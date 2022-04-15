WALES — Catholic Memorial took a calculated risk, but it was Nolan Schopf who reaped the reward.
Choosing to intentionally walk Owen Bond and put the potential winning run on base, Schopf turned that possibility into reality with a walk-off, two-run double to right field off Rory Fox to give Kettle Moraine a thrilling 9-8 Classic 8 Conference victory on an brutally-windy Thursday evening at Wales Community Park.
“I knew I had to make contact and I wasn’t really doing that early in the game too much,” Schopf said. “He’s a faster pitcher, so I knew I wasn’t going to get around it or anything. I just had to make contact and hope for the best, really.”
That was the M.O. for hitters on a day that saw wind gusts approach 50 miles per hour, and while the wicked breeze had died down slightly by the bottom of the seventh inning, Schopf still had the right idea.
For more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
With one out, JJ Wolbert doubled to right to put the tying run at second. After Fox, a Notre Dame recruit, struck out Tyler Wille, CMH coach Sean Smith called for a mound visit and chose to put Bond on first.
The move made sense, as Bond was 2-for-3 with a walk up to that point, while Schopf was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.
“It wasn’t surprising,” KM coach Jimmy Wolbert said. “Owen’s been hitting the ball really well this year. Sean over there, they know that and Schopf’s kind of been struggling early on in the year.”
On a 1-1 count, Schopf drove a high-fly ball to right that carried all the way to the fence, allowing both Wolbert and Bond to score easily and ignite the celebration.
“That was pretty surreal, too,” Schopf said. “It was a big moment. I didn’t expect to see that coming. Rounding third seeing the whole team come out of the dugout, it’s pretty cool.”
It was a fitting end to a topsy-turvy game that saw several lead changes as the two Classic 8 rivals played through a wind advisory in Waukesha County.
The wind made its presence felt in the opening frame, gifting the Lasers an extra run when Diego Gutierrez lifted what is normally a routine pop-up to shallow left, only for it to find grass and allow Lincoln Ascher to make it 3-0.
It was one of five KM hits in the bottom of the first, and certainly not the last time either the wind or CMH defense aided Kettle Moraine’s cause.
“We’re usually really big on the kids, line drives and ground balls, make the fielders make plays,” coach Wolbert said. “Pop flies are a lot easier to defend than ground balls. But in this condition, it’s almost like you get the ball in the air and see what the air does with it.
“I think it hurt them a couple more times than it hurt us.”
After the Crusaders broke through against KM starting pitcher Jonah Roloff in the third on an RBI single to center by Aiden Haney, the Lasers got that run right back in the home half when Lincoln Ascher reached on an error and Gutierrez came up with a one-out RBI single to left, making it 4-1.
But after a scoreless fourth, Catholic Memorial finally began to string hits together against Roloff.
Haney would get the Crusaders’ four-run fifth going with an RBI single up the gut. Then with two outs, Charlie Jarvis got into one and plated two with a double to center before coming home on an opposite-field poke by JT Kelenic, and suddenly CMH had a 5-4 lead.
Jarvis, who took over for Zach Rechner on the mound in the fourth, threw two scoreless innings before giving way to Fox. But the hard-throwing righty found himself in immediate trouble.
Back-to-back singles by Wolbert and Bond followed by a walk issued to Schopf loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth. Two batters later, an error on an exchange from short to second allowed Wolbert to cross home and even the score. Then with two outs, Gutierrez hit a ground ball to third but the throw was off line, allowing two more runs to score and give KM a 7-5 lead.
While the Crusaders were haunted by four errors, the Lasers escaped without committing a single miscue.
“I think we were able to make the adjustments,” coach Wolbert said. “Taking over this program in Year 1, defense is a big emphasis. We’re laying the foundation not only for the future, but for this year. I’m really excited to see where we’ll be in four to six weeks.”
Schopf, playing in the outfield, said he hadn’t played in conditions like those of Thursday before.
“It was pretty hard to see in the outfield just because your eyes are watering so much,” Schopf said. “You’ve got the dirt coming out from the infield. But we didn’t have any errors so I think we handled it really good.”
Despite the discrepancies in defense efficiency, Catholic Memorial wouldn’t go quietly.
Following a walk and two singles, coach Wolbert went to get Wille and brought in Zach Banach. But the Crusaders would reclaim the lead as Kelenic and AJ Rieck picked up RBIs the easy way with back-to-back walks before a run-scoring sacrifice fly to center by Rechner put the visitors on top 8-7.
Fox would come one out away from locking down the come-from-behind victory, but Schopf had other ideas.
“First two games, I think he’s only hit the ball hard once,” coach Wolbert said. “But that’s the kind of player he is. He’s gritty, he’s tough, he’s mentally tough, probably one of the most mentally tough players on this team.
“He wasn’t having a good game at the plate before that at-bat. But that’s baseball and you’ve got to stay positive, and he came up big when it mattered.”