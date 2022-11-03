WAUKESHA — Nick Datka has learned a lot over the past five years.
As the girls soccer coach in 2018, he led New Berlin Eisenhower to its first state appearance in 18 years. Then came the madness.
“I probably did the worst coaching job ever in terms of prep because I had never been there before,” Datka said.
The Lions fell in the semifinals, then suffered the same fate in 2021 before finally breaking through last spring and winning the Division 3 title in dominant fashion. Now the Eisenhower boys will get their first shot at winning a gold ball in four years at the WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament this weekend at Uihlein Soccer Park.
It will be the third state appearance for the second-seeded Lions (14-4-3), who lost in the finals in both 1997 and 2018.
“Being there a few times, I don’t want to say it’s an advantage, but it gives you a little bit of a way to convey, ‘Hey, we need to maintain our normal schedules. Don’t get caught up in the spotlight of the event,’” Datka said. “A lot of little things go into it, so I think that experience does help in that regard.”
And as with the girls in the spring, Datka made sure to put together one of the toughest nonconference schedules in the state.
Well, maybe too tough. “We got out to a little bit of a slow start,” Datka said. “I made the mistake of putting four games in the first five days of the season. By the end of it … we were spent. But now we’re fit, we’re ready to go and we’re rolling. There are definitely highs and lows that go with the season but we’re happy with where we’re at.”
The Lions went 2-2 in that opening stretch, losing to fellow state qualifiers Waukesha West and Hamilton. But they took off from there, claiming the Woodland West title and beating a pair of conference foes in the sectional rounds. “Playing against Pius and Shorewood after seeing them a couple weeks ago, it is difficult,” Datka said. “But in both cases ... Pius we made the game-winner with 12 seconds left in the second overtime. We were on the verge of a shootout. Shorewood we got out to a quick start and then held on for dear life at the end.”
Eisenhower is led by sophomore sensation Jack Bretzmann. The 5-foot-9 forward has amassed a team-high 27 goals and 61 points. Often setting him up has been senior midfielder Alex Schmidt (10 goals, 8 assists).
“He’s a great player,” Datka said of Bretzmann. “He attacks well, he defends pretty well for a striker, he has the ability to change speeds which is one of the things that can really catch the defense off guard. But it’s also who we have behind him in the 10 spot, Alex Schmidt. Bretzmann has a ton of goals and deserves them, but the two of them feed off each other.
“Then we have a couple other center-mids that are talented and keep the ball moving the way it should. But Jack is definitely a unique talent. I think he’s kind of under the radar in our area but he has a nose for the goal, and a lot of those goals have come against top-level talent.”
Eisenhower’s semifinal opponent, Wisconsin Dells, is making its state debut. The Chiefs (17-1) were second in the Capitol Conference and led by 22 goals from senior striker Yair Perez Ruiz. Six players have at least 20 points for Dells, including sophomore midfielder Ryan Sabey, who has a team-leading 21 assists.
“They’re very good on the ball,” Datka said. “They have very skilled players. They’re very good in the offensive third of the field. They score a bunch of goals, so they can get you off guard. We know we need to be good defensively, especially one-v-one situations.”
Squaring off in the other D3 semifinal Friday is topseeded Notre Dame (18-0-4) and No. 4-seeded Rhielander (12-2-5). Like the Chiefs, the Hodags are making their inaugural appearance at state, while the Tritons, making their 11th trip, fell in the D3 final to aforementioned Shorewood on penalty kicks last fall.
Joining the fray as teams making their state debut is Lake Country Lutheran in Division 4, and boy, did the Lightning (15-4-2) punch their ticket in impressive fashion.
LCL outscored its playoff opponents 20-1, culminating in a 2-0 sectional-final shutout of top-seeded St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesteron Academy, a state qualifier last season.
“It hasn’t really set in that we’re going to state but Saturday’s game it was definitely nice to have, especially because it was a rematch — the same opponent, the same location as last year’s sectional final,” LCL coach Bill Wiedel said. “Going in we said we’ve gotten to his point. There’s no reason we don’t have the capability to do this.”
Just like Eisenhower, the Lightning are riding the success of their girls program that claimed the Division 4 title back in the spring.
“It’s kind of a surreal experience with the girls being able to do what they did and the boys season, it’s very rare to be able to do something like that,” Wiedel said. “It’s a huge blessing with all the guys being on this team and a lot of different guys stepped up in different ways to allow us to have the season we’ve had to this point.”
A two-headed attacking monster has been critical to LCL’s success, led by junior midfielder/forward Cole Luedke, who has a team-high 20 goals and 43 points. Also registering double-digit goals with 15 to go with nine assists is sophomore forward Andrew Visconti, while senior midfielder Jon Hanson adds 11 assists.
“Cole, he has really stepped up his game since his sophomore year and sees lot of people coming at him,” Wiedel said. “He’s a strong player. He sees the field well and has a knack for getting around the goal. Andrew has been a workhorse for us up top. His motor keeps on going. He seems to find himself at the right spot at the right time.
“Another key contributor is (senior midfielder Aydan Scortino). He’s right below those two in points but being a senior guy in the middle, he’s been a true leader for us this year. He facilitates a lot of things and definitely helps what Cole and Andrew have done.”
Wiedel also praised senior keeper Adam Zuhlke, who has 13 clean sheets and 106 saves to his name this season.
“He has been tremendous in the goal and a wonderful captain and leader,” Wiedel said.
LCL, the No. 3 seed in D4, gets second-seeded Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran (20-1-1) in the semifinals. The two teams played in the Lightning’s third match of the season, which went the way of the Eagles, 3-0. The Sheboygan co-op, which defeated Oostburg in a shootout to win the gold ball last season, is riding an 18-match unbeaten streak and is led by 20 goals from senior forward Caleb Hendrikse.
“I think we’re in a much better spot right now and we have a great idea of what LCL soccer is about, just like Sheboygan, they’ve probably fixed a few things here and there, so I know it’s going to be a very, very good game,” Wiedel said. “But I know we’ll give them everything that we can do and whatever the outcome is … we won’t be happy with a loss, but we’ll do everything we can to hopefully get on to the championship game.”
There, the Lightning would play either No. 1-seeded Cristo Rey Jesuit (21-1-1) or No. 4 Aquinas (16-7-2). The Trailblazers’ lone loss came to Whitefish Bay, and they’ve since won 17 straight matches to reach state for the first time.
“We’re preparing for our next opponent but we’re not doing anything different from what we’ve done all year,” Wiedel said. “We’ll work on some of the areas we need to work on that will put us in great circumstances come game time. For our guys’ program this is uncharted territory, and we want the guys to feel relaxed knowing we are blessed to be here and this is a great opportunity and let’s just play to the best of our abilities.”