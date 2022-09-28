BROOKFIELD — Katie Lockwood clearly demonstrated to everyone in attendance that she knows how to make the most of a little time to kill.
Lockwood, an aggressive senior outside hitter, finished with a team-high 22 kills and four blocks as the energized Menomonee Falls girls volleyball team swept Brookfield Central 25-22, 25-21, 26-24 in a spirited Greater Metro Conference dual between longtime, fierce league rivals Tuesday night.
The dominant road performance took on added significance as it was the first conference dual victory of the season for Falls, which improved to 1-4 in the league standings and 11-14 overall.
It was the second consecutive victory the Phoenix, who entered the showdown riding the momentum of a threeset victory over Kimberly (which received an honorable mention in the latest WIAA Division 1 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll) while finishing 2-2 in the traditionally challenging and prestigious West Bend Sprawl over the weekend.
Central, which also received an honorable mention in the Division 1 poll, dropped to 2-2 in league and 17-13 overall.
Falls showcased its heart, determination and firepower throughout the battle, consistently responding with strong victory-clinching runs in all three sets.
Lockwood, one of four seniors on the roster, delivered a thunderous righthanded cross-court spike from the left side to power a critical 5-1 run in the momentum-shifting second set.
“It was the first time we’ve beaten Central in my time as a player and will always be one of the greatest victories of my high school career,” said a smiling Lockwood, a four-year varsity player and three-time all-conference selection, including back-to back second team honors in 2020 and 2021. “To come away with a victory is huge so to walk off the floor with a sweep on the road was almost unheard of in my eyes.
“We all brought the same energy to the court and maintained it throughout the match. Everyone came in with the mindset of pulling an upset and didn’t let up until we accomplished that goal. It’s probably the biggest team win we’ve had in a long time.”
Lockwood was quick to point out that the team’s success centered around playing together and sustaining the intensity on each point.
“My teammates did a great job of creating the opportunities so it was exciting to be able to step up within the moment and finish,” Lockwood added. “We just seemed to take advantage of those big points at key times and transition into strong runs to end each set.”
Senior middle blocker Camryn Weiss and senior outside hitter Camryn Fromstein each contributed eight kills for Falls. Sophomore libero Ellie Bruns followed with eight digs with freshman setter Kaylee Harder adding two service aces and 33 assists.
Falls head coach Cory Rabe was proud of the way his hard-working squad responded to the task of facing another strong conference rival on the road and walked away with a satisfying first league victory “It was an excellent effort from beginning to end and a huge accomplishment,” Rabe said. “Not only was it our first conference victory of the season but for players like Katie (Lockwood) it was the first time they had beaten Central.
“Our passing was lights out, the serving was strong and the hitting efficiency was off the charts. Every set was close so to come away with a sweep was fantastic. This team is all in and doing everything thing needed to be playing at a high level come the end of the season. We clicked tonight and took another strong step forward.”
Senior outside hitter Emily Lavin finished with eight kills to help pace Central.
“It was an awesome conference matchup and we knew coming in that it was going to be a battle from start to finish,” Central coach Tiffany Voge said. “With the strength of the teams in the Greater Metro this season, it makes every competition a fun, challenging experience.
“Throughout the night, we attempted to make Falls move but their defense was solid and didn’t make many errors. That’s when it all came down to their strong hitters and they simply stepped up to make the plays at the end of each set. To their credit, they did a nice job of tooling our blocks and taking away our ability to go on long runs.”