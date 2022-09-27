SLINGER — For Wales resident R.J. Braun, racing is in his DNA.
His father, Rob Braun, started racing at age 18, and then after putting his time out on the tracks on hold, Rob returned to racing when R.J. was about 4 years old.
Very quickly, R.J. became enamored with the racing world.
“Ever since (2008) I’ve been helping him,” R.J. Braun said. “My 8th birthday was my first time in the pits. So I was helping him in the garage and in the pits — pretty much everywhere — and that’s where it took off.”
Now more than a decade since his first days of working in the pits, Braun can now call himself a champion after claiming the 2022 Elite Eight Super Late Model Series championship at Slinger Speedway.
“Yeah it was pretty exciting. I didn’t expect it to happen so quickly but yeah it just happened,” Braun said. “It wouldn’t have happened without Steve Apel and his crew. They helped me thrash out my car.
“The beginning of the year we started out pretty poorly — we pretty much wrecked the whole car. So we tore it down, got everything rebuilt and it was fast ever since.
“So yeah in the beginning of the year I wasn’t expecting to win the championship, but hey, here we are. We won it.”
Racing in the Carl Wegner Memorial 100 on Sept. 18, Braun found himself needing to finish close to fellow racer Jacob Nottestad in order to have a shot at claiming the championship.
“I started out the race pretty good. The car was handling really well,” Braun said. “Near the end, probably the last 50 laps, when the first caution (flag) was out I asked where (Jacob) Nottestad was — I knew I had to be within at least two cars of him to win — and they said he was falling back — he had some mechanical issues, which sucks for him, I was hoping for a good battle.
“But it was a handful near the end and I was just trying to hang on and when we finally finished I just didn’t have much to say. It really didn’t hit me yet.”
And the man who inspired Braun couldn’t be happier to see him bring home the championship.
“He said he would win either way. Either I went home with a Super Late Model championship or we would win it and he would be happy either way,” Braun said. “I think he’s pretty excited.”
Braun talked about how as much as he’s excited and thankful to have won the championship, he also still finds it hard to believe he’s accomplished this feat so early in his career. After starting out racing in Slinger Bees in 201, Braun moved all the way up to the Super Late series in 2019.
And now three years later he’s the king of the track.
“I was pretty much just a midfield car. We were winning semi-features and now we’re winning features and it’s awesome,” Braun said. “I never expected it in the short time I’ve been racing Supers that we could win a championship. It’s pretty much all thanks to Steve and my parents for allowing me to do this.”