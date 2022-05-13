TOWN OF MERTON — It’s been a special year to date for the Mukwonago girls track and field team, and if Thursday evening was any indication, it only figures to become even more memorable.
The Indians completed the conference triple crown by winning the Jim Barron Classic 8 Outdoor Track Championship and left no doubt in doing so, scoring 186 points on a scorching-hot spring day at Arrowhead to clear the second-place Warhawks by 66 1/2.
It was a fitting end to the regular season after claiming both the Classic 8 indoor and relay competitions. After winning seven events at the outdoor meet, Mukwonago enters the postseason firing on all cylinders.
“It’s cool because we did the triple crown in our conference and this is our first time winning the outdoor championships since 2002, and it was cool because it was all parts of the team — relays, sprints, distance, field events did well,” Mukwonago junior Eva Koos said.
Koos, a distance specialist, was right in the middle of it. With the sun still at full throttle over Pfeiffer Memorial Field at Taraska Stadium, Koos came out on top in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 15 seconds. Later on, she’d come back and pull away from the field in the 800, crossing in 2:19.79.
“The mile I just ran for place, but I was really happy with the 800 because it was my all-time best,” Koos said.
Koos admitted the heat wasn’t as bad as she was expecting, but after weeks of miserable conditions, she adjusted well to the drastic increase in temperature.
“She thrives best in cold weather, so basically everything within the last week has been in her ideal wheelhouse for weather,” Mukwonago co-coach Steve Pratt said. “But what she was able to do today on this stage with schools like Arrowhead, Muskego and Waukesha West is pretty remarkable. Considering the conditions, it’s a testament to her toughness and her inner grit.”
There were plenty of gritty performances across the board for the Indians.
They claimed both sprint relays, first the 4x200 as the quartet of Olivia Carey, Lilly Cobb, Logan Fritsch and Katie McGlothlen running a winning time of 1:44.55, and then Julia Carson joining McGlothlen, Fritsch and Carey to finish first in the 4x100 (49.45 seconds).
“What they did was really special,” Pratt said. “We came in here with a purpose of winning a conference championship. We didn’t shy away from that at all and we went in there with the mindset of let’s do what we do, and let the cards fall where they may, and they competed their tails off.”
As Koos eluded to, Mukwonago shined all over. In the high jump, the Indians went one-two, with freshman Ella Pitcel clearing 5 feet, 1 inch and junior teammate Emma Eilertson finishing right behind her in second (5-0). Over on the southwest end of the field, sophomore Haley Wein was first in the triple jump, her best mark being 35-2.75, and sophomore teammate Julia Missall hurled the shot put a meet-best 37-1.
After mustering just 11 points at the state meet last season to finish tied for 24th — and behind three other Classic 8 programs — Mukwonago has come out with a vengeance in 2021, winning nearly every meet it’s been a part of.
“There’s a number of things that we have working in our favor right now,” Pratt said. “I think we have a lot of girls that are really buying into our our offseason speed program, our strength and conditioning program. That’s been a lot of positive momentum. It’s just become like this — this is just what we do.”
Arrowhead won five events on its home stomping grounds, with sophomores Rachel Kleinhans and Taylor Thimmesch each part of two.
Kleinhans swept the hurdle events, winning the 100 in 15.80 seconds before taking first in the 300 with a time of 46.62 seconds. Thimmesch, who was also runner-up in the 200 (26.27), was victorious in the 400 (58.55) and also teamed with Emma Rathje, Sophie Herriot and Bella Samz to win the meet-ending 4x400 relay (4:07.63).
Herriot was also runner-up in the pole vault, joining Muskego junior Kendyl Hahlen as the only competitors to clear 11-9. In the 4x800 relay, Elle Brunner, Sydney Ray, Lucy Duchac and Alyssa Nielsen ran a top time of 10:07.38 for Arrowhead.
Waukesha West, led by first-place showings from junior Mrya Stray in the 3,200 run (12:08.94) and sophomore Nevia Levenhagen in the long jump (16-7.75), was third as a team with 98 points.
Other winners were Oconomowoc junior Caitlyn Hodges in the 100 dash (12.74), junior teammate Makenna Sepic in the discus (109-7) and Waukesha South junior Abby Szolyga in the 200 (26.08). Szolyga was also second in the 300 hurdles (47.41). Muskego finished fourth with 92.5 and Ocon fifth with 72.
But they were all looking up at Mukwonago, who hopes the best is yet to come.
“I think our schedule kind of sets us up for all these tests,” Pratt said. “So we talked to the girls about that. Just the events that we kind of had them set up in, they performed. They really wanted to make history. Just proud of them. It’s a special crew that’s just fun to be around. It’s been a heck of a ride so far and I feel like we’re just getting started.”