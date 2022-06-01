MEQUON — Kettle Moraine’s boys golf team dons hats with a four-leaf clover on the front and text saying ‘Live Lucky’ on the back.
To get out of the Sectional of Death on Tuesday, the Lasers would need a little luck on their side.
They got just enough. Kettle Moraine earned one of the two state berths available from the WIAA Division 1 Homestead Sectional at The River Club in Mequon, finishing one stroke back of seventh- ranked Homestead and two clear of Classic 8 Conference foe Arrowhead with a 313 to give itself an opportunity to defend its state title next week.
“I don’t know if I’ve been this nervous since the first state that we qualified for,” KM coach John Sams said. “Back in 2016 when we qualified we didn’t expect it and it just kind of came out of nowhere.
“When you’re looking at the leaderboard, five shots to play with five guys out there, that’s not much to lean on.”
But down the stretch, the fourth-ranked Lasers displayed their championship moxie as others faltered.
Neck-and-neck with Germantown with a few holes to play, G’Town sophomore Cody Schmidt quadruple bogeyed the Par 3 16th. The Lasers’ top four golfers played the same hole even par.
In the end, KM finished three shots clear of the Warhawks. Junior Alex Koenig then turned around and birdied the 17th to give the Lasers just a little more breathing room.
“Germantown helped us on 16,” Sams said. “I think the turning point when I felt good was when Alex made the birdie putt on 17 that gave us that one-stroke cushion and I saw (sophomore Spencer Stuke) on No. 18 hit a good recovery shot. At that point I felt pretty good.”
Then he knew it was in the bag when Koenig found the fairway with his tee shot on 18. Koenig, one of two holdovers from last year’s state-championship team along with Stuke, would make par to clinch the state berth.
“I try and stay out of the leaderboard because we can check it pretty easily on an app,” Koenig said. “But I made sure not to. The first time I talked to coach Sams was No. 16 and I honestly didn’t know it was that close. I think that our coaches made sure at the beginning of the round to focus on ourselves and whatever happens happens. That was really the biggest thing.”
Koenig shot 37 on both nines to finish tied for third individually with a 2-over 74.
“The boys were a little nervous on his last putt,” Sams said. “Not going to lie, I was, too.”
Stuke carded a 78 after going even on the back nine, senior Mason Frohna was right behind him with a 79, and sophomore Cole Ropicky shot 82.
“Spencer and Alex were solid on the back nine,” Sams said. “Cole and Mason booked their scores early and it was just a good team effort.”
The drama didn’t end after Koenig’s putt, however. Tied with a 75 were Arrowhead junior Bode King and Oconomowoc freshman Aiden Parent, leading to a playoff for the third and final individual qualifier.
King saw a par putt burn the edge as both bogeyed the first hole. Then he settled for par on the Par 5 second after his second shot sailed left. Parent reached the green in three and had a lengthy putt for birdie, but drained it to join Hamilton senior Michael Addie and Arrowhead senior Peter Haideman as individual qualifiers.
Addie, despite not having his “A” game, was medalist with a 1-under 71, while Haideman fired a 73.
“I’m not going to lie, not a whole lot was really working,” Addie said. “I didn’t really hit the shots I wanted to hit today. When we were on the green I think that’s the best I’ve ever hit it. I got up and down probably most of the time. When I made the putts that counted, like all the par putts that were six, seven feet, those were huge for me just to keep the momentum going.”
It was a sectional that featured four of the top 10 teams in the state, as all eight teams received votes in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin rankings. Addie, who helped the 10th-ranked Chargers finish tied for fourth with a 316, didn’t let that pressure get to him.
“I didn’t feel like I needed to prove anything coming into here,” Addie said. “I just went out and played my own game. I feel like it paid off. I didn’t really make many mistakes today. This sectional obviously is the hardest in the state. I don’t think it’s even close. We’ve got some of the best golfers in every class playing in this tournament and I knew I had to shoot a score today, but it wouldn’t have been the end of the world if I didn’t.”
Arrowhead, ranked sixth in Division 1, was third with a 315, Oconomowoc sixth with a 321, Waukesha North seventh at 331 and Pewaukee eighth with a 333. Also finishing among the top 10 individually were Pewaukee senior Jack Glaspy (7th, 76), Ocon junior Logan Suter (T8th, 77), North junior Peter Hoeppner (T8th, 77) and Menomonee Falls senior Ben Hilbelink (T8th, 77), one of three Phoenix golfers in the field playing as individuals.
None of those scores were good enough on this day, in this sectional, despite all being worthy.
“This sectional, I really had to bite my tongue the last couple of weeks not saying anything,” Sams said. “Everybody’s asking and the boys are talking about it. So for us, it was really just, ‘Hey, let’s just get back to doing our job. We’re good golfers, and see where it goes.’” Where it goes is a trip to Kohler to play at Blackwolf Run next week with another chance at gold.
“It’s been an interesting year for us,” Sams said. “From a team perspective, we just didn’t know how they would gel. They did it brilliantly.”