LA CROSSE — The celebration was even more exuberant the second time around.
That was despite finishing runner-up.
It likely helped that Mukwonago’s band of super-sprinters could already call themselves state champions.
Junior Lilly Cobb, sophomore Olivia Carey, senior Logan Fritsch and junior Katie McGlothlen had themselves a historic day at Roger Harring Stadium Saturday, winning the Division 1 girls 4x200-meter relay and later barely missing out on a second state title in the 4x100 during the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse.
“We break the school record every time,” said Fritsch, who also qualified for state in the open 200.
The Indians set school records in both events, and it was just the fourth state title ever achieved by the Mukwonago girls track and field program, the last coming in 2008.
Based on all the Indians had accomplished leading up to this past weekend, it was only fitting they brought home some gold. They were Classic 8 Conference champions in the indoor, relay and outdoor meets before winning regional and sectional titles with ease.
Mukwonago’s only 18 points came out of its two sprint relays on Saturday, but the lightning-quick quartet was the lone D1 girls state champ of the weekend from Waukesha County.
Cobb got things started out of the blocks in both relays, beginning with the 4x2 final in which the Indians posted a winning time of 1 minute, 41.69 seconds.
“The start went great,” Cobb said. “I got out fast and just wanted to run down the competition in front and I passed it off to my teammate, Olivia. From there I just let her take it.”
It was a slight difference in the 4x1, as Cobb handed off to Fritsch after rounding the first two turns. In both instances, Cobb did her job as efficiently as ever — they shattered their previous school record in the 4x2 by nearly a second (1:42.58), which served as the fastest preliminary time on Friday, and their runner-up time of 48.87 seconds in the 4x1 final also beat their prelims performance (49.18).
But with the frantic nature of sprint relays, Carey was still concerned about her standing after getting the baton from Cobb in the 4x2.
“I was stressing out a little bit because there were still some people in front of us and my goal was to just get to the stagger first and just hand off to Logan,” Carey said.
Mukwonago, running out of the fifth lane, was in excellent shape by the time Fritsch passed off the stick to McGlothlen.
“Normally when I get it we have a little bit of a lead because we haven’t always run against good competition, or as good as today,” Fritsch said. “So at that point I was like, shoot, I’ve got to get going. I took off around the curve really fast and then I gave it to Katie. I gave it her at the same time as the teams next to us. At that point I was like, ‘OK, Katie.’” McGlothlen was more than OK. By the time she hit the straightaway, there wasn’t much doubt it was the Indians’ race to lose. She would cross nearly a second ahead of Muskego’s second-place 4x2 team of Tessa Buckmaster, Angelica Refiniski, Megan Reedy and Grace Lundie.
That was no small feat — Reedy, Lundie and Refinski were each members of Muskego’s defending 4x2 state championship relay from last June, when Cobb, Carey, Julia Fischer and Fritsch took fourth.
“I got the baton at about the same time as Muskego did,” McGlothlen said. “I tried hard just to get going fast and with the wind I was so stressed out that I wasn’t getting out fast enough, but it ended up working out for the better. I just used what we practiced the entire season and got there.”
It was a memorable season for Mukwonago’s girls track and field team, made all the more memorable by another record-breaking performance in the 4x1 final.
Cobb and Fritsch were both on the Indians’ third-place 4x1 relay a season ago, which was also won by the Warriors. Joined by Carey and McGlothlen this time around, Mukwonago got the better of Muskego’s Buckmaster, Kendyl Hahlen, Reedy and Refinski by two one-hundredths of a second.
While it wasn’t quite enough to edge West De Pere’s time of 48.83 in what was arguably the most exciting race of the day, Cobb embraced McGlothlen in the infield as the two jumped for joy.
Following the 4x2, it was Carey who looked at McGlothlen in disbelief after what they had just accomplished.
McGlothlen summed it up pretty well.
“Yesterday we broke it (our school record) again and then broke it again today, so it’s been a good weekend,” McGlothen said.