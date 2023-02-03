WALES — Kettle Moraine is a sleeping giant no more.
But for much of Thursday’s Classic 8 Conference matchup against state-power Arrowhead, if you asked KM coach Trevon Hughes, the Lasers might as well have been sleep walking.
“We started off real slow and coach said to us, ‘You guys just want to go in the locker room right now?’” KM junior guard Drew Wagner said.
The next time they were in the locker room, they were celebrating their biggest win of the year.
Kettle Moraine erased a 24point second-half deficit, taking its first lead with 39 seconds remaining and holding on for a thrilling 70-69 victory over third-ranked Arrowhead, handing the Warhawks their first conference loss of the season.
“Down 24, we had our backs against the wall,” Hughes said. “We had nothing to lose at that point and you kind of play without that pressure.”
Instead, it was the Lasers (11-7 overall, 6-5 conference) who began applying the pressure after finding themselves in a 54-30 hole with 12 minutes, 58 seconds remaining.
“We started to do some full-court press and it kind of just came together,” Wagner said.
There was a flicker of hope after KM senior forward Joah Bodden went on a personal 7-0 run to cut the Arrowhead lead to 17. The Warhawks (16-2, 10-1) were still able to maintain a double- digit lead up until the 5 1/2-minute mark when sophomore forward Roman Thompson splashed home one of his three 3-pointers to make it 61-54. He scored all of his 15 points after halftime.
“That was a big game for him so hopefully he can build off of that,” Hughes said.
Arrowhead senior guard Alex Kramer was then whistled for a technical for shoving KM senior guard Alex Koenig, who was the ringleader of the Lasers’ rejuvenated defensive effort.
“Tonight he just turned it up on the defensive end and hounded their point guard for 94 feet,” Hughes said. “He would disrupt everything that they were doing and it worked in our favor. When you see when your teammate’s dogging a guy like that, everybody buys in.”
Koenig would make the technical free throws to pull KM within five. The hosts then made it a one-possession game when Thompson canned another 3 and he tied it up at 65-65 on a steal and layup with 2:33 remaining, only to earn a T of his own.
That allowed the Warhawks to jump back in front, but not for good.
Junior guard Will Stuckey came up with the game-winning play, scoring off a steal with 39 seconds to go to give KM a 69-68 advantage. Arrowhead turned it over again on its following possession, and Wagner went 1 of 2 from the charity stripe to make it 70-68 with 17.3 seconds left. Arrowhead got the ball in the hands of its top playmaker, senior guard Mac Wrecke, and he drew a foul driving to the rim with 4.9 seconds on the clock. But he missed the front end and made the second before KM burned 3 1/2 seconds off the clock off the inbound. Bodden was eventually fouled and would go 0-for-2 at the line, but snared his own miss and threw the ball up high as the buzzer sounded and the Lasers’ bench poured onto the court.
“We’re a talented group. I’ve been telling them that the whole time,” Hughes said. “We’ve got to believe in each other, believe in the system and they bought in. The last couple of games down the stretch we were able to come come together collectively. It’s a testament of how hard we work.”
Hughes was dealt an unfair hand to begin the season with the Lasers coming off a state title in football, resulting in some tired legs in November and December. But now Kettle Moraine is firing on all cylinders, having won four straight against teams either ranked and/or in the top half of the Classic 8 standings.
“They’re finally getting their basketball legs and everything’s clicking at the right time,” Hughes said. “This is the part of the season we want to play well, but we’ve still got some work to do.”
The Lasers left themselves with plenty of work to do Thursday after the Warhawks began the game on a 7-0 run and then closed the first half with a 10-2 spurt, as junior guard Bennett Basich scored on a putback moments before the halftime horn to give Arrowhead a 35-22 lead.
Wrecke had a two-handed flush in the opening minute of the second half, and that spurred a 19-6 run over the next 4:15, culminating in a three-point play by senior guard Austin Villarreal.
But Kettle Moraine didn’t lose faith.
“We knew coming into it that we had a chance to beat them and we just had to play together and play hard,” Wagner said. “So it just felt great to finish it.”
Wagner led all players with 20 points, while Bodden added 16. Wrecke and Villarreal scored 17 apiece to pace the Warhawks, who still hold a 2 1/2-game lead in the conference standings and also got 12 from Basich.
By the closing minutes it was a game with a playoff atmosphere — one both teams hope to experience again when the calendar flips to March.
“It was absolutely amazing,” Wagner said. “That’s probably one of the best student sections we’ve had, and the parents are into it. We feed off of the bench, honestly. So everybody being so loud and supportive, it was great.”