WALES — With standouts Grace Grocholski of Kettle Moraine and Alaina Harper of Arrowhead essentially canceling each other out, it was going to come down to which team’s supporting cast could offer the most in the area’s biggest girls basketball game to date this season.

That advantage went to the Lasers, who now have a massive leg up on their conference foes.

Senior Lily Randgaard had a game-high 15 points, while junior Braelyn Torres added 13 and played excellent defense all night long as second-ranked Kettle Moraine completed the season sweep of No. 4 Arrowhead with a 53-44 victory on Tuesday to take a two-game lead in the Classic 8 standings.

“It really ensures we’re conference champs now pretty much,” Torres said. “Arrowhead, I think they’re definitely our hardest competitor out there so we knew going into this that we really had do what we did in the first game against them defensively and work the ball around and get good shots.”

There may not have been a bigger shot than the one Torres knocked down when her 3-pointer gave the Lasers (152 overall, 10-0 conference) a 44-38 lead with 6 minutes, 2 seconds remaining, as the Warhawks (13-3, 8-2) never got within one score the rest of the way.

“Both games we played with them this year were low scoring, more defensive struggles than games we’re used to playing,” KM coach Todd Hansen said. “I think that shows a lot about our team that, yeah, we can score a lot of points but we can also win a tough, grind-out, in-your-shorts defensive game.”

Grocholski, who stands at 5-foot-10, was tasked with banging down low with the 63 Harper, while Torres’ assignment was junior guard Bella Samz. Both did exceptional jobs, as Samz (10) and Harper (8) combined for just 18 points.

“I thought Braelyn on Samz again was phenomenal,” Hansen said. “Our goal was to hold her and Harper to 24, 25. If we went under that we felt pretty good. Just really proud of how hard we played and the defensive effort was great.”

Kettle Moraine led for much of the night after falling behind 6-2 in the early going. The hosts would answer with a 12-0 run, as sophomore Maddie Schopf drained the second of her two 3s to make it 14-6 at the 11:16 mark. Schopf was one of just several role players to play a key part in the Lasers’ success.

“Last game, Maddie against Memorial had 15 points,” Hansen said. “She’s only a sophomore and was on the JV last year, so she’s getting more and more confident that when she goes out there, she’s not afraid to shoot. We need those role players, especially when you get in big games or tournament games, you need other kids to step up and we’re getting kids stepping up.”

Arrowhead would eventually wrestle back the lead at 25-24 on a spinning layup by sophomore guard Taylor Thimmesch with 2:04 to go in the first half. Grocholski, who already had two fouls of her own, got a second drawn on Harper and made two free throws as the game entered halftime tied at 26.

“I thought they played really good defense on Grace tonight,” Hansen said. “But it’s great that other kids stepped up.”

Senior Greta Hanson splashed home a 3 to give the Warhawks a 31-27 edge early in the second half. But Randgaard gave KM the lead for good when her triple made it 35-34 with 10:31 remaining.

Grocholski, who finished with 12 points, got loose for a 3 to push the lead to 40-34, but so would Samz as she connected from distance to close within 40-38 with 7:41 left. From there, the Warhawks only managed two more field goals.

“They have other great shooters as well, especially 22 (Thimmesch) hit a couple good shots for them, but we knew if we shut down their point guard and their post player that we could pretty much shut down their whole offense,” Torres said.

Arrowhead had to go into chase-and-foul mode with about two minutes remaining. Harper’s layup brought the visitors within 50-44 with 1:41 to go, but the Warhawks’ came up empty on their final three trips as KM put the game away from the charity stripe.

“Last year they beat us twice and both times kind of handily,” Hansen said of Arrowhead. “It’s been a long time since we beat them twice, and they’re really good.

“We haven’t won anything yet. But I’m proud that of the position we’re at with six games to go.”

It marks the third straight win over a ranked opponent for the Lasers. They’ll look to make it four when they visit Annika Pluemer, one of Torres’ AAU teammates, and Brookfield East on Thursday.

“Especially after our win over Pewaukee (last Tuesday), I think it really helps our confidence overall this season,” Torres said. “We only have six more conference games coming up but we still have to bring it and it really helps for seeding to beat the better teams.”