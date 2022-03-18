MADISON — Luke Haertle has not yet moved to Madison, where he will join the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team as a preferred walk-on next season.
But he certainly made himself right at home at the Kohl Center on Thursday.
The Lake Country Lutheran senior scored a season-high 35 points, grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, collected four assists and three steals and locked down the opponent’s top scorer to carry the Lightning past St. Thomas More 70-43 in a WIAA Division-3 state semifinal.
LCL ran its record to 27-2 and advanced to its second consecutive state championship game. The Lightning, seeded second in the state field, will meet first-seeded West Salem (27-1) at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The glare of the state tourney’s bright lights, the spacious Kohl Center and its deep shooting backdrop have overwhelmed their share of touted teams and players over the years, but Haertle and his teammates weren’t fazed. They held a 22-19 edge with 4 minutes, 26 seconds to play in the first half, then unleashed a 22-0 deluge over the next 7:32 on the Cavaliers (25-4), who never recovered.
The game’s humble hero was asked afterward about his new comfort zone.
“It felt good just to be out there, ” Haertle said. “Being able to come here next year is such a blessing.
“Playing here in the state tournament, I’m really grateful for the opportunity I have with my teammates. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
Thomas More coach John Hoch was asked if there were any particular matchups that concerned him entering the contest.
“Yeah, three — Haertle, Haertle and Haertl — OK?” Hoch said. “It all starts with Haertle. He’s just such a polished, accomplished player. Earlier on in the year, our No. 2, (Evan) Oleson, was our guy who would take the other team’s best player. Sekou (Konneh), who’s a really long player, has taken the best player for the last month or so. I think Sekou would say that this was by far the toughest matchup he’s had. It was on a whole other level.
“This kid’s going to play for Wisconsin next year. It all starts with him.”
Haertle scored 14 points during the game’s first 8:05, then senior guard Noah Howard netted seven during the last 4:04 of the first half to send the Lightning into the break up 34-19. Howard totaled 17 points.
“I think the fact that we’ve played together for so long and being at state last year helped us,” Howard said. “Sure, there were opening game nerves, but we started out pretty hot. Once we got going, I think that really helped us.”
LCL coach Mark Newman wasn’t surprised at his team’s poise.
'One of the things about this group of guys that I’ve always appreciated is they don’t get too rattled,” Newman said. “They think they should be in these type of games. They want to be in these type of games. The game doesn’t get too big for them. They are pretty even-keeled.
“In our game against Pewaukee earlier this year, when we were down 23-5, we had to call a timeout and bring them together. But they were calm. They scrapped their way back. They’ve always done that.”
LCL put its experience at work on both ends of the court.
“I thought we played really solid defense,” Newman said. “That’s what we preach and harp on all the time. I thought the guys did a great job of guarding. Luke did an incredible job on No. 4 (sophomore forward Amari McCottry, who scored less than half of his 23.7 average with 11). The kid’s good. He can get to the bucket. He really harassed him and made that difficult.
“We kept their big guys off the boards pretty well — not always, but most of the time, which I thought slowed them down a little bit. On offense, we stayed true to what we were trying to do. And we didn’t let them get out in transition. We felt that if we could rebound and keep them from turning us over, they probably wouldn’t be able to score enough points.
“One other thing we thought was we needed to take 23 (senior guard Drew Reindl) out of the game, and Noah Howard did a great job of that. Then where were they going to go?”
Hoch saw the Lightning’s experience benefit them, too.
“Congratulations to Mark and Lake Country Lutheran,” Hoch said. “It was just an awesome effort on their part by a veteran squad, a defending state runner-up. I know they had a very difficult injury (to senior John Nehls) about a week or so ago, and I really felt bad for him that he couldn’t play in this game, but that is a veteran, savvy team. We knew it was going to be a very tall task to come out on top. Even though we have some good, veteran players, a big part of our nucleus is very young.
“Kudos to Mark and Lake Country Lutheran for just an awesomely planned-out game, and they executed it, starting with Luke Haertle. Who’s one of the best players — If not the best player — we’ve played against. That’s a great find for the Badgers.”
Newman enjoyed watching his team execute its mission.
“I really liked early on that they weren’t able to get us out of what we were trying to accomplish,” Newman said. “There were certain things we wanted to do. Getting the ball to the middle was important, and we had several ways of doing that.
“We’re comfortable grinding it out or not. What we really want to do is play good defense. There was a spurt in the middle of the first half where we hit a couple of 3s and Luke was having a fantastic scoring game. We were joking around that, ’Clearly he’s pretty comfortable on this floor.’ “Midway through the half, those 3s gave us a cushion. That’s when we started feeling good.”
The Lightning, already shorthanded without Nehls and his 13.3 points a game, were further tested when senior center Ben Lubbers picked up two fouls within the first 4:25 and his third with 14:25 to play.
No problem. “Ty Schneider played some huge minutes for us,” Newman said. “He had to guard No. 25 without getting much rest. He’d been our sixth man. This is a different role. He’s not really replacing John (Nehls), but he’s getting those extra minutes. Ty just kept going and played great. Carter Leibham and Sam Hans came in and played great. They’re going to have to continue to do that.”
The Lightning quickly shifted their focus to Saturday’s title clash against West Salem. The Panthers’ lone defeat this season came to Eau Claire Memorial. They have rattled off 16 straight victories since, including a 71-61 state semi-final win over 26-2 Brillion.
“They’re big and they’re good,” Newman said. “I like a lot of different actions they run. Clearly it’s going to be a tall task to keep them out of the paint and off the boards. They just pounded the offensive boards in their game. It’s going to be a big task for us.”
The Lightning leaders expect their team to be ready.
“It’s kind of nice to have a day break,” Haertle said. “Last year, we played back-to-back. I think that was really hard for us. We got beat up in our first game. St. Croix Central was big, strong and physical.
“Having a day off this time wil allow us time to get ourselves back, heal up a little bit and get ready for Saturday. I think that’s going to be a big difference.”
Howard agreed. “I think a day break will be good for us,” he said. “I think not getting down early (will be key). If we do, we’ve been in that situation a few more times so we’ll be able to handle it a little bit better.
“Other than that, I think we’re all ready for Saturday.”