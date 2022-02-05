MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago’s eight finalists looked across the mat and saw red.
A whole lot of it. But it went beyond what the Indians presented on the championship mat. While Arrowhead advanced the most wrestlers to the finals and won seven of the 14 titles up for grabs, it was the depth that paid off for Mukwonago in the end as it amassed 255 points to run its impressive streak of conference titles to 11 at the Classic 8 Conference Meet Friday.
That was 24 1/2 points clear of the runner-up Warhawks as the Indians, who were hosting a conference tournament for the first time since 1988, were able to celebrate in their home gym.
“We wrestled with a lot of energy,” Mukwonago coach Jon Wierzbicki said. “I just feel like as a group collectively, we weren’t going to be denied.
“We wanted to put on a good show. It’s always special when you win the conference. Obviously Arrowhead hit us in the mouth last week, and sometimes a loss isn’t the worst thing. You come back through it and keep working.”
Thanks to a pin by senior Mitchell Mesenbrink, who was the conference champion at 152 pounds, it was Arrowhead who nipped Mukwonago by two points in last week’s conference dual meet. But the Indians were able to get the last laugh on this night.
“It was a good tournament,” Arrowhead coach Jeremy Miller said. “It’s always going to come down to points here and there but ultimately we had seven champs, nine guys in the finals, all the guys wrestled tough.”
Mukwonago was able to begin and end the championship round with a bang. Junior Nick Needham won by pin after 2 minutes, 42 seconds in the opening 106-pound final, while junior Wolf Schnabel fell behind 4-1 in the 285-pound championship, only to render that point moot with a second-period pin.
“That was nice because we had an injury default and then a couple finalists that came up short, but all those guys wrestled in the finals at the end there ... guys just really did a good job finishing the tournament,” Wierzbicki said. “They knew the situation.”
Muskego was third with 173 points and Oconomowoc fourth with 155. The first champ to be crowned that didn’t hail from Mukwonago or Arrowhead was Ocon junior Quintin Wolbert (40-1), who needed 1:39 to pin Arrowhead sophomore Connor Crumer at 126 pounds. The Raccoons had two finalists and the Warriors four, with senior Dylan Cleveland (195) winning due to an injury forfeit and sophomore Dominic Schnier jumping out to a 5-0 first-period lead en route to an 11-4 decision in the 220 final.
Arrowhead’s first conference champion was freshman Collin McDowell, who racked up the points against Mukwonago sophomore Josephine Stachowski before winning by technical fall, 20-4. Stachowski became the first female to reach the finals of a Classic 8 tourney and passed up on the opportunity to take part at the inaugural girls state wrestling championships so she could stay with the team through the rest of the season.
“That’s the mentality of our team,” Wierzbicki said. “She looked at me and said, ‘Coach, whatever is better for the team, I’m good.’ “And then individually she’s got a real good chance of being the first female qualifier in Division 1. She’s the real deal.”
McDowell began a run of five straight championship matches in which an Arrowhead wrestler was involved. Junior Lucas Ryan held off Waukesha South junior Jimmy Wollenberg for a 4-2 decision at 120, and unbeaten sophomore Wyatt Duchateau (37-0) felled Waukesha West junior Xavier Guerrero in 1:27 at 132.
“He dislocated his kneecap actually during the Mukwonago dual the previous year and he tried to come back, but it just wasn’t happening,” Miller said. “He’s basically getting two seasons in one and he’s come out with a vengeance and hasn’t looked back.”
Junior Nate Druckey became Arrowhead’s fourth conference champ with a 13-4 major decision over Muskego freshman Cole Reid at 138. Mesenbrink (30-0), a twotime defending state champion, pinned Muskego senior Austin Elger at 3:18. Junior Noah Mulvaney, who has previously finished second and third at state, also earned a second-period pin in the 170 final for the Warhawks.
When they weren’t wrestling, Mesenbrink and Mulvaney were spending most of their time coaching up their teammates from the sidelines.
“Obviously they’re really passionate about the team as well, which we like,” Miller said. “It should be like that. It should be fun. It should be positive, encouraging. It’s a good culture and they’re very much a part of it.”
The closest match of the night also went the way of the Warhawks, as a last-second takedown by senior Tanner Thiesen gave him a 5-4 decision over Mukwonago sophomore Hayden Chitwood. Mukwonago senior Cody Goebel, a University of Wisconsin recruit, held on for a 2-0 decision over Waukesha North sophomore Aiden Zirbel at 145, while junior teammate Zach Eliszewski couldn’t quite get Arrowhead sophomore Blake Riphenburg on his back, settling for a 10-1 major decision in the 160-pound final.
“The key for us, we scored through all 14 weights and you look back at the tournament and that’s so huge,” Wierzbicki said. “That’s been our secret sauce. I’m just so proud of our guys. Obviously we stubbed our toe a little bit in those upper weights but through 170 we only lost one match. So we were able to match them and match what they were doing and even maybe make up some more points.”
Ranked fifth and sixth in the state, respectively, Arrowhead and Mukwonago now turn their attention to the postseason, and both built plenty of momentum on Friday night.
“I know they certainly are fired up,” Wierzbicki said of his team. “They’ve got this streak of 11 years. They kept it going on their watch. Obviously Arrowhead gave us all we could handle. They’re very good team. It’s nice to be challenged like that. “Our balance was really critical as far as winning the tournament.”