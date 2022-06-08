KOHLER — It was the front nine of a lifetime. And a back nine to forget.
The emotion Alex Koenig wore after walked off the 18th green said it all. The Kettle Moraine junior had experienced everything golf can throw your way in a fivehour timespan, and in the end, his and the Lasers’ efforts to repeat as state champions fell just short.
It was neck-and-neck throughout much of the afternoon between Kettle Moraine and Eau Claire Memorial for gold at the WIAA Division 1 State Boys Golf Tournament. A strong close by the Old Abes gave them their first team title since 1977, as they edged the Lasers by three strokes on Tuesday with a two-day total of 608.
“It stings, especially when you have it right within your grasp,” KM coach John Sams said. “We got what we needed out of all our back end and Alex was right there. I know he’s disappointed. He has everything to be proud of. It definitely stings. But we were able to put a pretty good defense out there, I think.”
It was an excellent encore performance for a team that brought back just two golfers from a season ago and had to survive the toughest sectional in the state just to get to Blackwolf Run. Through Round 1, the Lasers trailed only Lakeland after shooting 307 as a team. But in Round 2, the Thunderbirds faded hard, opening the door for Kettle Moraine.
Koenig, who shot a 2-under 70 to hold the individual lead after Day 1, seized that opportunity. He was on a heater early on, birdying five of his first eight holes, including four straight between 5-8 to build a six-shot lead and move to 6-under par. But things began to unravel for KM’s No. 1 golfer from there.
He bogeyed the Par 4 ninth when his tee shot went left. After recovering to par the 10th, the wheels came off for Koenig, as he went +7 over the next five holes and saw his lead evaporate.
“It’s going to take him awhile to process what happened out there,” Sams said. “He was cruising along. When things go sideways, sometimes it’s hard to stop it. It’s going to take a little bit for him to reflect on what he might have done. I know he’s going to learn from it.”
Still, hope wasn’t lost — for Koenig or the Lasers as a whole.
Heading into the 18th, Koenig trailed Eau Claire Memorial’s Will Schlitz, who was also in the final grouping, by just one for medalist honors, and the Lasers still held a one-stroke lead over the Old Abes.
Sophomore Cole Ropicky birdied the final hole, but his score was thrown out as the fifth-place golfer on the team. Seniors Max Krug and Mason Frohna each registered pars, keeping KM in the driver’s seat. But what transpired from there established that it simply wasn’t the Lasers’ day.
Memorial’s No. 2 golfer, Parker Etzel, buried a lengthy birdie putt moments before KM sophomore Spencer Stuke watched his par putt rim out — a twostroke swing that put the Old Abes in front.
“When somebody makes a 37-footer and you have a hard lip-out ... it was their day,” Sams said. “They played well. They made the shots that mattered. I’m not a coach that’s going to say there’s not luck out there. Sometimes you need a little help. But they put themselves in a spot and they held up well coming down the stretch. You’ve got to respect that.
“Any little slip that we had, they didn’t falter, either.”
Behind Stuke, Koenig had to take a drop after an errant tee shot, all but wrapping up the team title for Eau Claire Memorial. Schiltz rolled in a clutch 20-foot par putt to secure the individual title by one stroke, while Koenig made a putt from a similar distance for double bogey, putting him in a tie for fourth.
Schiltz carded a two-day total of 145, including a 3-under 69 Tuesday, while Koenig and Frohna each shot 148.
“A pair of 74s out of him was awesome,” Sams said of Frohna. “It’s just that multisport athlete, he doesn’t get rattled easy. Being a senior, just stayed in the moment out there. Any time it got little nervy, he’d talk to one of us and he’d calm down right away. It didn’t take a whole lot to keep him focused and on track.
“He hit the ball really solid. His speed control on putting was real good. He threeputted 17. I think that’s the only hiccup he had coming in and he made a nice two-putt birdie on the 16th.”
Stuke wound up tying for 29th with a 157, while Krug fired a 158 to tie for 35th.
“As far as our seniors, Max and Mason did everything we could ask from them and more,” Sams said.
Another senior, Hamilton’s Michael Addie, was in medal contention before settling for a 153, putting him in a tie for 18th — the second straight top-20 finish at state for Addie. Arrowhead senior Peter Haideman tied for 45th (162), while Oconomowoc freshman Aiden Parent posted a 166 to tie for 60th overall.
Brookfield East finished 15th out of 16 D1 teams with a 684 and was led by sophomore David Spahr (T-50th, 163). Senior teammate Joe Weckwerth also shot 166, one stroke behind Ropicky.
Ropicky will be one of three retuning golfers for the Lasers. They’ll have something to prove and lingering disappointment to shake going into next season, but along with his two seniors, Sams acknowledged the growth they showed over the past few months and how much they have to be proud of despite the way things ended.
“For those of us that have been here before, we understand how difficult it is and how awesome of a year it was for us,” Sams said. “It’s disappointing for the boys, but I think tonight when they go to bed they have a lot to be proud of and taking second place, defending the way they did was pretty awesome.”