WAUKESHA — Sharing is caring. But Kettle Moraine didn’t care to share the Classic 8 Conference title with Waukesha West.
It darn-near had to. The Wolverines had a look to tie in the closing seconds, and after senior forward Grace Grocholski secured the rebound after a missed free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining, the Lasers could officially breath a sigh of relief as they held off West 74-72 Friday night to earn the outright conference title.
Kettle Moraine became just the second program to both go unbeaten in Classic 8 play, joining Waukesha South (2003-04 and 2004-05), and win three consecutive Classic 8 titles following Mukwonago’s run from 201820.
“We wanted to be greedy tonight. We didn’t want to share with anybody,” KM coach Todd Hansen said. “We felt that the way we’ve played all year that we deserve to be outright conference champs. “We almost gave it away at the end there, but we gave ourselves enough of a cushion. We did enough good things that we were able to hold them off.”
Every time it looked like Kettle Moraine (22-1 overall, 15-0 conference; ranked No. 1 in Division 1) was about to pull away, West (20-3, 13-2; ranked No. 4 in D2) refused to go away quietly on its Senior Night.
The Lasers led by as many as 11 points on four different occasions, including when a pair of free throws by senior guard Braelyn Torres made it 58-47 with 9 minutes, 27 seconds remaining. From there, the KM lead fluctuated between four and 11 over the next six minutes, as Torres once again pushed the advantage to 11 at 68-57 with a 3-pointer at the 3:33 mark.
Senior forward Caden Krohn answered with a 3 and West would then go into foul mode. It was over the final 2 1/2 minutes when the hosts would make their charge, as the usually unflappable Grocholski went 3 of 8 from the freethrow line over a 56-second span.
“Grace doesn’t usually miss free throws,” Hansen said. “She’s human. She’s not a robot.”
The biggest swing came when Grocholski, who came in shooting 81.2% from the charity stripe, went 0-for-2 before West sophomore guard Jordan Fenske got loose and buried a 3 to cut the deficit to 71-69 with 1:25 remaining.
“Things weren’t going my way at the end there,” Grocholski said. “But we pushed through it and at the end, we just did all we could.”
KM senior Braelyn Torres was able to knock down both of her tries at the line on the other end to push the lead back to four, and then West turned it over twice before sophomore guard Lola Bond went 1-for-2 to make it 74-69 with 30 seconds left. West senior guard Annyka Hellendrung scored on a layup to make it a three-point game, only for KM to successfully break the Wolverine press.
But Bond missed an open look at the rim, West pushed the ball and Hellendrung threw a crosscourt pass to Krohn, whose 3 was off the mark. Fenske got to the rebound first and tried shooting all in one motion as she was fouled, but it was called on the ground, meaning she’d only get one and the bonus at the line despite some pleading to the officials from West coach Mark Busalacchi.
“You’re not shooting when you’re just tapping the ball. That’s not a shot,” Hansen said. “I totally think she (the official) made the right call there.”
Fenske would make the first and intentionally miss the second, but Grocholski snared the rebound and time ran out on an instant classic.
“We haven’t had a lot of close games and every one of them we’ve ended up winning,” Hansen said. “It says a lot about our team as well that we’re able to still win these games and do it in a variety of ways.”
Grocholski still led all scorers with 29 points, knocking down six 3-pointers in the process as the Lasers were able to overcome a 10-2 deficit in the early going and take their first lead on two Torres free throws with 5:58 left in the first half.
A 3 by Grocholski at the 4:32 mark put KM up for good at 29-26 and kick-started a pivotal 12-2 run as the Lasers led 38-31 at halftime.
“It was nice to get the conference title all to ourselves,” Grocholski said. “All the years we’ve been working toward this, so it was definitely a goal of ours.”
Torres added 24 points despite dealing with some foul trouble, as the Lasers earned the outright conference title for the second straight season after sharing it with Arrowhead in 2021.
“For us it’s pretty important being our last season, I wanted to end on the good note,” Torres said. “But I think it helps push the younger girls so they can keep the program going.”
A big reason why West wouldn’t fold was its outstanding 3-point shooting, as it finished 13 of 26 from beyond the arc. Krohn and Fenske each knocked down five shots from distance.
“It didn’t seem like they ever missed a 3-pointer the whole night,” Hansen said. “Their shooting was unbelievable.
“West is really good. If they shoot like that they’re going to be incredibly tough to beat in the tournament, and I actually do think they’re going to make it to state.”
The Wolverines were denied their first conference title since 2015, also the lone year it finished atop the Classic 8 standings. The 6-foot-1 Krohn was excellent all night, finishing with a team-high 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Fenske had 22 and Hellendrung added 12 more.
But it was ultimately the senior tandem of Grocholski and Torres that pulled the defending state champions through one of their toughest tests yet with postseason play beginning next week.
“I’m so fortunate to be able to coach those two,” Hansen said. “They’re just so good.
“But some other kids stepped up and made some big plays when they had to and just really proud of them. Everyone’s after us to begin with, but now at least we’re going into the tournament 0-0 and we’ve got to have that mentality.”