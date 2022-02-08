PEWAUKEE — Like many of her peers, the COVID-19 pandemic left MacKenzie Schill with a decision to make when her truncated senior season with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee women’s soccer team came to an end last spring.
Call it a career, or have one more go at it.
Had the Pewaukee graduate decided four years was enough, it would have been understandable. The forward had helped the Panthers advance to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season and became a back-to-back second team all-conference selection. And while there was an option to play a fifth season at Milwaukee, life after sports is a reality almost all college athletes have to deal with.
But for Schill, who was working on her master’s degree in business administration, the decision was easy.
“Knowing the work and effort we put in and how much soccer means to me, I didn’t feel satisfied leaving on such a short note,” Schill said. “So getting to make the most out of my experiences, I would say that was the one positive from COVID.”
Schill made the most of it, all right.
Not only did she help guide the Panthers to a fourth straight NCAA Tournament, but Schill was voted the Horizon League Player of the Year after an outstanding super-senior campaign, finishing with 12 goals and five assists as Milwaukee upset 14th-ranked Xavier in the first round of postseason play.
That was all despite facing some unknowns going into the fall after having minor ankle surgery just days before camp opened.
“The first week I was quite limited, but I ended up starting in our first game,” Schill said. “That kind of ended up being an ‘Ah-ha’ moment. Everything that I put into it, there are a lot of sacrifices and hardships, but if you stay on course and follow the process, good things come out of it. I had many rewarding games this past fall that were great feelings that led to my overall journey.
“It’s truly very rewarding to come back and receive the honors and accolades I did.”
Milwaukee went 19-2 overall in the 2021 season, only losing in double overtime to Wisconsin and a secondround NCAA tourney matchup at No. 2 Virginia. When it was all said and done, Schill’s name was all over the record books — she is fourth in program history in points (82), goals (33) and shots (196), the all-time leader in games played (91), and tied for third in game-winning goals (11).
Of those 33 goals, Schill said a couple stood out the most.
“One game my junior year I scored the winning goal against Marquette,” Schill said. “Those are crosstown rivalries that bring in so many fans. That brings so much emotional energy into games. Being able to score the winning goal in overtime was a great feeling. It was similar to a game this fall against Wisconsin. I scored the tying goal … we eventually lost but finally realizing Milwaukee is able to compete with anyone ... the electricity in the crowd when the ball hits the net is a great feeling.”
Schill was destined to do great things based on her outstanding prep career at Pewaukee.
The 2017 graduate was named the 2016-17 Freeman Female Athlete of the Year, finishing her career far and away as the all-time leading scorer in program history after netting over 150 goals. But it wasn’t just on the pitch where Schill flashed her dominance — along with being the Woodland Conference Player of the Year in soccer, she was also the Woodland West Player of the Year in basketball, averaging 18.3 points per game en route to being a first team all-state pick.
In all, the 5-foot-8 Schill was first team all-conference six times between soccer and basketball.
“One of the biggest things I’d say is Pewaukee was similar to Milwaukee in the stance of our conference,” Schill said. “You always had a target on your back. Teams knew my caliber and skill level. Sometimes I would be double marked or triple marked. That challenge and being able to find open players or score out of situations like that, that kind of prepared me for the next step of college where you’re playing bigger, faster, older girls.”
Going from the top dog to a reserve role at Milwaukee could have been a challenging adjustment, but it was one Schill made pretty seamlessly. She saw time in all 20 games off the bench and led all first-year players with 15 points as she was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team.
“Going in when you’re a freshman, you’re so used to being at the top and then you’re the low man on the totem poll,” Schill said. “You have to figure out your role and try to make yourself known. As a freshman that’s hard to do. I still got playing time and was able to make an impact. I’m very grateful for the time I had.”
Schill continued on with her role as a super-sub during her sophomore season, recording four goals and four assists. That included three game-winners and an assist in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That was the year Schill said things really began to click for her, and it helped having some peace of mind, knowing that she’d be transitioning into a starting role as a junior.
“That was when my leadership and level on and off the field really thrived, so my junior year was really my breakout year and that led into a great senior year,” Schill said.
She would pick up second team All-Horizon League honors after accumulating seven goals and five assists to help the Panthers to 17-2-1 overall and reach the Big Dance for the second straight year. But soon thereafter, the coronavirus pandemic struck and Schill was thrown for a loop.
“It was definitely a challenge,” Schill said. “Going into the summer of 2020 we honestly didn’t know we were not going to have a season until right up until August. We were told we weren’t going to be returning until September and the season was canceled.
“As a senior I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. What does that leave for me?’” The Panthers still practiced, worked out and scheduled in-house scrimmages in the meantime, but the season was pushed back to the spring of 2021, where they would only play Horizon League matches.
“We had games once a week every Wednesday,” Schill said. “It was nothing like a normal season. We had to get tested all the time. We didn’t get the chance to play any nonconference games. That’s where we find good competition, so that was a bummer, but we were successful with that.”
Milwaukee would go 9-2-1 and win the Horizon League Tournament for the third straight season. That meant traveling to Cary, N.C. to compete in a bubble, where the Panthers knocked off Elon before falling to top-ranked Florida State in the NCAA tourney.
By then, Schill knew the opportunity to come back for a fifth year was on the table. She would earn her undergraduate degrees in finance and marketing before taking some classes over the summer, setting her up to earn her master’s this May from Milwaukee.
It’s been a family affair at Pewaukee for the Schills. MacKenzie’s parents, Dave and Jodie, both played college athletics at Carroll University. Her younger sister, Lauren, is a goalie for Marquette University, and her younger brother, Logan, is a three-sport standout at Pewaukee and started at defensive back for the state-champion football team last fall.
“As an older sister it is amazing watching them pursue their dreams and accomplish so many great things,” Schill said. “Lauren made it to state her senior year ... that was the first time Pewaukee girls basketball made it to that stage. i was at that game and the emotions were flooding through kind of living vicariously through her. Watching her transition to Marquette, she was the Big East Freshman of the Week one week. She’s done amazing things there, so I’m excited for her.
“Logan is still exploring his sports. He’s playing football, basketball and baseball, winning state championships in two of those three and going to state in baseball. I’m excited where he’ll end up, so I’m very proud of all the great things they have done.”
And for as impressive as MacKenzie Schill has been athletically, she’s perhaps even more so in the classroom. This past season, she was on the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American First Team and a CoSIDA Academic First Team All-District honoree in Division I, as well as a member of the Horizon League All-Academic Team.
So whatever is next for Schill, she’s once again set herself up for success.
“I have had some interest maybe going to play overseas and trying to figure out if my soccer career is over and if it’s time to find a new area of life to pursue and explore new things, so I’m still testing the waters out,” Schill said.