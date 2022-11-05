MILWAUKEE — Jack Bretzmann saved a little bit extra effort for an extremely rainy day.
Bretzmann, a tenacious, fleet-footed 5-foot-9 sophomore forward, clearly emphasized that point as he scored what proved to be the winning goal on a header with 13 seconds remaining in the first half as the second-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower boys soccer team defeated third-seeded Wisconsin Dells 1-0 in a rain-soaked WIAA Division 3 state semifinal game at Uihlein Soccer Park on Friday night.
It was the third consecutive playoff victory by a one-goal margin for Eisenhower, which improved to 15-4-3 overall and advanced to face top-seeded Notre Dame in a state championship matchup at 7 p.m. today.
Notre Dame defeated fourth-seeded Rhinelander 2-1 in the other semifinal.
The start of the game was delayed as the result of lightning in the earlier semifinal.
The battle-tested Lions, who qualified for the prestigious tournament for the third time in program history and remain on a quest for a first state title, have combined to outscore the opposition by a dominant 15-4 margin in the postseason also including victories over Martin Luther (7-2), Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-0), Milwaukee Pius (2-1) and Shorewood (2-1).
Eisenhower, which captured the Woodland Conference West title, has won six straight games and seven of its last eight.
The Lions outshot Wisconsin Dells 20-11 in the contest, highlighted by a 146 margin in the second half.
On the dramatic, game-winning sequence in the 40th minute, junior defender Jacob Kaldor (who had entered the game only two minutes earlier) delivered a strong touch-line serve to Bretzmann, who perfectly timed his leap and headed the ball into the back of the net.
'When Jacob crossed it in, the ball went super high so I lost it in the light for a second,” said Bretzmann, who has a team-leading 29 goals this season. “At that moment, I was squinting and just managed to head the ball into the net. It was a little lucky but still went in. That’s all that matters.
“It felt good to finally finish on a big play just before halftime. We had been dominating so it was a relief to get one and take a lead.”
Junior goalkeeper Daniel Woo was a stabilizing force for Eisenhower, registering four critical saves to help preserve a shutout.
It was a fierce, physical showdown with the two aggressive squads combining for 22 fouls including four yellow cards and a red card.
“Honestly, it was a much faster-paced game than we had anticipated coming into the night,” Eisenhower head coach Nick Datka said. “From the opening whistle, the pace of play by both teams was extraordinary and led to great battle from beginning to end.
“We had our share of opportunities throughout the night but fortunately managed to finally finish on one just before halftime.”
Wisconsin Dells, which was making its first state tournament appearance, finished the successful season 17-2 overall.
The Chiefs were forced to play a man down for the majority of the second half as senior center midfielder Isaac Sandoval received a red card ejection in the 51st minute.