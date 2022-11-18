MADISON — Camp Randall Stadium turned into a snow globe during the second half of Thursday night’s WIAA Division 4 state football championship, and with it, Catholic Memorial’s world came crashing down.
Despite the tricky conditions, Columbus senior Corbin Hynes made a go-ahead 31-yard field goal with 4 minutes, 43 seconds remaining, and the Crusaders never advanced the ball past midfield the rest of the way. A desperation fourth-down heave from CMH senior quarterback Isaiah Nathaniel intended for junior tailback Corey Smith was broken up by junior linebacker Jefferson Mobry with 42 seconds remaining to clinch a stunning 23-21 victory for the Cardinals.
Smith and the Crusader faithful pleaded for a defensive pass interference call, but to no avail.
“It’s probably the best game I’ve ever experienced my whole highschool life,” Smith said. “It was a big battle. We fought until the end and then we just slipped up and couldn’t (win) it.”
Winners of 27 straight and three consecutive gold balls, Catholic Memorial (13-1) entered as the prohibitive favorites. Columbus (14-0) made it clear from the start it wasn’t going to back down, but time and time again, the Crusaders helped its cause.
“Give those guys all the credit in the world,” CMH coach Bill Young said. “But we kind of shot ourselves in the foot with at least five penalties. Inconsistent trying to run the ball. Didn’t stop the run as good as we had hoped for, and it’s just one of those things.”
CMH committed five penalties that resulted in 63 yards, but it wasn’t how many times it was flagged. It was when the officials called them.
That included on the Cardinals’ go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, when a personal foul face-mask call put the ball near midfield moments after an errant pass from CMH senior quarterback Isaiah Nathaniel was intercepted on fourth down. From there, junior running back Colton Brunell got the ball on seven of the next eight plays — he had 38 carries for 186 yards — and Columbus lined up for a field goal on fourth and 4 from the CMH 14-yard line.
Despite a slight breeze and a snow-covered turf, Hynes’ kick was good with just a few feet to spare.
“He kind of eked that last field goal in,” Young said.
The Crusaders still had time to answer with all three timeouts left. However, sophomore quarterback MJ Mitchell fumbled two plays into their next possession and Columbus senior defensive back Aren Ekern pounced on it at the CMH 43.
Brunell would move the sticks on a third-and-4 run, and then Young burned all three of his timeouts to keep the clock from running out. Columbus would punt and the Crusaders took over at their own 29 with 1:07 on the clock, but four straight passes fell incomplete.
“I’m disappointed for them,” Young said. “There’s a lot of pressure. We have certain goals at Memorial. We had a chance to make a run at it. It just wasn’t to be this year.”
It looked like it was to be after a series of fortunate events for the Crusaders late in the third quarter.
After a 14-play drive ended with a turnover on downs for CMH, its defense handed Columbus the same fate, as junior defensive lineman Carl Pevey stuffed Brunell on fourth and 1. On the very next play, Nathaniel connected with a wide-open Bennett McCormick up the seam just before the pass rush arrived, and the senior receiver did the rest for a 49yard touchdown. After junior Sean Nicholas’ extra point, it was 21-20 in favor of the Crusaders.
Then Nicholas’ ensuing kickoff was a low, line-driver that bounced off a Columbus player and was recovered by CMH junior Josh Oechsner.
“Without a doubt,” Young answered when asked if he felt good about his team’s chances at that stage. “We just really had trouble running the ball consistently tonight. Corey made some splash plays, but the bottom line is they were really good up front, and it was difficult for us to consistently run the ball.”
Smith’s first splash play was spectacular.
It came with 5:03 left in the first half and Columbus holding a 7-0 lead courtesy of a Brunell score earlier in the quarter. Smith took the handoff from Nathaniel and looked to be stopped for a short gain, but he shook off two would-be tacklers and then juked another out of his shoes before bolting down the left sideline to the end zone for a 61-yard TD.
“The touchdowns feel good in the moment, but … my main goal is to win,” Smith said. “All I really want is a W and that trophy.”
CMH went ahead on its next possession. Two catches by McCormick preceded a 17-yard run to paydirt for Smith, and it was 14-7 with 1:12left.
But Columbus didn’t pack it in for the half. On third and 6, Brunell busted off a 28-yard run and was hit late out of bounds to put the Cards in business. Two plays later, senior quarterback Nathan Cotter hit Mobry for a 6-yard score, tying things up with 3 seconds to go.
“You play a clean game, you get a chance to win these big ones,” Young said. “But these are kids and they’re going to kind of zone out a little bit here and there.”
What made that late score even more debilitating was that Columbus got the ball to start the second half. And this time, the Cardinals were aided by another personal foul en route to going back in front on an 8yard TD run to the right pylon by Brunell. Senior linebacker AJ Vranak would block Hynes’ point-after try, leaving it 20-14 with 8:45 left in the third.
“It was a grind trying to get here, so I wanted to win,” Smith said. “But it didn’t happen.”
Smith rushed 17 times for 95 yards in all, while McCormick had six catches for 85 yards and Nathaniel completed 9 of 16 passes for 142 yards. Senior linebacker Tyree Harper led the way with 10 tackles, and senior linebacker Tanner Smart had a pair of sacks.
But the Crusaders lost the time of possession battle by over 14 minutes and only converted 11 first downs, as Columbus won its third state title in program history and first since 1996. CMH was denied its six WIAA title in its ninth trip to Madison.
“I just feel really bad for the kids,” Young said. “We knew it would be a great game and it really was.
“But I’m just really proud of what they accomplished this year. We have a great tradition and our expectation is If you get here you’ve got to win. So we fell short, but it is what it is.”