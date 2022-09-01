Nobody teaches tennis like Tim

HARTLAND — For a majority of his childhood, Tim Hartwick was a baseball player.
As he went into eighth grade, that was no longer, because big brother said so.
“I just planned on signing up for Little League again but my brother told me baseball was his thing, so I had to find a new sport,” Hartwick said.
Exit baseball. Enter tennis.
“I picked up tennis in eighth grade and ended up becoming better than my siblings, so when you’re better than your siblings at something, you’re thinking ‘This is pretty sweet,’” Hartwick said.
Hartwick hasn’t looked back since.
Roughly half a lifetime later, the tennis team lead at the Wisconsin Athletic Club’s Lake Country location beared the fruits of his labor when he was named the Under 30 Tennis Professional of the Year by the United States Professional Tennis Association for entire Midwest Section in August.
For Hartwick, he’s only as good as the people he’s surrounded himself with, but it’s an honor he said he is grateful to receive.
“You win awards like that truly because of the people you work with,” Hartwick said. “If you have enough people that are willing to work hard and listen to at least few of the things you have to say and accomplish a lot of goals, it makes you look good. I get to work in a good environment at the WAC with all the clients I work with. They work really hard and I’m grateful to be along for the ride.”
WAC-Lake Country celebrated Hartwick by having those at the club pose for selfies with a poster-sized picture of Hartwick’s face around the premises, and there were no shortage of posts on the location’s Facebook page, showing how well-liked the Fort Atkinson native has become in the local tennis world.
“When I first started it wasn’t that serious of a gig for me, to be honest,” Hartwick said. “I got to play tennis and make a few bucks on the side, but I realized financially I could turn it into something.”
That was something Hartwick didn’t think was a realistic possibility when he first tinkered with coaching. But after receiving a call from a friend who was a member at what was then called the Lake County Racquet Club in Hartland, that mindset slowly began to change.
“A buddy of mine called me and asked I could start hitting at his club, Lake Country Racquet, so I did and I slowly transitioned in and realized I could turn this into a real gig,” Hartwick said. “I’ve been at the WAC for eight years and wouldn’t change it for the world.”
Hartwick officially signed on with Lake Country Racquet Club in 2014 and was named the tennis team lead in 2017, where he manages the high performance program. In 2018, Hartwick became a USPTA professional.
“It was cool to work with people over a long period of time,” Hartwick said. “I worked with many of my students for five-plus years. Being along for the journey and growing up alongside kids has been super rewarding for me. It’s been really nice. I’ve been in more of a management role aside from coaching, so I’ve been able to help shape the whole program.
“When I started our high performance program we had 22 kids, and now we have over 100.”
Over 120 junior tennis players, to be exact. And along with mentoring young and old tennis players alike, Hartwick is responsible for the professional development and support of the WAC’s tennis staff made up of 10 tennis teaching professionals and 15 tennis assistants, In 2019, Lake Country Racquet Club was purchased by the Wisconsin Athletic Club, which now has eight locations in the greater Milwaukee area, creating some uncertainty for Hartwick and his co-workers.
“That transition made everybody a little worried at first,” Hartwick said. “But the owners and general manager, Ann Glor really let myself and my co-director, Mano Kehoss run the tennis department how we saw best fit and give us a lot of freedom and support to arrange the program and help kids and adults really succeed. They’ve done a great job giving me the tools to accomplish big things.”
That has been plain to see based on the growth of the WAC-lake country tennis program with Hartwick at the helm. He works daily with junior tennis players, Waukesha County high school players, top United States Tennis Association juniors and adults who play in USTA and inter-club leagues at the WAC.
“It’s super cool,” Hartwick said. “I’m really fortunate to live in an area that really loves tennis. Both adults and juniors in Lake Country love to learn how to play and what’s nice is as the program has grown, each level feeds off the level higher. Kids think ‘Holy cow, I want to be able to do that,’ and then eventually they do.
“I’ve been really fortunate to have had some really good instructors and players over time, so the process keeps improving.”
And Hartwick continues improving as a leader, an area in which he began earning experience points shortly after he picked up the sport as a youth.
“I made varsity tennis as a freshman at Fort Atkinson and started instructing at our park and rec program when I was 16,” Hartwick said. “That was kind of my first experience coaching and I loved it. I starting coaching at the Whitewater tennis camp when I was in college and I played collegiately at St. Norbert.”
Hartwick was a two-time state qualifier at Fort Atkinson and played both singles and doubles at St. Norbert College. Originally, Hartwick had thoughts of becoming a doctor, then that changed into perhaps becoming a nurse practitioner.
“I found that didn’t really interest me so my plans kept changing,” Hartwick said. “I never thought you could coach and have a real job.”
Aside from working at WAC-Lake Country, Hartwick is a board member and the junior development chair for the Wisconsin Tennis Association, has worked as the tennis director for Oconomowoc Lake Club, been a speaker for the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association, and assisted the Milwaukee Tennis and Education Foundation.
He also served as an assistant coach for the UW-Whitewater tennis program up until COVID-19 hit and credited head coach Frank Barnes as one of his coaching mentors.
“The tennis camp he runs there, between running camps and working at Whitewater, I attribute a great deal of my success to Frank,” Hartwick said.
Now, hundreds of tennis players across the Lake Country area over the years have been able to say the same thing about Hartwick, and he’s got the hardware to prove it.
“It’s definitely been an honor,” Hartwick said. “No one gets into coaching to win an award but it’s certainly nice to be recognized.”