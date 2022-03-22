Lightning refuse to be denied again after finishing as state runner-up last year

MADISON — There are no panic buttons in the Kohl Center locker rooms.
But that was OK with the Lake Country Lutheran boys basketball team.
The Lightning didn’t even look for one despite facing a rare halftime deficit, 31-29, at that juncture of the WIAA Division-3 state championship game Saturday.
They knew what was required, they wasted no time doing it, and they rode home with the first gold ball in program history.
LCL, ranked second in the state and seeded second in the state field, scored the first 10 points of the second half during a 13-2 run that paved the way to a 67-56 victory over top-ranked and top-seeded West Salem. The Lightning, who dropped the 2021 D-3 state final to Racine St. Catherine’s, finished their 2021-22 campaign at 28-2 and ran their two-year ledger to 54-4.
Senior center Ben Lubbers, who scored six of his career-and team-high 22 points during the surge, mixed his metaphors while sitting alongside coach Mark Newman and senior teammate Luke Haertle at the postgame media conference as he reeled in the years he and his teammates spent together.
But nobody cared.
“I honestly think this is the cherry on top of everything we’ve gone through,” Lubbers said. “Our seventh- grade team won the state championship. Our eighth-grade team lost it. Then we go through losing regional finals freshman year, losing there again sophomore year, going to state junior year and winning it senior year.
“It’s a Cinderella story if you ask me.”
Haertle, the most accomplished athlete in LCL history, collected team highs of 49 points, 22 rebounds, 13 assists and five steals during his two state tournament games on Ab Nicholas Court, where he will play his college basketball for the University of Wisconsin.
He, too, shared a few flashbacks as he put his school’s seventh state title conquest in perspective.
“It’s just such an amazing feeling to be able to do this with my best friends,” Haertle said. “These are guys who’ve always been there for me. You know, all of those days where we put work in where all of our friends who don’t play basketball weren’t there — like Saturday morning shootarounds. You were like, ‘It stinks getting up this early,’ and then you went through school the entire day.
“When you get here, you’re like, ‘There’s no place I’d rather be than playing basketball with my friends.’ It’s constantly just fun; it’s not work. It’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll just go play basketball.’” LCL coach Mark Newman actually enjoyed just being a fan Saturday while directing his team on its historic journey.
“It was just a great game,” Newman said. “West Salem is outstanding. I actually said to their coach that it was really fun watching their game until we started thinking about how we were going to actually stop them.
“I had the same feeling when we were playing Pewaukee earlier this season.”
The title game was no walk in the park, though.
“They’re a fun team to watch play, but you don’t want to have to prepare for them,” Newman said of West Salem’s Panthers, who finished 27-2. “They’re big, strong and go to the boards. As the game progressed, we got a little more comfortable with their early pressure and we got much more comfortable with keeping them off the glass and shut down that avenue of scoring.
“I was just really impressed with our guys’ composure as the game wore on. I wasn’t really surprised by that. It’s how they’ve been from the time they were young, and when I say that, I mean like into the junior program. It was a really exciting day.”
Everyone who spoke from the podium after the game agreed that LCL’s second-half surge was pivotal.
“We were up two at halftime,” said West Salem coach Mark Wagner, whose team’s only other loss this season came to Eau Claire Memorial on Jan. 15. “They made a little run and we used a timeout.
“After the timeout, their run continued. During that stretch, I thought we had some looks right at the basket; we just didn’t convert. I thought we had open looks and the ball just didn’t go in for us. We could have at least minimized the run and kept us closer, within striking distance.”
Newman was asked what changes he made during his halftime speech.
“Minor adjustments, but just things you have to do well against a good team,” he said. “We had to box out every time, because we gave them seven offensive rebounds in the first half. That’s seven additional possessions. You can’t give any team that, especially a good team.
“We talked about being strong with the basketball. Our movement was so limited in the first half. We just moved a lot better later and took care of simple things like when you catch the ball, you hold onto it tighter.
