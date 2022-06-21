MILWAUKEE — They’ve carried Lake Country Lutheran’s offense all season long.
So, with the season on the line Saturday evening, it’s no surprise the Lightning’s ‘Big Three’ came up huge.
LCL’s Layla Kelbel, Brooke Kerwin and Grace Daniels all scored second-half goals as the Lightning rallied from a 1-0 deficit and downed The Prairie School, 3-1, in the WIAA Division 4 state title game held at Uihlein Soccer Park.
The Lightning finished the year 15-5-2 and won the first state title in school history as a stand-alone program. LCL had also won a state title in 2012 when it was a co-op with University Lake School.
“I love this team,” said Kerwin, a senior forward who was the Player of the Year in the Midwest Classic Conference. “I love what we stand for. We’re always just motivating each other and trying to build each other up at all times.
“They’re some of my best friends, so just getting to this point has always been my dream. As a senior, to win state with some of my favorite people in the world is amazing.”
The Lightning’s terrific trio entered the tournament with 69 of LCL’s 92 goals (75.0%) and 34 of its 60 assists (56.7%). And after a sluggish first half, the Lightning’s ‘Three Amigos’ came up huge in the second half.
Kelbel struck in the 49th minute to tie the game, 1-1. Kerwin notched the game-winner in the 68th minute on an assist from Kelbel. And Daniels added an insurance goal in the 76th minute that sent the Lightning into a frenzy.
“We just settled down a little bit more,” LCL coach Jeremy Hedrick said. “We played more our game, we possessed the ball a lot better, we found feet better. We were a little frantic at times in the first half.
“But really, it’s these guys doing what they do, and that’s what I told them. You’ve just got to go out and play your game. We just had to get back to doing what we do and things will fall into place. Do your thing, play your game and we’ll be fine.”
The Lightning weren’t fine in the first half, as the Hawks held a 15-5 edge in shots and a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks.
In the 14th minute, Prairie School took a 1-0 lead when junior midfielder Sarah Koker sent a corner kick towards Lightning keeper Lauren Krimpelbein. The ball bounced off Krimpelbein’s hands and into the net giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead.
“I think our nerves were an issue, just settling in that first half,” Kelbel said. “After we actually like realized we were losing, 1-0, we knew we had to put our heart into it.”
They did — and then some.
In the 49th minute, Kelbel had one of the most impressive goals of the tournament that tied the game, 1-1.
Kelbel made a terrific run down the left side, but was cut off by a Hawks defender. Kelbel made a gorgeous move back to the middle, created some space for herself, then bent a shot from 18 yards out to the upper right corner that beat Prairie keeper Magdelyn Dreifuerst.
It was Kelbel’s 35th goal of the year and her third of the state tournament.
“The play before I kind of botched a shot,” said Kelbel, a senior forward. “And my mind just said, ‘Go get it.’ So I cut it and I let it rip.”
Kelbel spent her first three years at LCL playing club soccer only. Once she committed to Drake University last November, though, she decided to play with her high school buddies this spring.
That decision sent a buzz through the program.
“We’ve been best buddies since second grade,” Kerwin said of her and Kelbel. “And ever since freshman year I was like, ‘You’ve got to play. You’ve got to play.’ I’m so glad she did.”
The Lightning appeared to take a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute when Daniels scored from just five yards away. But the goal was disallowed due to a hand ball and the game remained tied.
Just six minutes later, though, Kerwin notched the game-winner.
Kerwin received a beautiful through ball from Kelbel and found some room on the left. She launched a left-footed shot that beat Dreifuerst high and right for a 2-1 LCL lead.
“(Kelbel) was dribbling up a little bit and I saw that as my opportunity to run through and see where I could go off of that,” Kerwin said. “There wasn’t a lot going through my head other than I have to score right now.”
Prairie wasn’t dead, as freshman midfielder Meg Decker fired a blast just wide right in the 74th minute.
But Daniels, a sophomore forward, ended things with an unassisted goal in the 76th minute that made it 3-1. Daniels launched a shot up and over Dreifuerst to the upper right corner.
“I think we just wanted it more in the end,” Kelbel said. “We wanted it for the team, we wanted it for everyone. I never had a doubt because we’ve been here multiple times and we’ve always found a way. To do this in my last match, playing for my school, I’m so glad. I’m so happy.”
While the Lightning’s stars shined, their unsung heroes played a big role in the win, as well.
Krimpelbein was injured after a collision and left the game in the 29th minute. Hedrick then opted to move junior midfielder Emily Johnson to keeper.
Johnson didn’t play a minute in goal this season. But Johnson impressed Hedrick during a practice earlier this season, and he felt she was the Lightning’s best option.
“Emily stepped up,” Hedrick said of Johnson, who finished with four saves. “She made a couple saves. She came off her line and did what she had to. She had a couple decent punts. You can’t ask for anything more from someone who’s never practiced it once in her life.”
In addition, sophomore Hailey Whittow was sensational in the defensive midfield. And Kerwin played more in the middle after Johnson went to keeper and excelled there.
Add it all up, and it was a remarkably impressive effort that ended with the Lightning hoisting a gold ball.
“This team had great expectations for themselves and they rose to those expectations,” Hedrick said of his team. “They had a few setbacks along the way, but it just grew every time that something went wrong and it showed today. This was a testament to their grit and determination.”