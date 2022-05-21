Laser focused: KM wins at Wanaki

MENOMONEE FALLS — John Sams knows what a championship team looks like better than most.
Sams, the boys golf coach at Kettle Moraine since 2016, guided the Lasers to their first-ever WIAA Division 1 state title last June. After losing his top three players from that team, though, the last thing Sams and his Lasers were thinking about was a repeat.
“I thought it would be very hard,” Sams said.
Don’t look now, but Sams and his Lasers will be remarkably tough to knock off their throne when the postseason begins on Tuesday.
Kettle Moraine won the power-packed, star-studded 15th-annual Waukesha County Championship at Wanaki Golf Course Friday after posting a season-low 296 team score. Interestingly, that’s the exact number the Lasers shot on the final day of the state tournament 11 months ago.
Alex Koenig, the Lasers’ gifted, cerebral junior standout, won the tournament with an even-par 71. Waukesha North sophomore Jackson Piacsek also shot a 71, but Koenig birdied the first playoff hole to capture the individual title.
Lasers sophomore Spencer Stuke, the Player of the Year in the Classic 8, was third individually with a 72, while teammate Cole Ropicky tied for fourth with a 73. Kettle Moraine also counted an 80 from senior Max Krug and ran away from a deep and extremely gifted field.
“Obviously, we don't have the same experience we had last year, but we definitely have the same chemistry,” Koenig said. “We root each other on and I feel like we can make a good run. And once we all click on the same day, no one’s going to be able to stop us.”
Koenig’s game has certainly started to click and he could be poised for a terrific postseason.
Koenig was 2-over par through seven holes of this shotgun start when he ripped off four consecutive birdies.
Koenig made a 7-foot birdie putt at the 507-yard, par-5 seventh hole. Then his drive flew the green at the 325-yard eighth hole, but he pitched back within 10-feet and made a tricky, downhill birdie putt.
At the 565-yard, par-5 ninth hole, Koenig hit his second shot to 15-feet and two-putted for birdie. Then at No. 10 — a 386-yard, par 4 — Koenig drilled a 25-foot birdie putt to go 2-under.
“I feel like my putter this year has been saving me in a lot of rounds,” Koenig said. “My putting, I could rely on it a lot. And I was hitting my lines (Friday) which was good.”
Kettle Moraine junior Alex Koenig poses with his trophy after winning a playoff to earn Waukesha County Championship medalist honors Friday at Wanaki Golf Course.
Koenig made a double bogey at No. 15, though, which opened the door for Piacsek.
The North standout, who finished second for Classic 8 Player of the Year, began his round at No. 10 and was 2-over through 15 holes. But Piacsek drained an 8-foot birdie putt at No. 7, then reached the green in two at the par-5 eighth and twoputted for birdie. “I played well and I came back at the end,” Piacsek said. “It’s good experience for me. I think this is actually good for me, just getting that experience. You can’t replicate things like this in practice, so this was a lot of fun.”
It was more fun for Koenig, though, in the playoff.
Both players went to No. 10 and Koenig hit his second shot within 12 feet and stayed below the hole like he hoped. Koenig, who had birdied No. 10 just two hours earlier, had a similar putt — albeit shorter — and buried this one for the win.
Koenig, who played No. 4 in the lineup on last year’s state title team, has jumped up to the No. 1 spot this year. And while Koenig has had another impressive spring, this marked the first time he left a tournament as medalist.
“I would say Alex has a demanding expectation of himself,” Sams said. “He’s very objective, with himself and how he approaches his rounds. The biggest leap is he’s understanding it’s a learning process. But his last few rounds, I really feel he’s on the cusp. He’s close to breaking out.”
Koenig feels the same way. “I’ve been better staying patient throughout the course and just knowing that my time is going to come,” Koenig said. “I’ve been saying that all year — just wait for me to peak. I was saying that kind of as a joke, but this is the time of year I really need to hone in on my skills and I think I’m doing that.”
The rest of the Lasers are awfully honed in, too.
Stuke was consistent throughout with four birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey. Ropicky also made four birdies on his way to a solid 73.
And while Krug didn't have any birdies, he largely avoided trouble and posted an 80 that would have been the top score on six other teams.
“They have good chemistry and the kids understand they’re a team,” Sams said. “They’re coming together.”
Kettle Moraine will have to play at — or near this level — to qualify for another state tournament, though.
The Lasers are in the Homestead Sectional — best known as the sectional of death. That sectional includes three of the state’s top six teams — Arrowhead, Homestead, and Kettle Moraine — and other heavy hitters such as Pewaukee, Waukesha North, Hamilton, Menomonee Falls and Oconomowoc.
Meanwhile, the Brookfield Central Sectional doesn't have a single top-20 team, and No. 1 Marquette is the only ranked team at the Westosha Central Sectional.
“It’s not fair and everyone knows it isn’t fair,” Sams said. “Several teams will stay home that are better than teams that wind up going to state, but the WIAA doesn’t care. We just have to keep playing good golf and see what happens.”
Up until now, Sams and his Lasers have been thrilled with everything they've seen this spring.
Friday was simply the latest chapter.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Koenig said. “Hopefully we can keep it going.”