“Actually probably the biggest thing we talked about, and it started about midway through the first half, was that Luke is such a good scorer, but such an unselfish player, and we just said, ‘Ben, this is a time where they’re going to pay too much attention to Luke and he’s going to be such a magnet that you have to take advantage of that.’ “He really did. His desire to score came up, and that just made them pick their poison a little bit more.”
Haertle, who scored a season-high 35 points in his team’s state semifinal victory, had no problem playing the role of distributor Saturday. He and his team thrived on it.
“When you’re playing out there, you can sense that, ‘OK, my shot’s not falling,’” Haertle said. “There were a couple of times where I got wide-open looks and they fell just short. They were just not going in. In the game of basketball, that happens all the time, so I just try to find as many ways that I can impact the game as possible, and that was rebounding, playing defense and just finding my open teammates.
“Guys like Ben and Noah (Howard) and Sam (Heicher) can all knock down shots. If they’re going to double-team me, then we’ll just have Noah shoot 3s or be like, ‘OK, double-team me and I’ll find Ben and he’ll make the shot.’” Howard, who totaled 16 points, helped fuel the early second-half outburst with a trey and a traditional three-point play within a span of 30 seconds. He also chipped in with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the game.
Lubbers, who was limited to 14 minutes, 46 seconds of playing time in the state semifinal by foul trouble, seized his last opportunity with the Lightning in a big way. He sank 11 of 17 shots from the floor including an emphatic slam dunk with 6 seconds to play that put an exclamation point on the championship conquest.
“On Thursday, I felt like a caged dog with all those fouls,” Lubbers said. “But today, I came out the cage. It felt nice. It was good to go out with a bang.
“I actually started off a little slow, but the atmosphere in this gym is just amazing, and that kind of got me going. It was all adrenaline. I felt like I could jump out of the gym today, I’m not going to lie.
“And then once I started getting going and getting in my rhythm, I felt comfortable. When they were doubling Luke, I fed off of that, because he’ll find you. You just have to keep your hands up and be ready for it. I give most of it to Luke for finding me.”
LCL needed all of the heroics to hold off a comeback bid by the Coulee Conference champions, who pulled within seven points several times. Peter Lattos, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, was largely responsible for the comeback bid as he scored nine of his game-high 23 points after picking up his fourth foul with 7:21 to go.
“I missed an open 3 — a wide-open look,” Lattos said. 'I think that would’ve shifted the momentum completely. I think we were really close to turning that game around.”
The Panthers needed all of Lattos’ points and then some since the Lightning held junior guard Carson Koepnick, West Salem’s leading scorer at 16.7 points a game, to six points. They limited him to one field goal in seven tries.
“They really locked onto Carson,” Wagner said. “I thought it opened up some driving lanes for some of our other kids. We had some kicks, but they certainly did a great job on Carson and stayed home on him. Maybe we should’ve done a few more things to try to get him some shots. I thought when we got into our offense, we got pretty good shots.
“But we needed Carson to be more involved. They did a good job. When we ball-screened for him, they did a good job on that as well. That’s a good, athletic kid.”
West Salem focused much of its attention on containing Haertle following his big semifinal outing. Wagner admired how the LCL standout handled the pressure.
“He’s just so good with the ball,” Wagner said. “He gets in the lane and he sees the floor so well. It’s hard to take everything away from him. I didn’t think we kept the ball our of his hands well enough. Once he gets the ball, he’s going to make plays.
“He didn’t necessarily shoot it great, but he found other people, and we had to rotate and left people open on the back side for rebounding for them. We had some double-teams, and we just couldn’t get him stopped. He found people for layups. He’s awfully good seeing the floor.”
Haertle was asked how it felt to win a state championship on the court where he’ll play his college hoops. He certainly familiarized himself with the floorboards.
“It’s super cool,” Haertle said. “Playing for the state championship, the nerves don’t go away no matter where you are. But it was still calming taking in the moment, like, ‘Luke, look where you are. Look who you’re doing it with.’ “Without God, none of this would be possible. He really just allowed me to be the player I am, gave me the friends I have, gave me the coach I have to make all of this happen.”