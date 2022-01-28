WAUKESHA — In the rugged Classic 8 Conference, the final score of a dual meet — win or lose — is not always indicative of how a team wrestled.
On Thursday for Waukesha North, even bolstered by several forfeit victories, the score was an accurate assessment as the host Northstars posted a 67-10 victory over Kettle Moraine.
“Some of our best matches have been losses. Some matches we were a little outmatched, other matches, we were the better team,” North coach Mason McMullen said. “We’ve gone both ways, where we’ve had a match where we got really beat by a big score and we wrestled great. And, we’ve had others where we win by a lot, and we haven’t wrestled great. This one was one where we won by a lot, but I thought we really wrestled well, too.”
The Northstars got pins from Connor Williams at 182 pounds over Parker Kalis in 3:02; senior Rob Scheel at 220 over Jacob Werner at 2:59; Antonio Del Rio at 126 in 5:14 over Owen Knuth; and Devin Llanas at 138 over Zade Loebel in 50 seconds.
North’s Hunter Williams earned a 16-3 major decision over Jarrett Ripperger at 160, and Christopher Pena Soto rallied for a 12-10 overtime decision over Rob Memmel at 195.
Parker Schlueter at 170 pounds recorded the only pin for the Lasers over Kyle Nelson in 48 seconds, and freshman Kai Rego won an 18-10 major decision over Alex Lancaster at 132.
“We wrestle in the best conference in the state, I think, and this was not our best night,” said Kettle Moraine coach Nick Patenaude. “It was rough to watch. We just never really got going, I felt. I thought we wrestled much better throughout the season. It was disappointing.”
“They did a really great job when we were out of position, taking advantage of it,” he said. “We do have a little lighter numbers and when we have opportunities to put kids away, we have to get pins. And that was not what we did tonight.”
At 195, Pena Soto trailed 7-2 after one period and 8-4 after two, before rallying late in the third period by trading two escapes for takedowns for a 10-10 tie at the end of regulation — then getting the decisive takedown in overtime.
“I had to let him up so I could get another chance to score, because I knew I couldn’t get him to his back,” Pena Soto said. “So, I let him up, let him get his point, so that way I have to tie it up with my takedown, and that’s what I did.”
McMullen said Pena Soto’s victory was emblematic of his continued growth. “It’s been such a cool journey with him because last year he came in as a freshman, and was instantly on varsity in the Classic 8, and that’s tough,” McMullen said. “A lot of guys wouldn’t be strong enough to take the ‘Ls’ their freshman year, but he’s just been grinding it out, getting tougher and tougher, and the tide is shifting.”
Scheel was on the verge of being pinned early at 220 pounds, before getting a quick reversal and a near fall late in the first period, then getting the pin midway through the second.
“I was pretty much just thinking I don’t want to lose my last match at home and my last dual meet,” he said. “I don’t plan on wrestling in college, so I didn’t want to go out and lose for my legacy here … it’s definitely a good feeling.”
Schlueter said that although the Lasers did not wrestle well as a team, the challenging conference schedule helps with preparation for the conference tournament and post-season.
“It definitely makes us better,” Schlueter said. “If we were out wrestling the smaller schools, like D3, and winning everything, you feel good to a point, but then you come to something like the conference, or a big dual, and nothing compares to that.”