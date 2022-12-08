Mayville running back Blake Schraufnagel (20) rushes during the WIAA Division 5 championship game against Aquinas High School at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 17, 2022. Schraufnage has been selected as The Associated Press football player of the year after helping the Cardinals advance to the WIAA Division 5 championship game two years in a row. (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP)