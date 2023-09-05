The Lions lost only one set in singles play, as Kiva Slonac rallied from a 2-6 loss in the first set against Greendale’s Katarina Zrnic to take the No. 1 flight with 6-4 and 6-2 victories in the second and third sets, respectively.
Karina Heinrich took the No. 2 flight 61, 6-2, while Taylor Miller won the No. 3 flight 6-2, 6-1. Kaavya Shahiv completed the singles sweep with a 7-5, 6-2 win at the No. 4 flight.
Each of the top two doubles flights went to three sets, but Eisenhower came out on top both times. Tanja Ajder and Sasha Urosevic took the No. 1 flight 7-6(4), 1-6, 10-7, while the duo of Safia Syed and Ava Grunewald won the No. 2 flight 6-7(6), 7-5, 10-4.
Autumn Tuez and Maya Johansen wrapped things up with a 6-1, 7-6(3) victory at the No. 3 flight.
Against Racine Case, Miller and Shahiv earned clean sweeps at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, with identical 6-0, 6-0 scores. Slonac took the No. 1 flight 20, 2-0, while Wallen won 7-6(4), 6-2 at the No. 2 flight.
In doubles action, Heinrich and Urosevic took the No. 1 flight 6-4, 6-2. The tandems of Syed and Aleena Lowe and Johansen and Tuez took the No. 2 and No. 3 flights, respectively, with identical 6-2, 6-1 scores.