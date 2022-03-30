OCONOMOWOC — According to the scoreboard, Tuesday’s Classic 8 Conference softball opener between Waukesha North and Oconomowoc went 17 innings.
A technological glitch was at play there, but to those wearing blankets, parkas and winter hats who braved the chilly temperatures and gusty winds, it seemed like it took 17 innings for the Northstars to emerge with a 10-9, seven-inning victory.
North scored two runs in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings and watched the Raccoons rally for three in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth, but held the host team scoreless in the seventh to secure the win.
Did the players feel like they’d just played 17 innings, too?
“Yeah, kind of, especially with the weather,” North senior Maddie Dondelinger said after pitching the last three innings in relief of senior Sammie Friedrichsohn. “This felt like when we won sectionals four years ago. Oh, that feeling. ... especially to beat a team that good.
“To be honest, I didn’t feel that cold in the last few innings. I had so much adrenaline going through me that I just wanted to finish the game.”
Sophomore Skye Meler, who went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in for North, did feel the chill.
“It was really cold,” Meler said. “I don’t think I’ve played in anything colder, especially with that wind.
“Being together as a team and cheering for each other pushed us through, even in the cold.”
Oconomowoc tallied two runs in the bottom of the first inning, with junior Olivia Ott connecting for a run-scoring single.
North matched that with two unearned runs in the top of the second, then plated two more unearned runs in the third, when Meler delivered an RBI single.
Ott singled and junior courtesy runner Somer Beckman scored on a single by senior Megan Griswold in the Oconomowoc third before North got singles from sophomores Megan Plaski and Jaelyn Ocker and put up two more runs in the fourth.
Junior Leah Mindiola belted a two-run home run over the left-field fence to highlight Oconomowoc’s threerun fourth, which also included singles by junior Olivia Clinton-Ragonese, Ott and senior Mackenna Schultz.
The Northstars scored twice without getting a hit in the fifth, capitalizing on four walks and an error.
Oconomowoc sophomore Maddie Hamersmeier singled home a run in the bottom of the fifth, then North responded with two in the sixth, when sophomore Eliza Clancy and sophomore Bella Nowak hit successive singles and raced home on a Meler double.
Schultz singled during a two-run Ocon sixth that pulled the Raccoons within a run, but neither team scored again.
Dondelinger yielded a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the seventh. But she retired Ocon’s three and four hitters to strand the potential tying run at second and end the game.
She credited her team’s resilience for the victory.
“We didn’t let an error bring us down,” Dondelinger said. “We kept the same energy the entire game, and I think our intensity was the reason we won this game — that and our want for it.
“This was our first game, and it went a lot better than I think we both expected. I think people were not expecting this win out of us, and it’s going to put a little fear in the other teams in our conference.”
Nowak went 2-for-5 with three runs scored, while Meler went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in for the winners, who made eight hits go a long way.
“I think it really came down to timely hitting,” North coach Jimmy Meler said. “When we had runners moving, it really put a lot of pressure on their defense and we took advantage of some of their mistakes.
“We made sure we stayed focused and engaged in the game the whole time. That helped our girls score a few more runs.”
Ott collected three hits in four at-bats and pitched a complete game for Oconomowoc. The Raccoons’ 12-hit total included two apiece from Hamersmeier, Schultz and senior Rachel Brockway. Hamersmeier, Mindiola and Griswold knocked in two runs each.
“One of the things I talked to the girls about is we’re young and inexperienced,” Oconomowoc coach Dave Schweder said. “They know how to play softball and they’ve played a lot of it, but the whole varsity experience is something they’d been waiting for all their lives.
“I knew we were going to take some lumps. We just have to get better defensively. I know we’re going to get better after this. I guarantee it.”
Schweder credited the opposition.
“North did a good job,” he said. “They always have really good hitters. Their pitching was there when they needed it, and they made some good plays when they needed to.
“In a 10-9 game like this, you look back and say, ‘I wish we would have done that.’ There are so many of those. But you have to learn from it and go out and win the next one.”
Schweder liked his young team’s composure.
“One thing I loved about our team today was not once did anyone get down,” he said. “Nobody got tense. They kept fighting. We just couldn’t get over that hump.
“I’m not worried. This is a good group of kids, and we’ll get better.”