn’t think it was going to go over his head.”
After a groundout moved Hoffman to third, sophomore Aren Robinson singled to right and Hoffman raced home with the tying run.
Robinson moved to second when third baseman Charlie DiPiazza grounded out to short for the second out. And that left things up to “Cool Hand Luke.”
In the historic 1967 film, nothing rattles Newman. He eats 50 hard-boiled eggs in an hour to win a bet. He gets his picture in a magazine with two beautiful women. And his humor is both contagious and inspiring.
Langjahr might not have ever watched Newman’s character in the film. But he did an awfully good impersonation and delivered the biggest hit of the game.
“I was just looking for something I could square up to drive Aren (Robinson) in,” said Langjahr, who finished the game 3-for-3 and drew a walk. “I guess the hitting mechanics were just on today.”
It wasn’t that way most of the game for Central as the Lancers managed just three hits through the first six innings. But Central hung tough thanks to six walks and a hit batter.
The Lancers tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom of the first when Robinson and DiPiazza drew two out walks and Langjahr followed with an RBI single to right.
Central trailed, 2-1, in the fourth when it struck for a pair of runs.
Freshman Jaxon Clayton — who pitched the first four innings — and sophomore catcher Maverick Moore both walked to open the frame. After a sacrifice by second baseman Jack Brand, Hoffman flew out to right to score Clayton and tie the game, 2-2.
Senior designated hitter Matthew Mueller then ripped a base hit to center that scored pinch runner Jacob Davey that gave Central a 3-2 lead.
“We didn’t hit it great,” Bigler said. “But we did enough.”
It didn’t look like the Lancers would have enough when West third baseman Ethan Krueger belted a long, two-run home run to left in the fifth off DiPiazza to give the Trojans a 4-3 lead. And after the Lancers went quietly in the fifth and sixth, all the pressure was squarely on Central.
But this group of Lancers might be different than recent Central teams — especially if they take their cues from Langjahr. Central hasn’t had a winning record in the league since 2017 and hasn’t won a conference title since 2009.
These Lancers, though, have an impressive mix of returning talent and young guns. And they’re off to a fast start despite injuries to No. 1 pitcher Mueller — who’s been limited to designated hitting — and catcher Hunter Szymborski.
But as Langjahr and his pals proved Thursday, not much rattles these cool-handed Lancers.
“This just brings trust between people and you get confidence in your teammates,” Langjahr said. “It’s just awesome.”
Hoffman agreed. “This is definitely like a huge morale booster,” Hoffman said. “Getting out of a hole like that shows we can do some big things.”
And stay cool in the process.