MILWAUKEE — Muskego completed its title defense with a 3-1 victory over fellow Classic 8 Conference member Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Soccer Tournament championship Saturday evening at Uihlein Soccer Park.
It was the third gold ball in four tries for the top-seeded Warriors (18-1-2), who also won it all in 2019 and 2022 and finished runner-up to the No. 3-seed Lasers (15-3-2) in the league standings. The two teams battled to a 1-1 draw one month ago. It was KM’s first and only state-finals appearance since 2015.
Junior forward Maggie Mattek scored the go-ahead goal in the 24th minute, which was assisted by sophomore forward Jess Fernau and senior defender Ella Mudlaff. Mattek received a pass right in front of goal and only had Kettle Moraine junior keeper Erika Panella to beat, making it 1-0 with 23 minutes, 27 seconds elapsed.
Panella was the reason it remained scoreless up until that point. She saved a penalty kick by Muskego senior midfielder Natalia Stadler in the eighth minute after sophomore midfielder Klara Muench was taken down in the box and the referee ruled it a foul.
The Warriors took that 1-0 lead into halftime and looked even more dominant in the second stanza. They were eventually rewarded with a second goal, as junior forward Anna Sikorski unleashed a shot that found the right side of the net, making it 2-0 in the 57th minute. The Kentucky recruit was assisted by Fernau and Mattek.
Muskego didn’t let off the gas pedal from there, putting the match away with a third goal in the 77th minute. Off a blocked shot, senior forward Taylor Czarapta was in the right place in the right time, putting a right-footed boot past Panella to make it 3-0.
Just 22 seconds later, KM junior forward Eiley Henderson answered with an unassisted goal to prevent the shutout. But it was too little, too late, as the Warriors soon thereafter celebrated their second consecutive state title.
The Warriors outshot the Lasers, 20-7. Panella made nine saves, while Muskego senior keeper Ella Kratochvil finished with four stops. KM was without junior defender Samantha Brown, who was deemed to have received three yellow cards throughout the postseason, making her ineligible for the state final.