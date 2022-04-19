BROOKFIELD — With a vision, persistence and patience, Aaron Liu created something nobody else ever had before him.
The Brookfield Central junior fell in love with speedskating back in 2014 and relocated from New Jersey to Wisconsin to train full time at the Pettit National Ice Center, where he joined the US Short Track Speedskating Junior Development Training Program. While Liu has seen the sport take him all across the country, he wanted to see it grow and help others after the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.
“I saw especially in speedskating a lot of kids dropping out of sports and numbers were plummeting, so I wanted to rectify that trend,” Liu said. “Also in the Midwest, there is a very strong legacy of speedskaters, like Bonnie Blair, Eric Heiden and Dan Jansen, so I wanted to build off of that. Lastly it sounded very intuitive to me. I asked myself, ‘Why not?’ I learned so much from the sport. I wanted to give back to the community that gave me so much.”
Now it was just a matter of putting that plan into action.
Liu noted that most speedskating clubs were community-based non-profit organizations, which struggled in the heart of the pandemic. So he hoped to turn the idea of a school district club into a reality, reaching out to athletic directors Don Kurth and Ben Westphal of Central and East, respectively.
“The talent base was very shallow,” Liu said. “I wanted to create a new model that utilizes private and public schools.”
Liu admitted it was difficult getting the club off the ground. But his mother, Rong Xu, a certified speedskating coach and referee, stepped in to be the club advisor. It was Xu who saw a flyer in the local ice rink when the family still lived out east regarding kids interested in speedskating.
“I was immediately hooked,” Liu said. “I love going fast and competing with other skaters. There’s speed, technique, the mental aspect, so many things you can study in this sport.”
Through several competitions at the local and national level, Liu gained a bevy of experience, including learning how to deal with disappointment, how to race tactically and what it took to be victorious.
“The two high-level races I’ve seen the most growth are at the Desert Classic in August (2021) and the crown jewel of my skating career was when I was able to attend the 2021 US Speedskating Olympic time trials,” Liu said. “I was able to experience the Olympic spirit and really understand how Olympic-level athletes were selected for the Olympic games.”
Those time trials were held at the Pettit Center in Milwaukee, where the Elmbrook Speedskating Club holds its training sessions, an opportunity Liu and his teammates are grateful for. It took some time to get to that point, however, as the school district was hesitant to start new clubs due to coronavirus concerns, leading to an incubation phase between August of 2020 and March of 2021.
“I was able to overcome that by preparing for when the school district would approve the speedskating club,” Liu said. “I was able to reach out to locals and worked with US Speedskating and the Pettit Center to get everything ready.”
But his efforts didn’t go unnoticed, and he gained valuable experience along the way. “I learned how to really be a great communicator, how to talk to other people, talk to all sorts of different groups, the ice rink, US Speedskating, the school district,” Liu said. “I learned how to effectively communicate with them and learn, ‘How do I tell them information that helps advance the club forward?’” The club’s mission statement features inclusion, community building, sportsmanship and fun, while trying to carry on the aforementioned Midwest Olympic speedskating legacy. By late March of 2021, the club was finally off the ground, beginning its seven-week spring training session. The very next month, Liu was named the 2021 winner of the US Speedskating Athlete Advisory Council (AAC) Dedication To Sport Award for his efforts in growing the sport and creating the club.
“Earning the AAC Dedication To Sport Award really meant a lot to me,” Liu said. “It showed the club was finally being recognized to promote the sport. It was a great acknowledgement not just to me but to all the people that helped in the club. I believe the AAC award really showed how the school distinct model of club was possible, that it could work and succeed and show a template for others to create their own clubs.”
That school district club model has flourished, as like-minded students gravitated toward the sport.
“Participants are usually a similar age,” Liu said. “They bring their own friends, and that creates a strong bond that’s very beneficial for the club.”
Over 100 students have attended an Elmbrook Speedskating practice or tryout, while over 10 school districts have reached out to the club in Wisconsin and Illinois.
“It created a platform for over 100 students to try the sport,” Xu said. “It comes down to two words — diversity and inclusion. It keeps the community active and keeps students active, especially during COVID.”
The club has accomplished quite a bit in just over a year of existence — it just celebrated its one-year anniversary on March 22.
Eleven of its members competed at the July 2021 Toyota Championship as well as the November 2021 Great Lake Competition, while 10 took part in the February 2022 Land of Lincoln event. Aidan Liu was a national champion in the Junior D (ages 11-12) Division at the 2022 Short Track Age Group competition, while Aaron Liu brought home the bronze in the Junior B (15-16) Division and Kevin Niu was seventh in that same age group.
But skaters regardless of talent level are welcome to join the club.
“We allow anybody regardless of skating experience or age to join,” Liu said. “We want to blend the club into the Pettit programs, which is something incredibly exciting for some of our Elmbrook Speedskaters. We want to create opportunities to compete at a higher level and raise our talents.”
In regards to the club’s long-term goals, Liu wants to have a consistent training program, create club tiers in the school athletic system of beginners, junior varsity and varsity, build a role model for other school districts before ultimately incorporating the sport into the WIAA systems, and develop job and sponsorship opportunities.
Considering Liu’s drive, it wouldn’t be wise to bet against him and the Elmbrook Speedskating Club. And the trailblazer has lofty goals of his own when it comes to his personal speedskating journey.
“I would really like to take my competition level from just being on the national level to hopefully represent Team USA in international competition, like the world junior competition or maybe the Olympic games,” Liu said. “It’s definitely a process. You have to build up every single day going to practice, honing your technique, your skills, your speed on the ice.
“If I can reach those goals, it’s definitely going to be very rewarding.”