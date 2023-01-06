WALES — In Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan scored 38 points despite coming down with the flu to help put the Chicago Bulls on the brink of their fifth NBA title.
Perhaps the stakes weren’t quite as high Thursday night when Kettle Moraine’s girls basketball team hosted Waukesha West in a battle of conference unbeatens. But they were still big, and Grace Grocholski battled through illness to be the best player on the floor.
The KM senior wing finished with 27 points and 15 rebounds, leading the second-ranked in Division 1 Lasers to a 67-50 victory over No. 5-ranked (D2) West to take over first place all alone in the Classic 8.
“Grace ... she’s so good,” KM coach Todd Hansen said of the two-time conference player of the year. “I don’t want to call it the Michael Jordan flu game. But this morning she was miserable at school. She was not in a good spot, and 27 and 15 is pretty dang good.”
Grocholski knew the importance of Thursday’s showdown with a Wolverine team that was riding a 12-game winning streak and coming off a 54-51 victory Tuesday against Arrowhead, another conference power.
“It just helps put us in the right position coming up,” Grocholski said. “Definitely a huge game. Glad it went our way.”
The West Virginia recruit scored over half of the Lasers’ points in a first half where neither team found much of a rhythm offensively. But KM (11-1 overall, 7-0 conference) was fortunate to be leading 23-19 through 18 minutes of play after both junior forward Maddie Schopf and sophomore reserve Lola Bond were each whistled for three fouls.
“I thought it was a really big point in the game when we were up three and we had to lose Jordan Fenske for three minutes because the trainer took her off for her mouth,” West coach Mark Busalacchi said of his sophomore guard. “That was a huge deal. We went from being up three to down three when she got back in. She was finally starting to get it going a little bit. So I felt like being down four at half, that was the worst it could have been. I really felt like we could have been winning.”
Fenske knocked down a 3 to put West (12-2, 6-1) up 15-12 with 6 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half. The Wolverines trailed by six both in the early going and near the end of the opening stanza before Fenske, who had a teamhigh 13 points, drained a pair of free throws to make it 23-19.
Aside from those two makes, West was just 6 of 17 from the charity stripe.
“We were struggling from the field, we couldn’t make a free throw and you can’t do that against them at home,” Busalacchi said. “They’re just too good.”
And like a volcano ready to erupt, the Lasers found their mojo immediately out of the break.
Grocholski scored from the block 14 seconds into the second half, then a steal by senior guard Braelyn Torres set up an easy two for junior forward Briana Binagi, suddenly giving KM a 27-19 cushion.
“We just talked about cutting as hard as we can and just running our stuff hard every time we were in the half court and it definitely helped in the second half having other people stepping up when our team was getting tuned in,” Grocholski said.
The Wolverines fought back to within 30-26 and had a look to pull within two, only for Torres to convert a three-point play on the other end. That ignited a critical 11-1 run, and in all, KM scored 29 of the next 36 points to lead by as many as 26.
“I thought offensively in the second half we executed much better,” Hansen said. “We shot it better, but I thought the execution was better. We ran some sets and got the ball in good positions to score.”
Schopf made a 3 to make it 39-27 with 13:09 remaining, and the Laser lead stayed in double figures from there. Two free throws by junior forward/ guard Riley Haertle gave KM its biggest lead at 5933 with 5:11 to go. Sophomore forward Keegan Lodes also gave the Lasers some big minutes off the bench, finishing with eight points.
“She sometimes plays too fast and out of control, throws the ball away sometimes, but today she played her best varsity minutes,” Hansen said. “She played calm. She played under control. She had some big shots. She played good defense. I was really happy with how she played.
“Riley Haertle came off the bench, she gave us some great defensive minutes. I thought Bri played really well. I barked at her a couple times. But overall I was really happy with her and she’s been playing well. Every game she’s getting better and better.”
West never quit, managing to go on a 10-0 run to close the deficit to 15. But the damage had been done and now it will have to try keeping pace with the Lasers until their rematch to close the regular season.
“All the credit goes to them for sure,” Busalacchi said. “We’ve just got to get back on track and we will. I just hope the next one means something.”
West senior forward Caden Krohn, normally Grocholski’s assignment defensively, finished with 11 points. But thanks to junior post Claire Vosburg taking on Krohn, that freed up Grocholski to guard West senior forward/guard Maddie Andersen. Andersen, coming off a 25-point performance against Arrowhead, was held to six points, while senior guard Annyka Hellendrung, an Oral Roberts commit, was limited to seven by Torres, who had 15.
“I thought Braelyn did a great job on Annika,” Hansen said. “She had two baskets and both were in transition where Braelyn wasn’t there and someone didn’t rotate up, and Maddie Andersen, Grace guarded her and held her down and they’re their two main offensive players. I thought we did a great job on them.”
Busalacchi admitted in hindsight that a 1-1 week after going on the road to play Arrowhead and Kettle Moraine wasn’t the end of the world. And the Wolverines, who have given the Lasers fits in recent years, could still be in line for a shot at the conference title by the time they host KM on Feb. 17.
“I was nervous because I thought they’re really good,” Hansen said. “You lose this game and I know it’s still halfway through, but also you’re in second place and you’ve been in first place for the whole year. So it was a big win in that sense. It gives us a little bit of a cushion.”