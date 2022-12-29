WALES — A loss would have been far from the end of the world for either team, as Wednesday’s nonconference matchup between Kettle Moraine and Notre Dame was a showcase, more than anything.
And what a showcase it was, as two top-ranked, defending state champions with hopes of returning to the Resch Center in March squared off in late December. But it was Notre Dame, the No. 1 team in Division 2, that led by as many as 19 in the first half and held off a second-half charge from Kettle Moraine, ranked first in D1, to notch a 76-67 victory.
It marked the third win in as many years for the Tritons over KM, who had its 20game winning streak snapped.
“I never like losing, and we certainly didn’t have big heads or anything like that. But sometimes when everything’s been going so well ... it seems easy,” KM coach Todd Hansen said. “But it’s not easy and maybe this will focus us a little bit.”
Kettle Moraine (9-1) entered with an unblemished record and high-profile victories over Pewaukee and Arrowhead. Notre Dame’s lone loss came in a rematch of last year’s D2 final to open the season against the Pirates, ranked second in D2. But the Tritons (6-1) were without junior guard Trista Fayta and had since beaten their last five opponents by an average of 47.2 points per game.
Fayta, an Illinois State recruit, led a balanced Notre Dame attack with 20 points, including 14 in the first half when she connected on each of her three triples.
“The first half we let them do whatever they wanted,” Hansen said.
And when the Tritons weren’t knocking down seemingly all of their outside shots, they were getting easy looks in close with strong off-ball motion and pinpoint passing. That all led to a 33-14 lead with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left until halftime following a three-point play by guard Hope Barrington, the lone senior on Notre Dame’s roster.
“It didn’t seem like they ever missed, and then they execute so well,” Hansen said. “They’re really strong, especially inside, but we’ve got to do a better job with our ball pressure on the outside and not let them have those passes.”
The Lasers would never lead, as the Tritons opened the game on a 13-4 run. Senior guard Braelyn Torres kept the game from getting completely out of hand, scoring 16 of her 23 points before the break. Junior guard Maddie Schopf brought KM back within 37-27 with one of her four 3s, and the hosts settled for a 44-32 halftime deficit.
“I thought they outplayed us in the first half, and we didn’t really compete,” Hansen said. “We talked in the second half about competing and I thought we competed a lot better in the second half and I was proud of that. We could have gotten blown out but I liked how we competed and we made it a game.”
Senior wing Grace Grocholski, who was largely quiet in the first half, got going right away with a 3 to open the second stanza. She later drove for two and then earned three the old-fashioned way to suddenly bring the Lasers within 49-45 with 13:09 remaining.
“But against a team like a Notre Dame … you’ve got to play almost 36 good minutes and we played probably a half a game of good basketball today, and that was the difference,” Hansen said.
The Tritons, winners of the last two D2 state titles, regrouped and began to torch the Lasers inside. Fayta used a nifty spin move to push the advantage back to double figures at 56-45 with 10:49 left, and it ballooned to 64-47 when junior forward Hannah Greisen found freshman forward Kaia Waldrop down low at the 7:43 mark.
The closest KM got from there was seven after a pair of Grocholski free throws made it 70-63 with 1:08 to go. But the Lasers had to go into foul mode from there and Notre Dame kept it from becoming a two-possession game the rest of the way.
Grocholski scored 17 of her game-high 26 points after halftime and Schopf added 12. It took nearly 12 minutes of action before anyone not named Grocholski or Torres scored for the Lasers.
“Our two thoroughbreds, they have almost 50 points,” Hansen said. “Those two are going to get their points and the defensive focus is always on them, but we just need some other kids to step up and make some baskets.”
Barrington added 19 and junior wing/guard Sydney Whitehouse 14 for Notre Dame, while junior wing/forward Gracie Grzesk, a Wisconsin recruit, was held to six points.
“If you would have told me we’d hold her to six points I would’ve liked our chances,” Hansen said.
“All five of their starters average in double figures, so they’ve got a lot more balance on offense than we do. They have a deeper starting five than we do. That’s one of the reasons they’re really good.”
But the Lasers, who have three players new to the starting lineup and several others in their first year on varsity, have plenty of time to develop that depth and accomplish the goals they’ve set for themselves this season.
“We didn’t win, but we learned a lot about ourselves again and we’ll work on some things at practice that we need to get better on,” Hansen said.
“Our goal this year wasn’t to beat Notre Dame. Our goal is to win another conference title and hopefully advance to Green Bay. That’s a long way down the road yet, but losing this game isn’t going to kill those dreams.”