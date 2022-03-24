What a finish to the winter sports season for teams and athletes from right here in good, old Waukesha County!
I’ve been singing the praises of our county athletes and teams forever. But what the girls and boys basketball teams did the last two weeks is unprecedented. But there was more to our local success than just hoops. Gymnasts, wrestlers and swimmers also joined in on the fun to make it one of the most successful winter seasons ever.
■ Pewaukee’s boys basketball team, under coach Dave Burkemper, lived up to all of their pre-season hype by dominating play last weekend at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison. In the title game the super-talented Pirates rolled past La Crosse Central, 67-48. The Pirates shot 60% from the field, solidifying themselves as one of the best shooting teams ever in the state. Are they the best team in the state? I think so. They lost to Neenah earlier but I would love to see them play again. No team plays with more confidence than the Pirates. This team is loaded with outstanding players. That’s why they’ve won the last two state championships.
For more Waukesha County prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Freeman today: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub
■ Similar to Pewaukee, the much heralded Lake Country Lutheran boys basketball team captured the Division 3 state championship last Saturday, defeating a very good West Salem team in the title game, 67-56. Coached by Mark Newman, this team kept their focus on the prize all season. Led by senior Luke Haertle, who was outstanding all year, the Lightning had to play the finals without John Nehls, who suffered a season-ending injury the week before.
But a handful of guys stepped up and filled the void left by Nehls. After losing the title game last season, LCL was not to be denied this season.
■ Kettle Moraine’s girls hoops team, led by the trio of Grace Grocholski, Braelyn Torres and Lily Randgaard, captured the Division 1 state championship two weeks ago. It was great to see KM coach Todd Hansen finally get a shot at coaching at the state tournament. This was his 18th year as a head coach (14 at Pewaukee, four at KM) and his record in that span is one of the best in the state. Hansen has done a great job at Kettle Moraine, just like he did at Pewaukee.
■ The Pewaukee girls qualified for the state tournament for the second time in three seasons this year and finally got to get on the court at the Resch Center in Green Bay. PHS finished second but didn’t go down without a fight. And there’s a very good chance that the Pirates, coached by Jim Reuter, are not done making it to state.
■ Brookfield Central and Menomonee Falls boys teams made the tough Greater Metro Conference proud by making it to the Division 1 state tournament this past week. Ironically, they played each other in the first round where the Lancers found a way to win after trailing most of the game. BC lost to talented Neenah in the title game but represented themselves and the conference well. Coaches Dan Wandrey of Central and Jason Hallenbeck of the Falls did outstanding jobs getting their teams to state.
■ Menomonee Falls senior guard Seth Trimble completed his personal “daily double” on Saturday. Trimble, who will play next year at North Carolina, was named the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Mr. Basketball. The award goes annually to the state’s top senior. Earlier last week Trimble was named the Gatorade state player of the year. He led the Falls to its first state tournament appearance in school history.
■ In girls gymnastics the county captured another state title as the combined Franklin/Muskego team walked off with the Division 1 state title. Arrowhead also had a good season, finishing third.
■ Wrestling in Waukesha County has always been outstanding and such was the case again this year. Two wrestlers from Arrowhead won state titles at the end of the season. Sophomore Wyatt DuChateau captured the 132-pound championship and Mitchell Mesenbrink won his third straight state crown by winning the 152-pound crown. In his four years at AHS, Mesenbrink leaves the school as one of the winningest and most successful wrestlers in county history.
■ This was was the first year the WIAA sponsored girls wrestling and the state meet was a big success. The county got one champion as Marisa Roth of Brookfield Central/East captured the 138-pound title, finishing with a perfect mark of 21-0.
■ Not to be outdone, the boys swimmers from Brookfield Central/East and Arrowhead did themselves proud. In the team scoring, Central/East won the state D-1 title and Arrowhead was second. Winning events for Central/East were the 200-yard medley relay team of Michael Long, Brady Miller, Stuart Seymour and Jonathan Day were victorious as was Seymour in the 100 backstroke. Lance Johnson was a double winner for AHS as he won gold in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
■ In Division 2 swimming, Adrian Bellido of Brookfield Academy also was a double winner. He won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
■ In club sports, the two Arrowhead’s boys and girls ski teams won state titles. Alex Deubel of AHS was the individual boys winner and Monroe Melges of Mukwonago won the girls title.
How’s that for a winter season? Congrats to all of the above teams and athletes who made the winter of 2022 one to remember. Waukesha County teams and athletes have been special for a long time. Look for more success this spring. And more gold medal finishes.