HARTLAND — The return to state for Lake Country Lutheran felt inevitable the moment its last state run ended.
Throughout the duration of the 2021-22 regular season, that feeling remained.
But not everything always goes according to plan.
A wrench was thrown into LCL’s bid for a gold ball after finishing runner-up to Racine St. Catherine’s in La Crosse last winter when senior forward John Nehls suffered a season-ending knee injury in the sectional semifinals last Thursday against Laconia. But the Lightning banded together, got key contributions from a few underclassmen, and punched their ticket to Madison with a 61-56 victory over Columbus on Saturday.
LCL enters the WIAA Division 3 State Boys Basketball Tournament as the No. 2 seed and takes on third-seeded St. Thomas More Thursday afternoon from the Kohl Center.
“It’s been a lot of fun to bring it back a second time,” LCL coach Mark Newman said. “These guys the last two years haven’t lost a conference game. This particular group hasn’t lost a home game since they were freshmen. It’s a group that just understands working hard.
“It’s a joy to coach a team that enjoys being around each other. It’s been a lot of fun the last number of years with this group of guys.”
It would be fitting for the Lightning’s stellar senior class to end its high school career hoisting the gold ball. But that quest became all the more difficult when Nehls, who was LCL’s sixth man last season and averages 13.3 points per game, was lost for the season.
The Lightning (26-2) still did what needed to be done against Columbus, passing a test that could pay dividends moving forward.
“Johnny Nehls, who’s a really important player for us, tore his ACL for the second time, so we were really trying to find ourselves a little bit, just gain some confidence with what we were trying to do,” Newman said. “I was really proud of some of the guys that stepped up, and that was really good for us to get a game like that.”
In Nehls’ absence, players like sophomore guard Carter Leibham and sophomore forward Sam Hans will be counted on to assume larger roles. Senior forward Ty Schneider joined the starting lineup in Nehls’ place against Columbus.
“Sam Hans … the kid can flatout shoot,” Newman said. “Carter was tremendous. We kept him in at the end of the game because he’s really good with the ball. The biggest was (senior center) Ben Lubbers. Columbus’ big guy is really a load and Ben held him to four points. Defensively we were really good.”
For as important as Nehls is to the LCL equation, with senior guard Luke Haertle on the floor, the Lightning always have a chance.
Haertle, who will be an all-state pick for the third straight year, is averaging 22.8 points on 49.9% shooting to go with 9.8 rebounds per game. The 2,000-point scorer also leads the Lightning with 124 assists and 95 steals, and will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Wisconsin.
“He’s such a fun player to coach because does so many different things,” Newman said. “I joke with (Brookfield Academy coach) Pat Clarey what position is he going to play in college, and what he’ll play is ‘winner’ because he just does what needs to be done.
“His leadership each year keeps getting stronger. On the floor he’s worked so hard on his feet, his quickness. Defensively we can literally put him on any player. He’s just taking all of these little steps and becoming a more allaround player.” Senior guard Noah Howard has also been a huge part of what LCL does since his sophomore season.
Just 13 points shy of 1,000 on his career, Howard is averaging 15.8 points and shoots it efficiently from the floor (56.1%), beyond the arc (41.7%) and the free-throw line (84.2%). Senior guard Sam Heicher has also started all 28 games for the Lightning and been yet another senior for LCL’s younger crop of players to learn from.
“These younger guys learning from our seniors every day, it’s been an incredible blessing not just for me as coach but as a teacher,” Newman said. “These guys are basically family now for me.”
THE OPPONENT
As of one week ago, St. Thomas More wasn’t even in the tournament.
The Cavaliers (25-3) were forced to withdraw when a fight broke out near the end of their regional semifinal game against Fuller Collegiate Academy on March 4, leading the WIAA to suspend each of their varsity players. But Thomas More appealed the decision in court, received a temporary injunction, and went on to win three games in three days to reach state for the first time since joining the WIAA.
“We didn’t really prepare in between games very much,” Thomas More coach John Hoch said. “We had basically a couple days there where we practiced, so that was a little different. We played three very good teams in a row Thursday, Friday and Saturday all with the chance of being eliminated. I’m really proud of how our guys came together and really persevered through that.”
Sophomore forward Amari McCottry leads the Cavaliers with 23.7 points per game and is one of three players averaging double figures. Thomas More won the Metro Classic Conference and rides a 12-game winning streak into the Kohl Center.
“We decided a couple years ago to commit to young players and had a lot of youth on the team,” Hoch said. “Now they’re veteran players. Two years ago we had three wins, last year we had seven wins. We’re looking forward to the matchup with Lake Country Lutheran.”
REST OF THE FIELD
An argument could have certainly been made that LCL was deserving of the No. 1 seed, but that distinction ultimately belongs to West Salem.
The Panthers (25-1), winners of the Coulee Conference, have rolled through most of their competition this season, winning all but six of their games by 20 points or more. Their lone loss came in the middle of the season to Eau Claire Memorial as West Salem is also making its state debut.
“We’ve gotten here through great balance,” West Salem coach Mark Wagner said. “We have seven kids averaging between (8 and 16) points per game. Each night someone different steps up. Earlier in the year had a few kids hurt due to football, CJ McConkey and Jack Hehli. Missing them actually became a blessing because it helped us develop some depth.”
Of those seven rotation players, two average double figures, led at 16.7 points per game from junior guard Carson Koepnick. Junior forward Peter Lattos adds 16 a game, as both make about half of their shots on average.
West Salem will face No. 4 seeded Brilliion in the first D3 semifinal Thursday at 1:35 p.m. It’s the fourth state appearance for the Lions (26-2), who last made it in 2014 and finished runner-up to fellow state participant (D4) Roncalli in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference.
Junior forward Jeremy Lorenz, who stands at 6-foot-8, scores a team-high 19.8 points per game for Brillion (26-2) and shoots 57.2% from the field.
“He’s a young kid for his age,” Brillion coach Chad Shimek said. “He’s continuing to grow and mature, “He’s got a really good projection moving forward.”
Sophomore forward Grady Geiger adds 11 points a contest on 57.9% shooting, while junior guard Caeden Holly handles point guard duties for the Lions.
“It starts with Caeden Holly,” Shimek said. “He’s hit some big shots for us at the 3-point line. He’s a great on-ball defender. He’s kind of the guy that gets it going for us. Grady Geiger has a unique game, He can score from inside, he can score from outside. We’ve had lot of guys really step up and obviously that has led to our success.”
WHAT’S AT STAKE
The Lighting have been aware of the expectations on them all season and simply brushed them aside. Their only two losses came to defending Division 2 state champion Pewaukee and a hot-shooting Catholic Memorial team two games later.
Since then, LCL has handled its business. No one in the field possesses its level of experience — even without Nehls — and now the Lightning are two wins away from cementing their legacy.
The Division 3 state championship game is Saturday afternoon.
“We gave it our best shot last year but certainly from that moment we were thinking about being back this year,” Newman said. “The expectation was back. Everybody around you is thinking it’s Kohl Center or bust. If that’s all that we’re shooting for there’s a whole lot we’re missing out on that we could be learning.
“But I would be lying if I said they didn’t have this year on their minds literally when we were taking that silver ball last year.”