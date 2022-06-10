NEW BERLIN — “Finish the mission.”
It’s been the ongoing mantra of the New Berlin Eisenhower girls soccer team and took on even greater significance as it stepped on the field to play its final home game of the season.
Top-seeded Eisenhower defeated fifth-seeded Catholic Memorial 4-0 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal Thursday evening.
It was the 14th consecutive victory and 16th shutout for the high-powered Lions, the reigning Woodland Conference champion who entered the fierce battle ranked No. 1 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll and improved to 20-2-1 overall.
Eisenhower will travel to face second-seeded Shorewood in a sectional championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Shorewood outlasted third-seeded Kewaskum 1-0 in another sectional semifinal.
Eisenhower is seeking its first state title, second consecutive trip to the prestigious state tournament and seventh appearance in program history. The Lions have combined to outscore their opponents by a jaw-dropping 88-8 margin during its 14-game winning streak, including six straight shutouts.
Eisenhower was originally scheduled to face fourth-seeded New Berlin West, which had defeated Memorial 1-0 in a regional final. West was disqualified as the result of competing with an ineligible player and forced to forfeit the inspired victory.
The Eisenhower and Memorial programs were notified of the startling decision and change by the WIAA as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday with the showdown’s start time being moved to 6 p.m..
Eisenhower senior midfielder Lauren Hernandez scored what became the winning goal on a header following an assist from senior defender Suza Micanovic in the 16th minute.
On the game-winning sequence, junior midfielder Emma Johns efficiently
delivered a corner kick to Micanovic who took possession on the right side of the field. She abruptly served up a high-arcing shot toward the middle of the box.
Hernandez, who had gained position inside, worked past two defenders and perfectly timed her leap to finish with a header into the back of the net.
“It feels great to come away with one more home-field victory and we’re super excited to advance to the next round versus Shorewood,” said Hernandez, one of five seniors on the battle-tested roster. “This effort showed that we’re focused and ready to go no matter what. We’ve had the same motto since the beginning of the season and remain focused on that goal. We continue to work together as a team and just want to make it back to state to do it all over again.
“Coming in, we really wanted to take it to them early on so it was exciting to finally work through the situation and finish on a big play to get going. It was a great ball from Suza (Micanovic) and I just made the most of the opportunity. Regardless of the last-minute change of opponent, we were mentally prepared for the challenge and took care of business.”
Eisenhower extended the lead to 2-0 as senior midfielder Alex Nunag scored on an assist from Johns in the 21st minute.
The Lions’ third goal came as senior forward Taylor Rinzel scored on a low-lining unassisted shot in the 45th minute.
Freshman forward Cassidy Lake scored the final goal of the game, finishing on an unassisted shot in the 61st minute to put an exclamation point on the adrenaline-pumping victory in front of the loud, enthusiastic crowd of spectators.
Eisenhower coach Nick Datka was excited about how his team embraced the chance to host a sectional semifinal and delivered another statement-making performance.
“We played hard from the start and continued to maintain that momentum throughout the day,” Datka said. “Obviously, we’re all aware of the situation that unfolded today with the change of opponents but when all is said and done it’s all about playing good soccer each time we step on the field. It was unfortunate to see that happen to West but we didn’t let the situation become any type of distraction. We focused on ourselves, competed up to our potential and responded with an outstanding effort. From beginning to end, we moved the ball well and took advantage of the opportunities.
“We know we have a giant target on our backs and are fully aware of the quality teams in the sectional. At this point, we’re not taking anything for granted. Last year, we fell just a little short in attempting to complete our mission. Now we just want to finish the job.”
Eisenhower junior goalkeeper Lilly Monroe was a stabilizing force over the course of the battle, including three saves within the final 10 minutes to help preserve a shutout.
“It was a strange situation that could’ve been handled much differently and with a greater sensitivity by the WIAA,” said Memorial coach Andreas Davi, whose team finished the season 9-9-4 overall. “The game could’ve easily been played on another day to allow for an opportunity to prepare. Because of other commitments, we were missing four players but didn’t want to forfeit our chance. We appreciate the start time being pushed back but it was little consolation. In the bigger scheme, we feel bad for the seniors at West and how the season ended. At the end of the day, some things need to be changed to prevent this from happening again in the future.
“In terms of today’s game, Eisenhower competed hard, made the most of the opportunities and beat us to advance. We were forced to compete on short notice and tried our best to make the best of a troubling situation that didn’t have to be.”
New Berlin West girls soccer team disqualified from WIAA tournament
NEW BERLIN — Hours before they were set to face crosstown rival New Berlin Eisenhower in a D3 sectional semifinal game, the New Berlin West girls soccer team was disqualified from the tournament.
There has been no statement released by WIAA regarding the matter, and attempts to reach New Berlin West for comment were not returned before deadline. At 3:12 p.m. on Thursday — less than two hours before West was scheduled to play — the WIAA Score Center Twitter account posted a tweet that read,“WIAA Tournament - Regional Final Girls Soccer: #5 Catholic Memorial defeated #4 New Berlin West 1-0 (Forfeit).” West had previously defeated Catholic Memorial 1-0 in a D3 regional final on Saturday.