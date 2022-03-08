Kettle Moraine vs. Oak Creek girls basketball sectional final - March 5, 2022
WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Kettle Moraine 57, Oak Creek 28
Lasers scorch Knights to reach state: For the first time since 2004, KM is tournament-bound
WAUKESHA — Kettle Moraine girls basketball coach Todd Hansen woke up Saturday morning with 326 career wins under his belt.
Nothing will compare to No. 327. After nearly two decades of chasing that elusive first trip to the state tournament, Hansen’s dreams finally became reality.
Kettle Moraine got 20 points from senior guard Lily Randgaard and downed Oak Creek, 57-28, in a WIAA Division 1 girls basketball sectional final held at Waukesha South High School. Junior forward Grace Grocholski added 17 points for the Lasers and junior wing Braelyn Torres had a brilliant all-around game with 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals.
Kettle Moraine improved to 25-3 and earned its first trip to state since 2004. For Hansen, the wait had been even longer.
Hansen won five regional titles during his 14 years coaching Pewaukee and notched regional crowns the last three years the Lasers. But trips to the sectionals were always a dead-end street — until Saturday.
“I’ve said for a lot of years I want to get there once,” Hansen said. “It’s not about me, but I think every coach has a dream of coaching at the state tournament. We had some good teams at Pewaukee and we’ve had some good teams here and I’m just really happy for my kids. But personally, it will also be nice to be there.”
The Lasers earned the No. 1 seed at state and will meet fourth-seeded DePere (24-4) Friday at 6:35 p.m. in one semifinal game at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Second-seeded Brookfield East (25-3) and third-seeded Appleton East (24-4) meet in the other semifinal Friday at approximately 8:15 p.m.
The state finals are Saturday at roughly 8:30 p.m.
Hansen was hired at Kettle Moraine in the summer of 2018, and at the time called the program a “sleeping giant.” After winning just three games his first season with the Lasers, Hansen’s teams are 59-17 the last three years and are now a slight favorite to win the school’s first state title since 1999.
Hansen, known as one of the “good guys” in the coaching profession, was quickly bombarded with congratulatory texts after his Lasers toppled Oak Creek. And while his own players were giddy to be headed to state, they might have been even more pleased for their head coach.
“We work really hard for our coach because he does a lot for us,” Torres said. “For us to be able to do this for him, it’s so nice.”
Randgaard agreed. “It means the world,” Randgaard said of getting Hansen to state for the first time. “He works so hard for us. Some people are known as a gym rat, well he’s a film rat. He watches video like you wouldn't believe and he prepares us so we can be the best every time we’re out on the floor.”
No one was better prepared for the sectional final than Randgaard herself. While everyone inside Waukesha South was feeling nerves early, Randgaard was the “Ice Woman.”
Randgaard scored a remarkable 14 straight points for the Lasers — highlighted by four consecutive 3-pointers — and helped Kettle Moraine race to a 16-9 lead midway through the first half.
Randgaard, an athletic, wiry off guard who will play at Western Illinois next season, started the fun with a pair of free throws. Then she drilled a 22-footer from the left wing, a 25-footer from the top of the key, another triple from the left wing and a 23-footer from the right wing.
“She was unbelievable,” Hansen said of Randgaard. “The last six, seven weeks, she has played lights out and she did it again (Saturday). You talk about a senior stepping up, a D1 player stepping up, she really stepped up. She carried us early when we were struggling to score.”
On the other end, the Lasers made life miserable for the Knights. Kettle Moraine threw three different presses at Oak Creek, forced 11 first half turnovers and held the Knights to 33.3% shooting (6-of-18).
Randgaard’s teammates shot a combined 4-of-19 in the first half (21.1%). But Randgaard’s exploits and the Lasers’ terrific defense helped them build a 25-16 lead at the break.
“We practiced a lot and we prepared a ton — especially defensively,” Randgaard said. “And I think that preparation gave us the opportunity to come out like we did. Just knowing what (Oak Creek) would do and how we could counter what they were going to do was big.”
Torres then spearheaded a pair of second half runs that KO’d the Knights.
First, Kettle Moraine opened the second half on a 9-2 burst and pushed its lead to 34-18. Torres had a pair of steals during that stretch and scored
the last five points of that blitz.
After an Oak Creek basket, the Lasers smacked the Knights with a 14-0 haymaker that pushed their lead to 48-20 and largely ended things. Torres had the first four points of that run, while Grocholski and Randgaard each had four points during that stretch, as well.
As the Lasers’ lead ballooned during the first 11 minutes of the second half, Oak Creek had more turnovers (11) than shots (eight). And the Knights finished the game shooting just 27.8% from the floor and committing 23 turnovers “It’s like a dream, really,” Torres said. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment for the whole season, really, and it all came down to this. We prepared so hard for this game. We all worked so hard and we all wanted to go to state this year because we know a lot of our seniors are graduating. So this is a big deal for all of us. It’s really surreal.”
Hansen felt the same way.
After cutting the final strands of the net and hugging a few more people, he plopped in a chair and finally exhaled.
“I’ve said for years I just want to get to state once,” he said. “It’s not about me, but I want to be there once because that means my team is there and that’s the most important thing. And now that we’re there, it means we’ve still got a chance to win a state title.”