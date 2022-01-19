WALES — Regardless of division, a very strong case can be made that Kettle Moraine and Pewaukee are the two best girls basketball programs in the area this season.
So there was an added buzz in the gymnasium when the Pirates, ranked third in Division 2, went down the road to visit the Lasers, the second-ranked team in Division 1, for a non-conference showdown Tuesday night.
Pewaukee would overcome a slow start and erase a 12-point deficit in the second half, only for Kettle Moraine to regroup and ultimately protect its home floor with a hard-fought 74-67 victory.
“It was definitely an exciting game to be a part of,” KM coach Todd Hansen said. “It was great for the fans. Two really good teams. Really proud of how we responded once we got down.
“We could have just wilted and, you know, they win. But we’re a pretty good team, too, and we responded.”
It snapped a 13-game winning streak for the Pirates (13-2), who needed only 4 1/2 minutes to wipe out Kettle Moraine’s 41-29 halftime advantage. They would take their first lead of the contest at 51-50 with 10 minutes, 42 seconds to go on a pair of free throws by freshman guard Amy Terrian and led by as many as four, as Terrian later knocked down a 3 to give the visitors a 59-55 edge at the 8:53 mark.
The effort it took to crawl back into the game may have eventually caught up to the Pirates, however, as they couldn’t keep their foot on the gas pedal.
“All you need to come back like that, you spend a lot of energy, and your margin for error is so small at that point,” Pewaukee coach Jim Reuter said. “At some point you’re going to sort of plateau. It showed tonight you just can’t spot a really good team a (14-point) lead in the first half.”
Junior guard Braelyn Torres steadied the ship with a 3 and briefly gave the lead back to KM (13-2) with a free throw before junior forward Grace Grocholski scored in the post to make it 64-61 with 4:27 to go. Ninety seconds later, Terrian, who led all scorers with 30 points, tied it up with one of her five treys on the night.
“We showed a lot of fight there and then about every time that we took a lead, they hit a really big shot down there,” Reuter said.
On the other end, Grocholski finished down low once again and the Lasers led the rest of the way.
“I think we noticed how they were doubling down sometimes and I can get it right out to my teammates and they continue to get it into me, and I just took the shots when they came,” said Grocholski, who led KM with 22 points.
Terrian, who was whistled for her second foul with 13:10 left in the first half and picked up her fourth foul late, didn’t sit for long. She’d give Pewaukee some life with a three-point play to make it 70-67 with just under a minute left.
“It was like 13 minutes at that point, so we gave her a little break and put her back in,” Reuter said. “She kind of kept us in the game. We had a hard time scoring besides her in the first half.”
After multiple deflections in the backcourt that went out of play, Grocholski eventually drew a foul and made both of her tries with 38.6 seconds left. Pewaukee got two looks from 3 on the other end, but they wouldn’t fall and Grocholski was fouled yet again with only 5.6 seconds to play. “I thought we played really well the last three or four minutes,” Hansen said.
“I think it was really important for us to be able to come back like we did against a really, really good team.”
It was a game of runs and a chess match between the two sides to see who could gain the upper hand. Kettle Moraine had the first major push, reeling off 11 straight points to seize a 21-10 lead with 10:24 left in the first half on a drive by senior guard/forward Lily Randgaard, who had 19 points.
“I think the first three plays of the game we got stops, which was our big focus,” Grocholski said. “Just everyone letting the game come to them right at the beginning and staying up like that in the first half was the goal.”
The lead grew to 34-20 on a three-point play by Grocholski and almost exclusively remained in double figures until a 3 by Terrian made it 36-29 with 1:09 to go until halftime. But Grocholski answered with a 3 of her own and Torres made a driving layup with seconds left to put the Lasers up by a dozen.
“We need more energy,” Reuter said. “Instead of following them, reacting to them, let’s dictate to them, get up and pressure passes and ball pressure, and we did a much better job of that in the second half.”
Pewaukee scored the first six points out of halftime and tied the game at 46-46 on a scoop shot by senior guard Lia Chudzik. From there, two of the state’s heavyweights traded blows until the Lasers were the last team standing.
Senior guard Sarah Newcomer had 14 points and Zielsdorf added 11 for the Pirates. Torres finished with 13 for KM, who shook off a tough loss to New Berlin Eisenhower last week and gears up for a challenging stretch run.
“Our next like four games are all against minimal-loss teams and this was a big one for us coming off a loss (to Pewaukee) last year,” Grocholski said. “We were just really excited to give them our best shot.”