The calendar has switched to 2023. The 2022 Waukesha County basketball season got off to great starts for almost a dozen teams.
The Arrowhead boys and Kettle Moraine girls teams grabbed the biggest headlines by getting off to undefeated starts and putting up some of the best numbers in their respective school histories. Things also started fast for boys teams from Brookfield Central and Sussex Hamilton. Other girls teams jumping out to good starts were Waukesha West, Arrowhead, Pewaukee, Brookfield East and New Berlin West.
But here’s the biggest question as play began Tuesday night for the finish of the 2022-23 season. Can all of those teams maintain that momentum and finish the winter sports campaign on a high? The next 10 weeks should be a lot of fun.
BOYS BASKETBALL In the Classic 8 Conference, longtime Arrowhead coach Craig Haase has his Warhawks flying high. AHS has a perfect 10-0 record after defeating Waukesha West on Tuesday. That ties the best start in school history.
Arrowhead, ranked second in the state in Division 1, leads the always competitive Classic 8 Conference standings with a 5-0 mark, one game ahead of Catholic Memorial, (4-1), who downed defending champion Waukesha South Tuesday. Memorial came into the season with high hopes of having one of its best seasons in a while. And guess who the Crusaders (6-2) play Thursday? That’s right, they host Arrowhead at 7 p.m. A CMH win opens up the league standings. An Arrowhead victory puts them at the top, clearly in command in the conference race with a two game lead.
The Warhawks are led by the best 1-2-3 punch in the county (and one of the best in the state) with the trio of seniors Mac Wrecke, Austin Villarreal and junior Bennett Basich. A strong supporting cast makes AHS a tough team to beat.
Arrowhead junior Bennett Basich takes the ball to the basket as Oconomowoc senior Jackson Voight, left, junior Phillip Borgman, center, and sophomore Santino Conigliaro defend in Classic 8 Conference action earlier this season.
Brookfield Central and Sussex Hamilton have also gotten off to fast starts and should make some serious noise in the always competitive Greater Metro Conference. Veteran coaches Dan Wandrey and Andy Cerroni always have their teams ready to play.
Central took a big step forward Tuesday by handing ninth-ranked Marquette its first league loss. After Tuesday’s games, Hamilton is tops at 5-1 in league play and both Marquette and Central stand at 4-1. The Lancers also scored a big win over defending state champion Neenah 65-56 last week at the WBY Shootout. Hamilton senior guard Luther Smith Jr. is off to a great start, averaging more than 30 points per game, the best in the county.
Pewaukee, the two-year reigning WIAA Division 2 state champions, have played without sharp-shooting junior guard Nick Janowski as of the end of the year. He did make his debut Tuesday as the Pirates downed top-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran in the game of the night. Pewaukee lost to Milwaukee Pius earlier by a 55-54 score but played without two of the best players in the county in Janowski and senior Milan Momcilovic. The Pirates will only get better as the season moves on.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Kettle Moraine, the defending Classic 8 Conference champion, is king until taken down. Todd Hansen, one of the winningest coaches in state girls history, has his team off to a brilliant start at 10-1, losing only to two-year reigning Division 2 state champion Green Bay Notre Dame. The Lasers, after winning Tuesday, leads the conference standings at 6-0. KM is tied with red-hot Waukesha West at 6-0 after their win over longtime rival Arrowhead Tuesday. West has won a county-best 12 games in a row after starting the season with a loss to Union Grove.
And guess who the Lasers host Thursday? That’s right, Waukesha West.
The Lasers are led by their outstanding 1-2 punch of seniors Grace Grocholski (West Virginia recruit) and Braelyn Torres (Northern Michigan recruit) and a good supporting cast that has been surprisingly good so far. Maddie Schopf has been a big surprise for KM so far.
West is led by the senior trio of Annyka Hellendrung, Caden Krohn and Maddie Andersen along with very good supporting cast, led by senior Ava Darling and sophomore Jordan Fenske. They are coached by Mark Busalacchi, the longest tenured coach in he Classic 8.
Arrowhead fell to 4-2 with Tuesday’s loss to West, putting them in an early season two-game hole behind the Thursday winner of the West/KM game. The Warhawks have of the youngest rosters in the county with just two seniors on the roster and three freshmen in their top six rotation. Freshman Natalie Kussow and junior Abby Robel are off to fast starts for the Warhawks.
Brookfield East came into the week with a 10-1 record and a perfect 6-0 mark in Greater Metro play and improved those marks by one game with their win over Menomonee Falls on Tuesday. They trounced KK Arnold and her Germantown team earlier this year by a lopsided 75-49 score. The Spartans are led by the solid trio of senior Annika Pluemer, junior Shae Kelley and standout freshman Maya Kovacic. Until proven different, East is the best team in the conference.
In the Woodland Conference, Pewaukee is off to a fast 10-1 start. Their only loss came to defending D-1 state champion Kettle Moraine. They have a great win over Notre Dame, the two-time state champ and winner over KM. The Pirates (5-0) lead New Berlin West (3-1) in the West Division standings by a game.
Pewaukee is another team loaded with a big youth movement. Freshman Giselle Janowski is the team’s leading scorer (sister of Nick) so far and sophomore twin sisters Amy and Anna Terrian are next. If that’s not enough, freshman Vanessa Johnson is fourth in scoring. The Pirates aren’t going away for a long time.
But in the same league New Berlin West is 8-2 overall after losing to Pius Tuesday. The Vikings have a huge force inside with the likes of 6-foot-3 senior center Meghan Schultz, the top scorer so far in the county.
How will things play out the next 10 weeks? It should be a lot of fun as the 2022-23 winds to a close.