DELAFIELD — The Waukesha Wings got the big hits that had to hurt the Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc players. But KMMO hit the Wings where it hurt the most.
The scoreboard. The Lasers used the big first period and carried that momentum to a 6-5 upset victory over the top-seeded Wings in a WIAA Division 1 regional game Thursday at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena.
“Execution. We executed the game plan,” KMMO coach Bud Simon said. “We had three goals in mind to execute the game plan we had in practice on the defensive side of the puck, stay out of the box to the best of our ability and keep them off the power play.
“At the seeding meeting we had the chance to debate to get the seven seed and Janesville coach (John) Mauermann retired this year and made the comment that an eight-seed was going to upset a one-seed this season. When we got the eight seed I didn’t even challenge it. I had a funny feeling … and I knew we had seniors in that locker room that wanted to play Waukesha one more time.”
The hockey enthusiasts were treated to a show. There were hard hits, plenty of goals and so much emotion. The players on both sides left it all on the ice and fed off the standing-room-only crowd. It was so raucous in the barn that it looked like the students were going to break the glass while shaking it after goals.
The scoring started early and KMMO couldn’t have asked for a better start. KMMO junior Evan Nygard (Mukwonago) assisted on his team’s first two goals — scored by junior Tristan Arnold (Mukwonago) and junior Anthony Bartnik (Mukwonago). After Bartnik’s goal, Wings senior Josh Little (Waukesha West) scored just 17 seconds later.
The hits kept coming for the WIngs and one burned them. A check from behind gave the Lasers a five-minute power play due to the major penalty and KMMO junior Jackson Keller (Oconomowoc) made Waukesha pay.
Keller received a diagonal pass from freshman Eli Schwartz (Kettle Moraine) and one-timed it into the net. Still on the power play, Keller staked his team a 4-1 lead when the Lasers got on a 2-on-1 rush and Keller scored again.
“I think that definitely shifted the tide,” Keller said about his two power play goals. “It definitely gave the guys a lot of hope on the bench. We just wanted to keep on them. I know this team will never give up. We needed to keep on them and I think we did that.”
Simon said Keller wears the captain “C” on his sweater for a reason. Keller added a third power-play goal in the second period that gave 5-2 lead midway in the period.
The five-minute major penalty hurt, but the Wings committed four penalties and gave up five power-play goals in total.
“We spent too much time in the box,” Wings coach Raja Aylsworth said. “I don’t think (the first period was) too big of a mountain to climb if we could have just eliminated the mistakes. Unfortunately, you saw the same mistakes repeated again. If you do that too many times it will bite you in the butt.”
Wings junior Cade Kiehl (Waukesha South) scored with 25 seconds left in the second and sophomore Brady Krizizke (Waukesha West) scored early in the third to cut the deficit to 5-4.
KMMO wasn’t done just yet. After a big hit by a Laser, freshman Eli Schwartz (KM) got the puck and passed it to senior Shane Prahl (KM) for a goal.
The Wings never died and senior Josh Little (West) set up Kiehl for a goal with 9:46 left in the game.
KMMO played more defensive after that to preserve the one-goal lead. The Wings put a barrage of shots at KMMO sophomore goalie Ethan Nappier, but he stood on his head at the right time to help the Lasers get the upset.
Wings senior Tyler Dale (Catholic Memorial), a finalist for the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association Player of the Year award, finished with three assists.
“It feels amazing, but we have to get back to work,” Keller said. “We are going to soak this in, take it easy tonight and rest up, and get back to work tomorrow.”