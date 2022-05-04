MUSKEGO — The Kettle Moraine girls lacrosse team wasn’t about to let the brutal weather conditions stand in the way of accomplishing its goal.
KM maintained its focus and fought through the cold rain, blustery winds and bone-chilling temperatures and defeated Muskego 8-7 in a Classic 8 Conference game Tuesday night.
It was the fourth consecutive victory and third by a one-goal advantage for the battle-tested Lasers, who improved to 3-2 in conference and 6-4 overall.
KM, which entered the showdown ranked 12th in the state in the latest Wisconsin High School Girls Lacrosse Rankings, has combined to outscore its opponents by a 42-26 margin during the statement-making confidence-building winning streak.
The Lasers defeated Warren Township (9-8), Oak Creek (12-5) and Franklin (13-6) to begin the productive four-game stretch.
Muskego, which entered the fierce battle ranked ninth in state and riding the momentum of back-to-back victories, dropped to 6-2 in league and 9-4 overall with the aggressive effort.
KM outscored the Warriors 6-4 in the first half, powered by three unanswered goals in the opening three minutes.
The Lasers scored two goals to begin the second half, including what became the eventual game-winner with 18:16 remaining.
Senior midfielder Karter Lauer, senior midfielder Ella Martin, junior midfielder Nevada Bealhen, sophomore attacker Addy Greenspan and freshman midfielder/attacker Ella Mautz each contributed individual goals to lead KM. KM sixth-year head coach Mike Magill was proud of how his team embraced the challenge of facing another fierce conference opponent on the road.
“It was a tough matchup against a great, developing conference program and turned into a nail-biter in the final minutes,” said Magill, whose team generated a single-game season high 14 goals in a nonconference road victory over Oregon (14-13) on April 5th. “Our mantra each time we step on the field is start fast and finish fast. We started off hot in the opening minuntes, did a nice job of maintaining the intensity and continued to build momentum.
“We knew Muskego would come out strong in the second half, they answered with some big goals down the stretch and made it a fight to the finish. In the final minutes, we just attempted to slow the pace, protect the lead and use the clock to our advantage. Fortunately, we were able to walk away with a victory in the end. Looking back, it was a good collective team victory that will act as a good motivator.”
Muskego showcased its resilience by scoring three unanswered goals over the course of the final 15 minutes, trimming it to a one-goal deficit with 3:14 remaining.
KM senior goalkeeper Molly Dulde was a force in the final three minutes, responding with two critical saves to help preserve a victory.
Junior midfielder Angie Olla and sophomore midfielder/ attacker Sienna Pecoraro each scored multiple goals for Muskego.
The Warriors have combined to outscore their opponents by a 154-67 margin this season, including a 35-13 margin in its last three games Muskego second-year coach Peter Jewell was excited with the way his team battled through adversity and remained within striking range.
“We showcased our resilience, will and desire in the way we battled back tonight,” said an energetic Jewell, whose team scored a single-game season-high 21 goals in a victory over Kimberly (21-1) in a nonconference game April 30th. “KM has a very good program and great goalie so we knew it would be a difficult challenge from the beginning until the final whistle. Having come back earlier this season, we really thought that we could do it again.
“When we were down by three in the second half, we just attempted to calm down, play up to our potential and execute. That’s when we managed to finish on some big possessions and made it close in the final minutes. Even though it didn’t work out in our favor, we continued to make great strides with the effort.”