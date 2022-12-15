BROOKFIELD – Hamilton boys basketball coach Andy Cerroni has been around the game for a while and was on the edge of a milestone. His senior guard Luther Smith Jr. decided he didn’t want his coach to sweat this one out.
Smith was unconscious from the field in the first half, which helped Cerroni to his 400th career coach victory, an 86-55 rout over Brookfield East on Wednesday in a Greater Metro Conference game. “To be able to be around as long as I have, it took great players and great coaches. It took a great family — my wife and kids,” Cerroni said after his team doused him with water in the locker room to celebrate the 400th victory. “It’s not about me. It’s about all of them. I feel blessed that I’ve been able to stand the test of time. My wife has let me do this since before we’ve been married.
“I get to do what I love to do in a community where my kids went to school.”
Win No. 400 wouldn’t have been possible without Smith on Wednesday. The first half was his show. Smith scored 28 first-half points and Hamilton had a 45-12 lead over the Spartans at halftime. He ended the game with 33 points in 26 minutes on 12 of 22 shooting from the field. He also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The backbreaker for East was when Hamilton went on a 28-0 run over a span of 10:33. Smith scored 18 points in that run and had 11 in a row at one point during that crazy run.
“It feels good. That’s what I work for – during the summer, early mornings and late nights,” Smith said about shooting the lights out in the first half. “My teammates do a good job and don’t get enough credit for setting good screens. They understand that I am a scorer and they trust in me to know I will make the right play, whether it’s scoring or kicking it out and distributing.”
When East senior Joe Stewart finally scored a layup, Hamilton had an insurmountable 43-9 lead. Smith did a majority of the scoring, but the rout was on due to Hamilton’s suffocating defense. If East got up a shot, it was only one per possession.
Everyone that walked into the gym prior to the opening tip probably never thought this game was going to be a blowout. The Spartans are ranked second in the state, while the Chargers are eighth in Division 1.
“Coach this week told us to focus on us and dial it in in practice,” Smith said. “They have a good coach and a good system, so we never thought the game was over. Coach was preaching in the locker room at half time that it was 0-0.”
East never gave up and went full-court press in the second half to create as much chaos as possible. It helped a little and the Spartans trimmed Hamilton’s lead to 58-30 with the help of an 11-2 run, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
Hamilton senior Cameron Bratzke scored 12 points in each half for 24 while pulling down 10 rebounds. He shot 4-for-4 from 3. Ten different players scored for Hamilton. Stewart had a team-high 13 points for East, while junior Andrew Graf and senior Ben Schneider each scored 12 apiece.
“We did a great job of taking away their three top guys,” Cerroni said. “I just liked our demeanor, our preparation and all of it. Coming in here against a Joe Rux team, that’s a great team. We knew coming in that we had to dial in.”