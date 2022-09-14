NEW BERLIN — The afternoon sun was shining on several New Berlin Eisenhower players these past few weeks. The Lions beamed again by defeating the Pirates 4-3 in a Woodland Conference dual meet at the Princeton Club on Tuesday afternoon.
It was the fifth consecutive conference dual victory for Eisenhower, remaining undefeated in the conference standings with a 5-0 record while boosting to 14-1 overall.
Last week, the grit and determination of Eisenhower’s No. 1 singles, Kendall Witt, took the spotlight.
This week, the marquee players were the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Ava Meyer and Maia Samuelson, who won in straight sets 6-0, 7-6 against Pewaukee sophomores Amy and Anna Terrian. The second set ended in a 7-0 tiebreaker. The team advanced to the individual state tournament last year.
Eisenhower’s No. 1 doubles were buoyed by ongoing confidence from reaching the quarterfinals last year and partnering since ninth grade.
“The first set went by pretty smoothly, and then in the second — we just started to miss, and obviously it just keeps going,” said Meyer. “I think we picked it back up as soon as we were down 2-5. We got it right back. We stayed positive and inevitably won the tiebreak 7-0.”
Reflecting on the second set, Samuelson said the pair got a little off their mojo, and their energy went down. However, after amping up their power and building themselves back up, they ensured they would not let Pewaukee score in the tiebreaker.
“I think we both work well together, and we have been in good communication, especially since we’ve been playing four years together.
“We’re able to get each other backed up and like a laugh on the court and not take things too seriously,” said Samuelson.
Identical twin sisters Amy and Anna Terrian picked up their racquets only four months ago, quickly learning the sport and cleverly hitting their shots.
“I thought it was a great hard-fought match. They played well. We had unforced errors. I don’t think it was our best match walking in. We gritted it out and had a lot of fun. Our biggest goal is to just have fun out there on the court,” said Amy Amy said in the future, their goal is to be more consistent, noting the short time they played. “Overall our goal is to win as many matches as possible. Just be our best. And hopefully, by the end of our high school career, we can go to state.”
The pair have been playing basketball together for years and have realized a new dynamic in tennis.
While shut out in the first set, they remained energetic, deciding to go all in throughout the second set.
“We came alive in the second. It was like, you know what, we have nothing to lose. Our energy picked up. We knew it wasn’t our best tennis —our first set,” said Anna.
The Lions’ lone loss this season came when they faced the robust De Pere team in a demanding tournament.
“It’s a great win today. These were going to be our toughest matches. We were both undefeated so far in the conference. So we came in expecting a tough match,” said Eisenhower coach Aimee Louw. “I’m proud that we came out with the win. I didn’t know what to expect. The girls played pretty well — the number one doubles. I mean, we knew who we were coming up against. The Pewaukee girls are great players to watch — great girls as well.”
Louw was delighted with her team’s capacity to play aggressively and accordingly.
“They had to bring their A-game today, and they did. They struggled in the second seat, but they pulled through. It was a nail-biter, but they pulled through and fought.”
Though they lost the dual, the Pirates are proud and determined to go forward with a winning attitude, hopefully taking the Terrian sisters to state, along with junior Addison Young, who’s been to state the last two years.
Young won the No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2, playing Witt, who’s had a tremendous season.
“I thought I was pretty good. I was consistent with my groundstrokes and overall play. I struggled a little bit with my serve. I double-faulted quite a bit, but when I got into points and the rallies — Kendall is a really good player — I thought I was consistent and could finish when I needed to, so I thought I was pretty good overall,” said Young.
Pewaukee coach Jenny Klemme said she’s been coaching 14 years for Pewaukee and is quick to point out it was only last year that they beat Eisenhower when the Pirates defeated the Lions 5-2.
“They’re perennially strong. I knew going in and looking at previous matches from them that this was going to be for the Woodland West — this is our shot at number one, and we knew when we were coming here, we were in for a battle. The girls knew it too. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, at any flight, but we’re ready for it.”