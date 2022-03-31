WAUKESHA — Sports are always full of dramatic moments, where the course of a game can turn on a dime without any warning.
Baseball is no exception. In the span of just a few seconds on Wednesday night, the players on the Waukesha North and Pewaukee baseball teams experienced a wild roller coaster of emotions, bouncing from jubilation to anguish and back.
With the bases loaded and one out in the top of the seventh inning, Northstars senior shortstop Payton Frehner fielded what appeared to be a game-ending double play. He flipped the ball over to second baseman Colin Kania, who stepped on the bag for the second out. Kania turned and fired the ball over to first base, but the throw went wild.
Suddenly, two more Pewaukee runs had scored to cut the deficit to 6-4, and it appeared the Pirates had a man on first base with the potential tying run coming up to bat with two outs.
However, that’s only how it appeared.
The chaos on the field was not yet over.
Pewaukee second baseman Luke Sopha had made the turn to try and race to second base while the ball was still loose. But he slammed on the brakes and attempted to dive back into first base. By that time the Northstars had corralled the ball from foul territory and fired the ball back to first.
The umpire raised his fist to call the third and final out. The Northstars had won 6-4 on a wild final play of the night.
“I probably should have took the bag on second, but I flipped it to my man at second,” Frehner said. “Little bit of a wild throw but we recovered and we made the out at first. So ultimately we won the game.”
Pirates co-head coach Adam Dobberstein pointed out just how close of a play that ended up being, and how the outcome could have been very different.
“Luke smoked that ball,” he said. “If that ball is three feet in either direction it’s probably into the gap and maybe out to the wall, and then we got the tying run on second or third with one out.
“Yeah, I mean it’s a disappointing loss right? We had high expectations and we had a great year last year and a good group coming back. We love our team and it’s disappointing that we gave up the four runs in the first inning. Just a very unusual thing for Nick. He’s been so solid and so reliable for us, and you know, it happens. That’s baseball. And I thought from that point forward I thought we competed and chipped away.”
That final dramatic play was made possible largely by Frehner, who had experienced a dramatic moment of his own just a few innings prior.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Frehner attempted to score on a close play at the plate, however he was tagged hard on the helmet for the final out of the inning. The play left Frehner lying on the ground for several moments, and it appeared to the fans that he would have to exit the game. Frehner walked over into the dugout, but then a few seconds later he was running back out onto the field with his glove to the sound of applause from the bleachers.
Then in the bottom of the sixth inning, Frehner ripped a two-out, two-run double up the middle to extend the Northstars’ lead to 6-2. And as it would turn out, those two runs would end up winning the game for North.
“Payton Frehner is our main man. He’s our number three (hitter), he’s our shortstop. We live through him, he’s a leader on and off the field,” North head coach Don Radomski said. “And you talk about that play at the plate, he is also a linebacker in football and he plays baseball like he plays football, and that’s what we love about him. He’s got an energy to him and adrenaline through him. He’s got great self-confidence and we had a fantastic year out of him last year and he just showed tonight that he’s ready to go this year.
“It was a big W for us. I know it’s the beginning of the season, but that is a very solid ball club in Pewaukee. We have a lot of respect for those guys. We know what we were seeing in those guys on the mound who were good pitchers. We knew that they were solid pitchers and we battled at the plate. But at the same time we know there’s a lot of room for improvement. We left probably 10-plus guys on the basepaths. We could have buried them a little earlier. But our pitchers were fantastic.”
Frehner ended the night going 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles, a triple and three RBI. That performance earned him praise from Dobberstein.
“(Frehner) was a one-man wrecking crew tonight. It was his game,” he said. “You know you go 3-for-3 with a couple extra-base hits, I mean he really provided a lot of their offense, so you tip your cap.”
But there was one more dramatic moment at Frame Park on Thursday night. One that might have gone unnoticed to many in the stands, but a moment that nevertheless was a big event for senior Owen Pockat. After not pitching for two years due to injury, Pockat stepped back onto the mound once again and threw three innings of work — allowing one hit and two runs while striking out four.
“We had Owen Pockat come in and he did a fantastic job,” Radomski said. “Owen is coming off an injury — he hasn’t pitched in two years. For him to come out like that in a big game and to do what he did was fantastic.”
Needless to say, it was a big moment for Pockat.
“It felt good. A little nervewracking, my stomach kind of dropped a little bit,” he said. “But at the end of it — even though I maybe didn’t do as well as I wanted to — my team was there, so I feel good about it.
“It’s awesome. I love the feeling of getting out there, playing with my teammates, and it’s always a fun experience playing baseball.”
Northstars starting pitcher A.J. Curtis earned the win after allowing three hits and one run while striking out five over three innings of work against Pewaukee. Senior Spencer Robertson pitched a scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout. De’Angelo Rivera came up with a big hit in his only at-bat of the night, as he finished 1-for-1 with a triple and two RBI.
Meanwhile. Pewaukee was led by first baseman Logan Dobberstein on offense, as he had two hits in four at bats and drove in a run for the Pirates.
Looking at the opening night results, Radomski said he’s ready to see what the rest of the year has in store.
“Just really excited how everything came together,” Radomski said. “Those guys have put a lot of dedication and time in the offseason, and it showed today. It was great. It was a great team win. We had a lot of contributions from many different players, and that’s what we’re all about.”
For Pewaukee, Dobberstein said a loss like this will be a major learning experience for a young Pirates squad.
“We did some good things, we competed well. And I think for our guys, we have a lot back, but we lost a really nice senior class, some really good players,” he said. “And so our younger guys and our newer guys have that target, and I thought that tonight it was a good reality of welcome to varsity baseball, and you’re going to get a target and you’re going to get everyone’s best shot.
“So you learn from it and we certainly came away with a bunch of things that we feel we’ve got to get better at.”