NEW BERLIN — When she was a freshman, Meghan Schultz had no interest in being the center of attention, even though she had no choice but to be just that.
Standing at 6-foot-4, Schultz was an immediate force for New Berlin West’s girls basketball team, averaging 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. But it was safe to say that she solely let her game do the talking.
“She was afraid to talk to me her freshman year,” West coach Collin Thompson said.
That’s no exaggeration if you ask Schultz.
“When I was a freshman I was really, really quiet so I didn’t say anything,” Schultz said. “I was just there to play and did my part.”
But now in the midst of her senior season, Schultz has embraced all that attention and in her words, become an “open book.” Speaking of which, they’ve had to rewrite the record books at New Berlin West thanks to the dominant senior post.
On Jan. 3, Schultz broke the program’s all-time scoring record — one that had stood for 37 years — a few weeks after shattering West’s rebounding record, cementing her legacy as perhaps the best to ever lace up their sneakers for the Vikings.
“Obviously it means a lot but there are a ton of people that helped me get there, so I have to thank them,” Schultz said. “They pushed me to get there and I have them to thank. They kept me from not getting over my head.”
Schultz never considered those records to be a possibility until realizing they were within reach last season. Dating back to 1986, which was also the only time the Vikings made it to state, Kris Becker held the all-time scoring mark at New Berlin West with 1,308 points. That number will likely be a distant second by the time Schultz’s high-school career is said and done.
“She’s constantly in the gym working to improve,” Thompson said. “You could kind of tell after her sophomore year it could be in the foreseeable future just because of how dominant she’s gotten during her time with us, how agile and athletic she has become, and playing at a high level at AAU always helps with that.
“A couple games back she got the rebounding record. With 14-15 games left she’s only going to add to it.”
Schultz was the only freshman in the Woodland West to earn all-conference accolades when she made the honorable mention team. Schultz’s production noticeably improved as a sophomore when she averaged 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds, helping the Vikings up their winning percentage and garnering both first team all-conference and honorable mention all-state honors.
“Her first couple years, she’d get leaned on quite a bit and teams would wear her down,” Thompson said. “They’re not wearing her down as much anymore. She’s been able to build that up over the course of time. She has gotten better physically and mentally. She responds very positively to us.”
West won at least 14 games for the third consecutive season in 2021-22, and Schultz was once again first team all-conference and also an all-state pick after posting 18.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest. On Feb. 4, 2022, Schultz reached 1,000 career points.
“With the offensive system we play, we really rely on her to help break down the defense,” Thompson said. “Some teams scheme in different ways. As she’s evolved, her game has evolved to distribute a little bit more, which is what’s going to be needed from her at the next level.”
Before she even began her junior season, Schultz had decided where she’d be playing at the next level, committing to play at NCAA Division-I UW-Green Bay in October of 2021.
“Obviously the coaches were the main part but also schooling, too, but I felt comfortable there,” Schultz said. “When I went there Jasmine (Kondrakiewicz) played here (at Pius) and she loved it. I talked to her during AAU. The coaches overall have a really good personality. They’re very inviting.”
Through 11 games this season, Schultz is averaging career bests in both points (20.8) and rebounding (11.9), but has also seen gains when it comes to assists, steals and blocks.
“From a defensive perspective she’s a dominant force,” Thompson said. “If we get beat off the dribble we have help with her size and length, and then she’s getting rebounds and helps us get out in transition.”
Schultz has also looked for ways to expand her offensive game rather than just standing on the block and going to work in the post.
“I’ve been trying to shoot more because obviously teams are going to quadruple or triple team me, so it’s hard to do anything,” Schultz said. “So I’ve moved to the high post and worked on getting better at my drive and dish and get my teammates open. “But I’ve definitely shot a lot this year. For some reason I’ve felt like Steph Curry.”
Schultz doesn’t have a 3pointer to her name yet this season — she made two as a sophomore — but there’s still plenty of time for that, especially if she’s able to help the Vikings make a deep run in the postseason. West is out to a 9-2 start, having beat crosstown rival New Berlin Eisenhower for the first time since Schultz arrived on campus, and one of four Woodland West teams ranked in the Division 2 poll as of last week.
“She has set goals for herself and she’s achieving them, and there’s more she wants to accomplish by year’s end,” Thompson said. “She’s very driven.”
It’s not just in basketball where Schultz has left her mark at New Berlin West.
As a middle hitter for the girls volleyball team, Schultz was first team allconference and helped the Vikings win the Woodland West title this past fall. It marked the third straight season Schultz made the first team, and she was second team All-Woodland West as a frosh.
First-year West girls volleyball coach Jay Golsteyn lamented the fact that he only got to mentor Schultz for one year, but is grateful he had the opportunity.
“If you have played or coached against her we all know how good she is. It’s impossible to stop her,” Golsteyn said. “However, the most amazing thing about her that I did not realize until after the season is the respect she gets from her teammates. The comments at our end-of-year banquet from all of the girls was heart warming. Never in 30 years of coaching have I ever heard players talk about another player in such high regard. The respect, the love for her that poured out of her teammates was moving.
“I have coached thousands of players over the years and Meghan is a kid I will always remember, and when I do think of her, she will make me smile.”
Schultz said she’s played volleyball just about as long as basketball growing up and holds them in equal regard, but basketball ultimately won out for what she’d play collegiately.
“It’s definitely helped me playing two sports because both use different skills and so I guess it’s gotten me quicker,” Schultz said. “Most posts might be slower, and volleyball is a lot of jumping, so it’s helped me gain that skill.”
But as it turns out, Schultz isn’t just a two-sport star.
Despite her busy schedule playing AAU basketball and club volleyball in the spring, Schultz decided to give track and field a try to cap her junior year, competing in shot put. That turned out to be a wise decision, as she dominated the Division 2 competition at the WIAA state meet with a winning throw of 45 feet, 10 1/2 inches. Not only was that a personal best, but it was over four feet further than the second-place distance of 419.25.
“I guess it was kind of hard because I was in two sports and didn’t think I’d have the time because of AAU and club,” Schultz said. “But I had really supportive coaches. My sister pushed me to do the sport. It made me feel confident about doing it.
“Those (AAU and club) coaches really helped me, too. They understood if I had to skip something or take a break.”
Asked if she’ll go back out for track this spring, Schultz said she was planning on it — although West throws coach Michael Ladwig may not give her the choice.
“I love that man,” Schultz said. “He’d probably kill me if didn’t go back out for the sport.”
But Schultz isn’t focused on that just yet. And Thompson will enjoy the final few months he gets to coach her as the Vikings hope to make some more noise.
“Now I have constant conversations with her whether it’s basketball or non-basketball related,” Thompson said. “She just has a passion for winning and a passion for helping her team be successful on both sides of the ball. It’s fun being able to coach that high level of a player.”