NEW BERLIN — Towards the end of the Woodland Conference wrestling tournament at New Berlin West on Feb. 4, when it became clear that the experienced and deep New Berlin co-op was going to defend its title, Pewaukee coach Ed Kurth looked up at his opponents’ senior photo montage above the bleachers and did the math.
He clearly did not like the numbers that he came up with.
“They have 17 seniors,” he said. “We have one.”
But in the mind of New Berlin coach Cody Smith and the rest of his championship squad, that number is glorious as that experience added up to a title and showed the degree of dedication by the team to the team, no matter how often one got into the line-up.
“We had only one senior last year,” he said, “and we returned 12 of our 14 (WIAA) regional wrestlers. This year we have those 17 seniors, but a lot of them sit behind our top kids. But a lot of those seniors really set a tone for us. Their job is to make us better by setting a good example.
“And they do.” New Berlin got individual titles from Nick Foster (31-7) at 160 pounds, Jack Gillis (31-5) at 170 and Thomas Perra (30-6) at 220 enroute to a dominating total of 245 points, as Pewaukee was a distant second with 172.5 and the Whitnall/Greendale co-op was third (167.5).
Gillis, who claimed his second individual league title, said beating Pewaukee for the team championship made the day all the sweeter.
“It’s pretty important,” he said. ”It has definitely gone back and forth between us (and Pewaukee) the last few years, and when we beat them (for the league dual meet title) a few weeks ago, that definitely fired us up for this tourney and the end of the season meets.”
Kurth, whose team got individual titles from Jacob Bruner (35-5) at 145, Caleb Cody (16-1) at 152 and Peyton Bruner (28-19) at 182, was not disappointed with the effort. He knew the Pirates had a very small window of opportunity against the veteran New Berlin unit.
“It started out rough today,” he said. “We were looking to get three freshmen in the finals today (at 106, 113 and 132) and it didn’t happen. If we were going to make a run, we had to have it there. We had five freshmen in the line-up, but we competed.”
Along with New Berlin’s experience, it was the co-op’s depth that did the Pirates in. New Berlin put eight wrestlers into the finals as opposed to five for Pewaukee. Further, they racked up an enormous amount of bonus points with 24 pins as opposed to just eight for Pewaukee.
They met several times on the day, including four times in the final with each team winning twice.
But it was the second finals’ meeting at 160 that really set a real tone, as Foster was down late to the Pirates’ Bryce Weinandt, but he countered an attack, took him down strongly chest-to-chest and pinned him in 5:02.
The entire New Berlin bench roared its approval.
“I tried tossing him, but then he went in and I countered,” said Foster who lost to Weinandt during the regular season. “It was a great day for the team. Our first goal is to always win conference.”
In that dual with Pewaukee, New Berlin was down going into the final three weights, but their big guys all scored wins as the coop pulled away for victory.
The trio of Brady Wojtiuk at 195, Thomas Perra at 220 and Spiro Perra did their jobs again at the tournament, as all made finals with Thomas Perra pinning West Allis Central’s Brodie Driessen in the third period for the title.
Thomas Perra said he and his fellow big men appreciate being in the spotlight.
“We really like it when the pressure is on the most,” he said. “They say pressure creates diamonds (laughs).”
New Berlin also got runner-up spots Grant Fisco at 138 (23-10), Zach Clark at 152 (27-8), Jacob Van Duser at 182 (24-10), Wojtiuk at 195 (18-11) and Spiro Perra at 285 (259).
Taking thirds for the champions were Noah Miller at 126 (4-1) and Jack Rikkola at 145 (14-7). Smith was very impressed with the freshman Miller, a last-minute replacement for a senior who came down with a skin condition.
“He was a freshman seeded sixth,” said Smith. “We were hoping for one win out of him today and here he got three, all pins.”
For Pewaukee, the highlight was Jacob Bruner’s third straight individual league crown. He said the team atmosphere has still been good this season despite the Pirates being so young. He also likes competing against an opponent the caliber of New Berlin.
“We’re still having fun,” Jacob Bruner said, “It’s a great group to work with. We’re getting a lot out of practice digging in, preparing harder. And having a team like New Berlin in front of us definitely gives us a motive, a target to aim for. These are the kinds of moments we train for.”
Taking seconds were Weinandt (31-13) and Konnor Tubin at 170 (27-13) while thirds went to Henry Gaschler at 106 (24-18) and Dylan Boel at 113 (19-13).
For Kurth, whose team has won 14 of the last 16 league titles, the reloading process continues in what he sees as an ever-deeper Woodland Conference.
“We have 23 kids out and 12 of them are freshmen,” he said, “but New Berlin is very well-coached and they are experienced. Almost everyone had a shot at second today. West Allis Central, Wisconsin Lutheran and the Brown Deer co-op all showed they were for real today.”
Meanwhile, the New Berlin coop knows it’s for real.
Smith, an assistant coach on the state semifinalist New Berlin West football last fall, has worked with veteran assistant coach Brian Wojciechowski the last five years in revamping and powering up the New Berlin program. He wants the momentum to continue in the WIAA tournament series which commences with regional action on Feb. 11.
“Back five years ago we had only 19 kids with two schools, now we have 54,” he said.
“We’re just working with the kids one goal at a time. First it was the dual meet title, then it was this (the tournament title). Now we’d like to win a (WIAA) regional title (and get to team state). The kids are excited, but even with the success we’ve had, we have to go in with the right mind-set.
“We need to stay focused. We’ve been successful but we haven’t earned the final pieces. We’ll respect our opponents because they’ll give us everything they’ve got, but we’ll give them everything we have ourselves.”
Gillis is excited about all the team success and is looking forward to more.
“It’s a crowded (practice) room,” said Gillis, “but we’re getting in a lot of work with a lot of variation. This all feels so awesome to win conference again. I’m just so proud of the team.”